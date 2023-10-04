QAT (Qatar) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction SAU 57 % Chance of Winning QAT 43 % Place a bet Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saudi Arabia will lock horns with Qatar in match number 10 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. The match will take place at 1:30 PM local time at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Both the teams faced each other in this tournament on 29th Sep, when Saudi Arabia defeated Qatar with 4 wickets. Saudi Arabia looks more strong in comparison to their opponent as they won all their 4 matches they played in this series. On the other hand Qatar played 4 matches in this series, they won just one match out of these 4 matches.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Qatar had a disappointing tournament so far and lost three matches and won just one match. Batting is a big concern for the team, the team has failed to put high scores on the board. On the other hand Saudi Arabia is the tournament's top team by winning all four matches they played. Saudi Arabia has a 82% winning chance.

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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Saudi Arabia have won all three five in this tournament, whereas Qatar had a disappointing series so far. Qatar lost their 3 matches and won just one match against Maldives.

Qatar played their first match against Kuwait where they faced defeat with 7 wickets. In the second match against Saudi Arabia they lost with 4 wickets. They won with 9 wickets in a low scoring match against Maldives. The home team lost the previous match against Kuwait with 5 wickets.

On the other hand Saudi Arabia is in excellent touch. They have defeated Maldives two times in the series and also won against Kuwait and Qatar in the previous encounters.

Betting enthusiasts may rely on Saudi Arabian players like Abdul Wahed, Saad Khan, Faisal Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmed and the captain Hisham Sheikh. From Qatar they can choose Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer and Imal Liyanage.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saudi Arabia to Win 1.84 Bet on Melbet Saudi Arabia to Win 1.81 Bet on 1xbet Teams will play in a draw 25 Bet on Megapari

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

If Saudi Arabia wins the toss, they can decide to bat first as they have a strong batting line up and scored 170+ runs two times in the series. Looking at the previous matches most of the matches in this series had been won by the team chasing.

Weather Report

It is anticipated that the temperature will be approximately 39 °C with 49% humidity. There is no rain forecast. Overall there are good playing conditions in Doha.

Qatar Player List

Qatar Probable Playing XI

Player Role Saqlain Arshad Batsman Adnan Mirza All Rounder Imal Liyanage (wk) Batsman Muhammad Tanveer All Rounder Bipin Kumar All Rounder Mohammed Irshad All Rounder Himanshu Rathod All Rounder Jassim Khan Batsman Muhammad Murad (c) Bowler Bukhar Illikkal Bowler Mohammad Ahnaff Bowler

Qatar squad:Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Mirza, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Bipin Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Himanshu Rathod, Jassim Khan, Muhammad Murad (c), Bukhar Illikkal, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Jabir, Yousuf Ali, Mirza Mohammed Baig

Qatar Team Form

Qatar has failed to take local advantage and lost all their four matches against all opponents of this series. Players like Saqlain Arshad, Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer and Muhammad Murad are in good touch but overall the team has a low momentum with these disappointing performances.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player Role Abdul Waheed All Rounder Faisal Khan Batsman Saad Khan Batsman Abdul Manan Ali All Rounder Hisham Sheikh (c) All Rounder Umair Sharif All Rounder Zain Ul Abidin All Rounder Haseeb Ghafoor (wk) Batsman Ishtiaq Ahmad All Rounder Waheed Baladraf Bowler Khalander Mustafa Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Top team of this tournament, Saudi Arabia has achieved this position by their clinical performance throughout the series. By winning all 4 matches the team keeped their consistency and had high momentum. Players like Abdul Wahid, Saad Khan, Faisal khanand Ishtiaq Ahmad are the real match winners.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 5 T20 matches and in all 5 matches Saudi Arabia had the upper hand and Qatar faced a defeat.

Total T20 Matches played – 5

Qatar won – 0

Saudi Arabia won - 5

No Result - 0

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

By winning all four matches Saudi Arabia is a favorite team of bookies. On the other hand Qatar have lost all three games so they are getting high odds such as 2.10. The odds may vary for bookie to bookie but there is not a big difference.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20i West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha Saudi Arabia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.015 Bet Now! Qatar Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

From Qatar’s point of view, top batsmen are Saqlain Arshad and Muhammad Tanveer. Saqlain Arshad smashed 69 against Maldives and scored 96 runs in four matches with an average of 141.18. Another key player is Muhammad Tanveer who has played 69 run innings in the last match against Kuwait and scored 110 runs in the tournament so far.

Abdul Wahid will be the top batsmen to watch out for Arabian team who has scored 104 runs in the three matches of the series. Being in excellent form Faisal Khan is another player to rely on. He has scored 143 runs with an strike rate of 185.71

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Muhammad Murad and Himanshu Rathod will be the key bowlers for Qatar. Murad picked 3 wickets in the previous game against Kuwait and Himanshu Rathod has claimed 6 wickets in this series till now.

By claiming 8 wickets in the tournament Captain Hisham Sheikh is the main frontline bowler for Saudi Arabia. Ishtiaq Ahmad is another main bowler to look for who has claimed 7 wickets in 4 matches.