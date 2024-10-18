Assam vs Chandigarh Match Prediction ASM 68 % Chance of Winning CDG 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second round of the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy clash, Assam and Chandigarh will take on each other at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, from October 18, 2024 (Friday). While Assam’s match against Jharkhand ended in a draw, Railways beat Chandigarh by a massive margin of 181 runs.

Assam vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Led by Denish Das, Assam have enough firepower in their squad to deliver, which could be understood from the fact that in the previous encounter against Jharkhand, the likes of Denish Das, Akash Sengupta, Parvej Musaraf, and Mrinmoy Dutta managed to catch Jharkhand off-guard. They have a very strong core - both with bat and ball - and may come out all guns blazing against a struggling Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Chandigarh couldn’t muster any strength against Railways, getting bundled out for 109 and 159, respectively to ensure that they lost the home game by a massive margin. Their main bowlers, Nishunk Birla and Vishu Kashyap, who did well in the first innings, were largely ineffective in the second innings.

ASS’s chance of winning is 68%

CDG’s chance of winning is 32%

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Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Bet on skipper Denish Das. Despite being new to first-class cricket, Assam have trusted him to lead because of the pedigree power he has shown since his time in the junior days. You don’t want to miss out on the success stories given by Raj Bawa, for he knows how to deliver without having to break a sweat. Sandeep Sharma knows a thing or two about taking wickets consistently - hence, he will have a huge role to play in delivering for the side.

Assam vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted 30 first-class matches to date, with the batting first team winning 11 games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 289, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 310. That tells you batting is not very easy here, but with spinners coming into play in the fourth innings, the toss-winning captain will prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a prediction of rain for all four days of the match between Assam and Chandigarh. Frankly, that’s the nature of the beast at this time of the year, and we can do a little about it. However, in the previous game, rain was scattered enough to give us four innings, and we can expect the same in the upcoming clash.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Akash Sengupta, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Parvej Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Abhishek Thakuri, Sidharth Sarmah, Bhargav Dutta

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf Batter Rahul Hazarika Batter Rishav Das Batter Denish Das Batter Sibsankar Roy All-rounder Kunal Sarma All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam drew the match against Jharkhand in the first encounter of the season - and will hope to break into a winning mode by beating Chandigarh in the second encounter. Will that be possible? I would like to believe so.

Chandigarh Player List

Ankit Kaushik, Arjit Pannu (wk), Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Manan Vohra (c), Nishunk Birla, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Bhambri, Vishu Kashyap, Gurinder Singh, Mayank Sidhu, Rohit Dhanda, Aayush Sikka

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Vohra Batter Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Ankit Kaushik All-rounder Raj Bawa All-rounder Arjit Pannu Wicket-keeper Jagjit Singh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Vishu Kashyap Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh didn’t win a single game in the last season of the Ranji Trophy and ended up in the second-last position, right above Goa in the Elite Group C. They lost the opening game of this season and will desperately want to change the narrative.

Assam vs Chandigarh Head-To-Head

This is going to be the very first encounter between Assam and Chandigarh in the first-class format.

Assam vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Chandigarh openers to shine big (Parimatch)

Even though my overall bet is on Assam, there is no denying that Chandigarh have a better opening pair in the form of Manan Vohra and Arslan Khan. Since 2023, the duo have averaged 45.08 in the first-class format together, and that says a lot about their understanding and camaraderie. You can be sure that they will have the better of the lot in the upcoming clash.

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Assam vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Rishav Das to be Assam’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rishav Das is a veteran of Assam cricket. He has scored 2767 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 30.07, with four centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name. In the first game of the season, where everyone failed in the first innings, Das stayed strong to amass 31 but that’s only half the story. He has a strong affinity to deliver for Assam - and that’s why we should bet on him to be the top scorer in the upcoming clash.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh’s best batter (Parimatch)

What Manan Vohra can do in red-ball cricket is not a surprise to many. With 3188 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 59.85, he is such a pioneer batter. After moving to Chandigarh from Punjab, he has continued to stay true to his style and has delivered for the team.

Assam vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s best bowler (Parimatch)

While there’s a lot of inexperience in the Assam side as far as bowling is concerned, Mukhtar Hussain comes as a solution. The Assam pacer already has 113 wickets at an average of 28.87 and an economy rate of 3.09 in first-class cricket. In the last five games, he has already scalped 20 wickets, which makes one believe that picking wickets is not going to be difficult for him.

Sandeep Sharma to be Chandigarh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sandeep Sharma has 186 wickets in the first-class format, which has come at an average of 28.04 and a supernatural economy rate of 2.95. Even though Sharma has a reputation for his slower balls, he knows how to bring in impact in the first-class format as well- delivering every single time. So what are you concerned about? Go ahead and bet big on the superstar.