AP (Andhra) vs HP (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction AP 45 % Chance of Winning HP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Andhra will meet in the 44th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra had a terrible start to their campaign this season. Andhra started their season with a loss against Vidarbha. The team went on to lose their next game against Gujarat. With two losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the Group B standings. They have a net run rate of 0.902. Andhra will be expected to do better in their next outing.

Himachal Pradesh had an abysmal season last year. The team learnt their lesson and started their campaign on a winning note this season. However, they suffered a loss in their last outing against Rajasthan. The team is placed at the 4th place of the group standings with 7 points and a net run rate of 1.534.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 55%

Andhra' chance of winning: 45%

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Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Himachal Pradesh had a poor season last year. The team finished near the bottom of the group table. They could not win any game until a win against Puducherry in their last group games. The team’s opening order revolved around Prashant Chopra, Ravi Thakur and Praveen Thakur last season. The team lost their wickets pretty early in their campaign and were not prepared in the competition. The team posted the scores of 9, 6 & 18 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. That said, Himachal Pradesh is expected to score low before their first wicket in the next game.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The toss at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, like all cricket tosses, is a 50-50 outcome and can’t be predicted with certainty. However, recent trends and conditions at this stadium show that captains winning the toss frequently choose to bowl first, particularly in limited-overs games. The pitch in Visakhapatnam is generally batting-friendly, especially during day games, and offers some assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Additionally, in day-night games, dew becomes a factor, making bowling difficult in the second innings, which encourages captains to chase.

Weather Report

On October 26 in Visakhapatnam, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a good chance of rain later in the day. The high will be around 33°C, with humidity levels at 66% and light winds around 4 mph. Rain showers are likely, with a 54% chance of precipitation.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), SK Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Kumar Reddy, K. Maheep Kumar, M. Vamsi Krishna (wk), M. Abhishek Reddy, K.V. Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebber, C.H. Stephen, P. Satyanarayana Raju, A. Lalith Mohan, G. Manish, T. Vijay, M. Hemanth Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui (captain) Batter KS Bharat Wicketkeeper Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Ashwin Hebbar Batter KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra is placed at the 7th place of the group table. The team lost their last game against Gujarat with a mediocre performance in both the departments. They will be looking for a breakthrough in their next outing.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Predicted XI:

Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh is coming from a defeat against Rajasthan in their last game. The team shall register a win in the next game to rise higher in standings.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Himachal Pradesh and Andhra, the former leads the tally by 1-0.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 1

Andhra Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra played against Gujarat in their last outing. Gujarat scored 367 runs in the first innings. Andhra scored 213 & 297 runs in the two innings consecutively. Gujarat finished the game by chasing the target successfully (144/9), winning the game by 1 wicket. Srikar Bharat was the top batter in the game from Andhra as he scored 98 & 47 runs in the two innings. Lalith Mohan was fantastic with the ball as he picked 10 wickets in the fixture.

Himachal Pradesh faced a loss against Rajasthan in their last outing. Rajasthan batted first and scored 334 runs in the first innings. Himachal Pradesh bundled out for 98 runs in the first innings followed by 260 runs in the second innings. It was an easy chase as Rajasthan scored 26/2 to win the game by 8 wickets. Vipin Sharma picked 4 wickets in the game while Mayank Dagar managed to take 5 wickets. Shubham Arora (59), Prashant Chopra (49) and Vipan Sharma (57) were the top batters in the team.

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Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Abhishek Reddy to be the top batter for Andhra

Abhishek Reddy is the top run scorer from the side. He has scored 242 runs in 4 innings for Andhra. He averages 60.50 in the current competition. Reddy will be expected to bat well in the next game of the competition.

Ankit Kalsi to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Ankit Kalsi is the top batter from Himachal Pradesh in the current season of the competition. He has scored 268 runs in 3 innings of the competition. Kalsi has scored a double century in the first game of the competition and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Lalith Mohan to be the top bowler for Andhra

Lalith Mohan is doing very well for Andhra with the ball. He has already picked 15 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He took 10 wickets in the last game alone.

Mayank Dagar to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Mayank Dagar is an excellent bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 innings in the current season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Andhra.