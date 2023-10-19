Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Match Prediction RAJ 45 % Chance of Winning VID 55 % Place a bet Melbet 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Rajasthan and Vidarbha will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Rajasthan enters this match following a 29-run loss to Bengal in their most recent fixture. Opting to field first, Rajasthan managed to limit Bengal to a total of 172 runs, taking seven wickets in the process. Khaleel Ahmed, although a bit expensive, still secured three crucial wickets while conceding 41 runs in his allotted four overs. Deepak Chahar contributed with two wickets, and Aniket Choudhary and Rahul Chahar each claimed a wicket. Abhijeet Tomar was the standout performer for Bengal, scoring 48 runs off 31 balls. However, apart from his innings, the rest of the batters struggled to stay at the crease for an extended period, leading to Rajasthan falling 29 runs short of the target while losing nine wickets. This defeat places them at the bottom of the league table with 2 points and a net run rate of -1.450.

In the current season, Vidarbha has participated in just one match and emerged victorious in a convincing manner, winning by 7 wickets with 10 balls to spare. After winning the toss, Vidarbha opted to field first, effectively restricting Uttarakhand to a total of 141 runs in a game that was reduced to 13 overs. Darshan Nalkande secured two wickets for Vidarbha, while Akshay Karnewar managed to take one. During the chase, Vidarbha encountered a somewhat shaky start. However, Shubham Dubey and Jitesh Sharma's rapid innings turned the tide in their favour, enabling Vidarbha to achieve the target comfortably with 10 balls remaining. Dubey played a vital role with a 24-ball 47, while Jitesh contributed significantly with 51 runs from just 18 deliveries, both remaining unbeaten. At present, Vidarbha holds the top position in Group D, with 4 points and a noteworthy net run rate of +1.948.

Rajasthan's chance of winning: 45%

Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 55%

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Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Abhijeet Tomar showcased his batting prowess in the previous match against Bengal, accumulating 48 runs from 31 deliveries. The 28-year-old cricketer holds a commendable T20 average of 25.12. Given his recent form, it is reasonable to expect that Abhijeet Tomar will exceed the 20.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Shubham Dubey played a quickfire innings, facing 24 balls and remaining unbeaten with a score of 47 runs to steer his team to victory. The 29-year-old cricketer holds an impressive T20 average of 31.10. As a result, we are placing our confidence in Dubey to exceed the 25.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India is renowned for being one of the best batting surfaces in the country. It offers good bounce and carry, making it favourable for batsmen. Out of the 61 T20 matches played at this venue, 34 were won by the team batting second, while 27 favoured the team batting first. The average score for the first innings here is 168 runs. In the current season, three matches have been held at this venue, with two of them being won by the team batting second. Therefore, we recommend that the team winning the toss opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius and 55% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 11 km/h. According to the weather forecast, Mohali is expected to have clear skies on Thursday.

Rajasthan Player List

Shubham Garhwal, KS Rathore (wk), Abhijeet Tomar, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batter Deepak Hooda (c) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Aditya Garhwal All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal Batter Deepak Chahar All-rounder Rahul Chahar Batter Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan lost their last game to Bengal by 29 runs. They sit at the bottom of the table with 2 points in two games.

Vidarbha Player List

Akshay Agrawal, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Aman Mokhade, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Apoorv Wankhade, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Thakare, Rajneesh Gurbani, Yash Thakur, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Lalit Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Atharva Taide Batsman Dhruv Shorey Batsman Karun Nair Batsman Nayan Chavan Bowler Jitesh Sharma Wicket-Keeper Harsh Dubey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Akshay Karnewar Bowler Saurabh Dubey Bowler Lalit Yadav Bowler Shubham Dubey Batter

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha defeated Uttarakhand in their last game by 7 wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have clashed on 13 occasions prior to this, with Rajasthan holding a slight advantage, having won 7 games. Vidarbha emerged victorious in the remaining six matches.

Total Matches Played: 13 matches

Rajasthan Won: 7 matches

Vidarbha Won: 6 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Rajasthan to score under 22.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Rajasthan’s opening duo of Abhijeet Tomar and Aditya Garhwal stitched a 5 run partnership for the first wicket in the last game. Garhwal was dismissed for a duck while Tomar went on to score 48 runs. Bet on Rajasthan to score under 22.5 runs in the game before their 1st dismissal.

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Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

The 28-year-old Rajasthan cricketer, who has been out of the national team's favor, has a significant opportunity to demonstrate his batting prowess. He has participated in a total of 191 T20 matches and accumulated 3150 runs at an average of 24.23, boasting a strike rate of 137.91. Although he managed just 16 runs in the previous match, he is anticipated to stage a comeback in the upcoming contest against Vidarbha.

Jitesh Sharma to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Jitesh Sharma delivered an exceptional performance in the IPL 2023 season while representing Punjab Kings. The 29-year-old batsman accumulated 309 runs in 14 matches, ranking as the team's third-highest run-scorer for the season. In the most recent game, he played a remarkable innings, crafting an unbeaten 51-run knock from just 18 deliveries, which included 3 fours and 5 sixes. During the SMAT 2022, Jitesh emerged as Vidarbha's second-highest run-getter, amassing 224 runs in 10 games. Therefore, we are placing our confidence in Jitesh Sharma to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha in the upcoming match.

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

The 24-year-old spinner is poised for a strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. His crafty spin bowling is set to pose a significant threat to the opposition this season. With a total of 106 T20 matches under his belt, he has snared 115 wickets at an average of 24.86. In the previous season, he featured in seven matches and claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.50. In the most recent game, he was effective by taking a wicket while conceding just 29 runs. It would be a wise choice to place a bet on Rahul Chahar as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the upcoming match.

Darshan Nalkande to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

Darshan Nalkande made a significant impact last season for Vidarbha, securing 12 wickets in just 10 matches with an economy rate of 7.81. In the last game, the 25-year-old bowler displayed his skills by taking two wickets while conceding 33 runs in his three-over spell. He proved to be the standout bowler for Vidarbha in that match. Given his recent performance, we anticipate that Darshan Nalkande will once again shine as the top bowler for Vidarbha in the forthcoming game.