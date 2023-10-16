Punjab vs Saurashtra Match Prediction PUN 60 % Chance of Winning SAU 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the opening round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament 2023, Punjab and Saurashtra will take on each other at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 16, 2023 (Monday). Both sides have been very impressive in recent years, and they will want to kickstart the SMAT campaign with a win.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

The rise of Saurashtra as the undisputed kings of Indian domestic cricket was noted for a while, but what makes it even more impressive is that they had carried their red-ball success onto the field of white-ball cricket to create enough ripples. As a matter of fact, they are currently the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the progress tells us that they can do the same in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.

On the other hand, Punjab have brought a distinct style of play to the fore and even made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after topping the group stage. They lost to Himachal Pradesh in the semi-finals, but the margin made it clear why they could be one of the best sides in the 2023 competition.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 60%

Saurashtra’s chance of winning is 40%

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Punjab vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

The presence of IPL stars like Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh makes for a great narrative for Punjab, who are ready to take Saurashtra by its horns. Not only that, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sidharth Kaul, and Mayank Markande tell you why going past them would be a challenge worth pondering every bit upon. The collective might of Punjab in that regard will hold them in high chance.

Further, Saurashtra have a strong chance to challenge them, but the concern lies with the batting might. Even though Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja have a pretty good stronghold over their bowling credentials, can they ensure the batting might hold a mirror to the strengths shown by Punjab? That will be the biggest question that the Unadkat-led side face.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Cricket Stadium has hosted 26 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning nine of them. Batting second seems to be the ideal proposition here.

Weather Report

Winter is slowly dawning in the eastern part of the country, and Ranchi, given its proximity to the Northern part, is slowly seeing a change in weather conditions. While dew may play a part because of that, conditions on offer will be extremely pleasant for players from both sides.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Anmolpreet Singh Batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Mandeep Singh Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

With a star-studded side that have many successful IPL players, Punjab can claim to have a solid banger of a time. In the last edition of the SMAT, they qualified for the semi-finals with only one loss in the whole tournament. Losing to Himachal Pradesh in the semi-final cost them the tournament, but what a journey it was! They can take inspiration from that to do well this time as well.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jay Gohil, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Kushang Patel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Devang Karamta, Navneet Vora, Hetvik Kotak

Predicted Playing XI

Prerak Mankad Batter Samarth Vyas Batter Hetvik Kotak Batter Jay Gohil Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Parth Bhut All-rounder Sheldon Jackson Wicket-keeper Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Vishvaraj Jadeja Bowler Yuvraj Chudasama Bowler Aditya Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra are not necessarily a bad white-ball unit, but they didn’t manage to punch above their weight last time around. In six matches, they could only win four games, thus ending in the third spot on the points table. That didn’t help them qualify for the semi-finals of the event, but they would look to make amends this time.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Head-To-Head

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab have a solid record against Saurashtra, having won both of their games. It seems like an outlier, considering the kind of gulf that exists between both sides in the T20 format, and with the kind of squad that Punjab have at their disposal, one can be sure that they will render many Saurashtra plans ineffective in due course of time.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

This is perhaps going to be one of the most well-contested games of the group, for both sides have a strong mix of talents that can add value. If Saurashtra need to be in contention for a spot in the semi-final, they need to take on the bigger players one by one and the process needs to kick start against Punjab. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side won’t have the services of Cheteshwar Pujara, but then Pujara is hardly known for his T20 exploits. Younger ones like Jay Gohail, Parth Bhut, and Yuvraj Chudasama need to step up in order to maximize their chances.

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Punjab vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Prabhsimran Singh has come of age in the shortest format of the game, and no more is he a batter who would throw his wicket away. The fact that he averaged close to 28 and struck at over 150 in the Indian Premier League 2023 ensured that Prabhsimran is one of the stronger contenders to be Punjab’s top run-scorer against Saurashtra.

Samarth Vyas to be Saurashtra’s best batter (Parimatch)

Last year was the year of Samarth Vyas. An average of 35.45 with a strike rate of 165.34 doesn’t come like that. Vyas was in his element in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and if things go according to plan, Vyas can have a major success rate. Trust him to deliver.

Punjab vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Arshdeep to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Arshdeep Singh may not have been in contention for a spot in the Indian ODI team, but his utility in the 20-over format is non-negotiable. Even though he ends up on the expensive side in T20s, the fact that never escapes his arbitrage is the way he bowls - a spell of utter anarchy with wickets written on every ball. Saurashtra can do well to keep that in mind.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja continues to be the most consistent Saurashtra bowler for over a decade now and nothing has changed in that regard. In the previous season, he single-handedly kept Saurashtra in the haunt with 14 wickets in six matches. Trust him to deliver on a regular basis.