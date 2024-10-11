Assam vs Jharkhand Match Prediction ASM 12 % Chance of Winning JHKD 88 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.333 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Assam and Jharkhand will meet in the 13th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Assam vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Assam had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the Group B table with a win, four losses and two draws. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Assam has never won the title and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Jharkhand has never won the title before. They have a decent team and have produced impressive results with their performances over the years. The team had an abysmal season last year where Jharkhand finished 6th in the Elite A Group. They had two wins, two losses and three draws in the competition. The teams will be ready for a clash in their upcoming game of the new season.

Assam's chance of winning: 12%

Jharkhand' chance of winning: 88%

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Assam vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Jharkhand to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Jharkhand always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featuredSuraj Ahuja and Pratham Singh in the opening order last season. Ahuja and Singh averaged at 27.75 and 48.18 respectively in the competition last year. The pair scored 0, 30 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team was impeccable in their last meeting with Assam. Jharkhand scored 97 runs before their first wicket in the 1st of their last clash against Assam. The team has promising openers in the team and will be looking to score well in the next game against Assam.

Assam vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

For toss predictions at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati during Ranji matches, teams tend to prefer batting first as the pitch is generally batting-friendly, supporting high scores. However, the dew factor in the evening often benefits teams batting second, which can make chasing a favourable option in shorter formats like T20. The key decision usually revolves around whether the captain anticipates significant dew, in which case bowling first might be advantageous to avoid the ball getting too wet later in the game.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Guwahati is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 24°C in the early morning to a high of 32°C during the day. Humidity levels are moderate, and there is no significant chance of rainfall, making it a dry day.

Jharkhand Player List

Ishan Kishan (c), Virat Singh (vc), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddique, Aryaman Sen, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Manishi, Ravi Kumar Yadav and Raunak Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Supriyo Charkraborty All-rounder Nazim Siddique Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh All-rounder Ishan Kishan (c) Batter Kumar Kushagra Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Kumar Suraj Batter Saurabh Shekhar Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler Raunak Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand finished at the 6th place of their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. Jharkhand finished above Assam last season and will be looking to win the first game.

Assam Players List

Denish Das (c), Sibsankar Roy, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Bhargav Dutta, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rahul Hazarika, Mukhtar Hussain, Parvej Musaraf, Ruhinandan Pegu, Kunal Sarma, Akash Sengupta, Abhishek Thakuri

Predicted Playing XI

Rahul Hazarika Batter Denish Das (c) Batter Abhishek Thakuri Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Parvej Musaraf All-rounder Akash Sengupta All-rounder Kunal Sarma All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler Sidharth Sarmah Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Bhargav Dutta Bowler

Assam Recent Form

Assam has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Assam will be the underdogs going against Jharkhand in the next game. They must do better this season.

Assam vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Jharkhand leads the tally by 2-1.

Assam Won: 1

Jharkhand Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Assam vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Assam is a decent team but did not do very well last season. They went against Mumbai in their last Ranji game. Assam were very weak with their bat and scored 84 & 108 runs in the two innings. It was an easy win for Mumbai. They scored 272 runs in the first innings which was enough for a victory. Assam lost the game by an innings and 80 runs. Dibakar Johri picked 5 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the side. There were no special innings from the batters in the game.

Jharkhand played their last Ranji game against Rajasthan. Jharkhand were incredible with their performances. They scored 189 & 269 runs in the two innings. Aditya knocked 72 runs in the second innings. Rajasthan could only score 210 & 158 runs in the two innings, losing the game by 89 runs. Anukul ROy picked 7 wickets and was the best bowler from Jharkhand. Varun Aaron also took 5 wickets in the game. Jharkhand has a strong batting unit and will be looking to overpower Assam in the next game.

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Assam vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Virat Singh to be the top batter for Jharkhand

Virat Singh was the best batter from Jharkhand last season. He scored 415 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 41.50. He struck at nearly 50 in the last season. He will come in as the best batter from Jharkhand.

Rahul Hazarika to be the top batter for Assam

Rahul Hazarika was the best batter from Assam last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 415 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.92. He struck at over 50 in the last competition. Hazarika will come in as the best batting pick from Assam in the next game.

Assam vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

S Nadeem to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

S Nadeem was impeccable with the ball last season for Jharkhand. He managed to pick 23 wickets in 10 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Rahul Singh to be the top bowler for Assam

Rahul Singh is an excellent bowler from Assam. He picked 26 wickets in 10 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Jharkhand.