Andhra vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

AP

44%

Chance of Winning

UTK

56%

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1.80
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1.79
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Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex

Andhra and Uttarakhand are poised to take on each other in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024. The sides will meet at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, with the match scheduled to commence at 9:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Lalith Mohan is the top wicket-taker for Andhra at the moment with 15 wickets in five innings so far.
  • Ravikumar Samarth, Uttarakhand’s captain, leads the team’s run charts with 328 runs in six innings.

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Andhra vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Andhra’s winless streak saw no respite in their last outing against Himachal Pradesh where they lost by a terrible margin. Their first innings was quite fruitful considering they were able to rack in 344 runs. Skipper Shaik Rasheed top-scored with 69 runs while Hanuma Vihari and wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat trailed closely behind with 66 and 65 runs, respectively. Manish Golamaru was also impactful in the lower order, having scored 42 runs. Himachal Pradesh swooped in and took the lead with 500 runs on the board. Andhra still had the chance to seize it and set up a big lead but they fumbled quite badly, resulting in 118 all out in their second innings. With this, they conceded defeat by an innings and 38 runs.

Uttarakhand went back to losing ways after a crushing defeat against Vidarbha last time out. They allowed the latter to pile on 326 runs in the first innings and their chase was not entirely effective, having been bundled out for 289. Uttarakhand’s captain, Ravikumar Samarth, did a majority of the work as he contributed 119 runs. Vidarbha, having retained the lead, went on to add 300 more runs to their tally. At this juncture, Uttarakhand did not have much to salvage and found themselves all out for 71 in their second innings, giving the opposition victory by a whopping 266 runs.

  • Andhra chance of winning - 44%
  • Uttarakhand chance of winning - 56%

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Andhra vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Uttarakhand to score low before first dismissal

Avneesh Sudha has carried the weight of the first wicket so far since his opening partner, Vaibhav Bhatt, has not been pulling his weight. In the previous three fixtures, the pair have amassed 2, 0, 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs together. Although they have the potential to improve in the next game, their chances of making a significant difference are quite slim considering Sudha and Bhatt are currently averaging at 40.16 and 12.83, respectively.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex hosted two games in the last season of the tournament where both matches were inconclusive. The toss winners’ vote was divided between batting and fielding first, having opted to do so once each. Fielding first allows teams to pursue a high-scoring chase at this venue, making it the favorite option in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of rain at Vizianagaram on match day with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

Andhra Player List

Shaik Rasheed (c), Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Reddy, Ashwin Hebbar, Hanuma Vihari, M Vamsi Krishna, Maheep Kumar, Maramreddy Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Srikar Bharat, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Lalith Mohan, Satyanarayana Raju.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy

Batter

Maheep Kumar

Batter

Shaik Rasheed (C)

Batter

Hanuma Vihari

Batter

Srikar Bharat

Wicket-keeper

Ashwin Hebbar

Batter

Manish Golamaru

All-rounder

Tripurana Vijay

All-rounder

KV Sasikanth

Bowler

Lalith Mohan

Bowler

Satyanarayana Raju

Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra’s only close game was against Gujarat where they were in contention for the win but for the remaining two matches, they have been all out of sorts in every aspect.

Uttarakhand Player List

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Akhil Rawat, Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Mayank Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Vaibhav Bhatt, Akash Madhwal, Ankit Manori, Deepak Dhapola, Devendra Singh Bora, Himanshu Bisht.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha

Batter

Vaibhav Bhatt

Batter

Ravikumar Samarth (C)

All-rounder

Kunal Chandela

Batter

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Batter

Aditya Tare

Wicket-keeper

Swapnil Singh

All-rounder

Mayank Mishra

Bowler

Abhay Negi

All-rounder

Deepak Dhapola

Bowler

Devendra Singh Bora

Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand recovered from their first defeat by beating Hyderabad in the second match but their advance stopped there as Vidarbha humbled them by a massive margin.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Andhra and Uttarakhand went head-to-head once in the history of the tournament during the 2022 season, wherein the former emerged victorious by a dominant margin of eight wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Andhra - 1

Uttarakhand - 0

Andhra vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Uttarakhand

Both teams are struggling to find consistency at the front and their opening wickets have produced a rollercoaster of results in the last three games. Abhishek Reddy and Maheep Kumar have opened together for Andhra after Hanuma Vihari was dropped down the order, and they have posted first partnerships of 5, 6, 4, 130, 2 and 52 runs. On the other hand, Avneesh Sudha and Vaibhav Bhatt have added 2, 0, 15, 22, 43 and 16 runs to the first wicket. The bookmakers maintain that Andhra’s bowlers have the edge in the upcoming match.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand

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Andhra

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Andhra vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Abhishek Reddy to be Andhra’s Best Batter

Abhishek Reddy did not do much to help the team in their previous outing against Himachal Pradesh, considering he was dismissed for five and two runs in each of the two innings. Despite the poor display, he retains his position as the team’s top batter with 249 runs in six innings. With the best average of 41.50 among the team, he is the top choice against Uttarakhand.

Ravikumar Samarth to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Ravikumar Samarth leads Uttarakhand’s run charts with 328 runs in six innings which includes two centuries and a half-century. The second century was scored in the last encounter against Vidarbha, wherein he amassed 119 runs in the first innings. Although the second innings was a let down since he departed for two, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Andhra vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Lalith Mohan to be Andhra’s Best Bowler

Lalith Mohan went wicketless in the previous game against Himachal Pradesh wherein he delivered 31 overs in a single spell. However, he remains the team’s top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in five innings, including a fifer and a ten-for. He is, undoubtedly, the top pick for the next match.

Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh has 14 wickets in five innings thus far, making him Uttarakhand’s top wicket-taker with an average of 26.28. After taking two wickets in the first innings against Vidarbha, he went on to take his second fifer of the season in the following innings. Given his current form, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Uttarakhand

Andhra have been completely winless after three games and they have not been able to give the opposition enough of a challenge to even settle for a draw. As it stands, they are down in eighth and last place in the Group B standings with a net run rate of 0.755. Uttarakhand are not substantially better since they occupy sixth place with a net run rate of 0.601. However, seeing as they have bagged one win, the bookmakers expect them to overcome Andhra in the upcoming game.
  • Andhra to win @ 2.00 (Batery)
  • Uttarakhand to win @ 1.80 (Batery)
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