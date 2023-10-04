QAT (Qatar) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction

SAU

57%

Chance of Winning

QAT

43%

Melbet

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Batery

1.75
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Megapari

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T20i

West End Park International Cricket Stadium

Saudi Arabia will lock horns with Qatar in match number 10 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. The match will take place at 1:30 PM local time at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Both the teams faced each other in this tournament on 29th Sep, when Saudi Arabia defeated Qatar with 4 wickets.

Saudi Arabia looks more strong in comparison to their opponent as they won all their 4 matches they played in this series. On the other hand Qatar played 4 matches in this series, they won just one match out of these 4 matches.

Facts:

  • Saudi Arabia has won all 4 matches they played in the tournament.
  • Qatar lost 3 matches and won just one match.
  • Both the teams faced each other 5 times in T20s and in all five matches Saudi Arabia defeated Qatar.
  • In the batting, Saudi Arabia will expect good innings from opener batters Abdul Waheed and Faisal khan, on the other hand Qatar will depend on Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff and Mohammad Tanveer.

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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Chance of winning

Qatar had a disappointing tournament so far and lost three matches and won just one match. Batting is a big concern for the team, the team has failed to put high scores on the board. On the other hand Saudi Arabia is the tournament's top team by winning all four matches they played. Saudi Arabia has a 82% winning chance.

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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Saudi Arabia have won all three five in this tournament, whereas Qatar had a disappointing series so far. Qatar lost their 3 matches and won just one match against Maldives.

Qatar played their first match against Kuwait where they faced defeat with 7 wickets. In the second match against Saudi Arabia they lost with 4 wickets. They won with 9 wickets in a low scoring match against Maldives. The home team lost the previous match against Kuwait with 5 wickets.

On the other hand Saudi Arabia is in excellent touch. They have defeated Maldives two times in the series and also won against Kuwait and Qatar in the previous encounters.

Betting enthusiasts may rely on Saudi Arabian players like Abdul Wahed, Saad Khan, Faisal Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmed and the captain Hisham Sheikh. From Qatar they can choose Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Tanveer and Imal Liyanage.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Saudi Arabia to Win

1.84
Bet on Melbet

Saudi Arabia to Win

1.81
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Teams will play in a draw

25
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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

If Saudi Arabia wins the toss, they can decide to bat first as they have a strong batting line up and scored 170+ runs two times in the series. Looking at the previous matches most of the matches in this series had been won by the team chasing.

Weather Report

It is anticipated that the temperature will be approximately 39 °C with 49% humidity. There is no rain forecast. Overall there are good playing conditions in Doha.

Qatar Player List

Qatar Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Saqlain Arshad

Batsman

Adnan Mirza

All Rounder

Imal Liyanage (wk)

Batsman

Muhammad Tanveer

All Rounder

Bipin Kumar

All Rounder

Mohammed Irshad

All Rounder

Himanshu Rathod

All Rounder

Jassim Khan

Batsman

Muhammad Murad (c)

Bowler

Bukhar Illikkal

Bowler

Mohammad Ahnaff

Bowler

Qatar squad:Saqlain Arshad, Adnan Mirza, Imal Liyanage (wk), Muhammad Tanveer, Bipin Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Himanshu Rathod, Jassim Khan, Muhammad Murad (c), Bukhar Illikkal, Mohammad Ahnaff, Muhammad Jabir, Yousuf Ali, Mirza Mohammed Baig

Qatar Team Form

Qatar has failed to take local advantage and lost all their four matches against all opponents of this series. Players like Saqlain Arshad, Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer and Muhammad Murad are in good touch but overall the team has a low momentum with these disappointing performances.

Saudi Arabia Player List

Saudi Arabia Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Abdul Waheed

All Rounder

Faisal Khan

Batsman

Saad Khan

Batsman

Abdul Manan Ali

All Rounder

Hisham Sheikh (c)

All Rounder

Umair Sharif

All Rounder

Zain Ul Abidin

All Rounder

Haseeb Ghafoor (wk)

Batsman

Ishtiaq Ahmad

All Rounder

Waheed Baladraf

Bowler

Khalander Mustafa

Bowler

Saudi Arabiasquad:Hisham Sheikh (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Saad Khan, Umair Sharif, Abdul Manan Ali, Zain Ul Abidin, Haseeb Ghafoor (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Sarfraz Butt, Atif Ur Rehman, Usman Najeeb, Waqar Ul Hassan, Kashif Abbas, Mohsin Shabbir.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Top team of this tournament, Saudi Arabia has achieved this position by their clinical performance throughout the series. By winning all 4 matches the team keeped their consistency and had high momentum. Players like Abdul Wahid, Saad Khan, Faisal khanand Ishtiaq Ahmad are the real match winners.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Head to Head

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have faced each other in 5 T20 matches and in all 5 matches Saudi Arabia had the upper hand and Qatar faced a defeat.

  • Total T20 Matches played – 5
  • Qatar won – 0
  • Saudi Arabia won - 5
  • No Result - 0

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Betting odds

By winning all four matches Saudi Arabia is a favorite team of bookies. On the other hand Qatar have lost all three games so they are getting high odds such as 2.10. The odds may vary for bookie to bookie but there is not a big difference.

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia

T20i

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

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Saudi Arabia

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2.015
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Qatar

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1.84
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1.75
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Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Batsmen

From Qatar’s point of view, top batsmen are Saqlain Arshad and Muhammad Tanveer. Saqlain Arshad smashed 69 against Maldives and scored 96 runs in four matches with an average of 141.18. Another key player is Muhammad Tanveer who has played 69 run innings in the last match against Kuwait and scored 110 runs in the tournament so far.

Abdul Wahid will be the top batsmen to watch out for Arabian team who has scored 104 runs in the three matches of the series. Being in excellent form Faisal Khan is another player to rely on. He has scored 143 runs with an strike rate of 185.71

Qatar vs Saudi Arabia Top Team Bowler

Muhammad Murad and Himanshu Rathod will be the key bowlers for Qatar. Murad picked 3 wickets in the previous game against Kuwait and Himanshu Rathod has claimed 6 wickets in this series till now.

By claiming 8 wickets in the tournament Captain Hisham Sheikh is the main frontline bowler for Saudi Arabia. Ishtiaq Ahmad is another main bowler to look for who has claimed 7 wickets in 4 matches.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saudi Arabia

Having an eye on the brilliant performance of Saudi Arabia, we anticipate an easy victory for the Arabian team. They have won all 4 matches in the series so far whereas Qatar won just one match and lost 3 matches. Players like Abdul Waheed, Faisal khan, Shaad Khan are in outstanding form.Captain Hisham Sheikh and Ishtiaq Ahmad have been impressive with the ball. So we predict Saudi Arabia’s victory against Qatar.
  • Saudi Arabia to win @ 1.84 (Melbet)
  • Qatar to win @ 2.05 (Melbet)
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