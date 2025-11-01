Facts: Riyan Parag is the leading wicket-taker for Assam this season with 11 wickets in three innings.

Kunal Yadav stands as Railways’ top bowler so far, having captured 11 wickets in three innings.

Railways lead their head-to-head tally against Assam by a 1-0 scoreline in four encounters.

Assam vs Railways Chances of Winning

Assam were rendered ineffective in the previous game against Services where the former were restricted to 103 while batting first. Opener Pradyun Saikia and Riyan Parag were the top contributors with 52 and 36 runs, respectively, but the bowlers salvaged the game by keeping the opposition down to 108 runs. However, the batters were a let-down once again as they managed to get bundled out for a measly 75 runs in the second innings with the bat. Naturally, the bowlers could absolutely not defend the total as they conceded an eight-wicket defeat.

Railways managed to recover a tad from their defeat in the first game, having been quite competitive with the bat in the last outing against Uttarakhand. The former notched up 333 runs in the first innings with top scores from Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai and Vivek Singh who added 131, 89* and 44 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. The bowlers allowed their rivals to overcome the target with 398 runs but the batters soldiered on, having been 85/1 in the third innings when a shortage of time led to a draw.

Assam chance of winning - 26%

Railways chance of winning - 74%

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Assam vs Railways Betting Tips

Railways to score high before first dismissal

Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh are a powerful opening pair and they found their feet as they played two games thus far. Together, the duo secured totals of 22, 74, 4 and 90 runs and despite their inconsistency, they are backed to establish a strong partnership in the next match as they hit the ground running with big scores.

Assam vs Railways Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosted four games where the toss winning sides elected to field first three times. Moreover, they won once while the remaining three matches were drawn, and the average first innings score of 304 is attainable at the venue which makes chasing the favored option in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 75% possibility of a washout is predicted on match day and Guwahati is set to experience showers. The temperature is going to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Riyan Parag, Parvej Musaraf, Pradyun Saikia, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Ayushman Malakar, Bhargab Lahkar, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinov Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pradyun Saikia Batter Parvej Musaraf Batter Denish Das (C) Batter Riyan Parag All-rounder Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Sibsankar Roy Batter Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Akash Sengupta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Ayushman Malakar All-rounder Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam were absolutely horrendous with the bat in the previous game but they have a solid bowling attack, especially with the likes of Riyan Parag and Rahul Singh.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Shivam Chaudhary, Zubair Ali, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Vivek Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Vivek Singh Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Pratham Singh (C) Batter Mohammad Saif All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Bhargav Merai Batter Zubair Ali All-rounder Karn Sharma All-rounder Akash Pandey All-rounder Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Kunal Yadav Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways’ bowlers need to work on conceding fewer runs but their batters certainly have the prowess to set up a huge total in the upcoming game.

Assam vs Railways Head-to-Head

Railways have a 1-0 lead over Assam in their four head-to-head encounters so far while the remaining three games were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Assam - 0

Railways - 1

Draw - 3

Assam vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam’s opening wicket has been rather erratic in the tournament so far as Parvej Musaraf and Pradyun Saikia have not been consistent. In the previous two matches, the pair set up stands of 1, 4, 41 and 21 runs. On the other hand, Railways’ Suraj Ahuja and Vivek Singh are significantly superior with scores of 22, 74, 4 and 90 runs in the last two outings. There is a very glaring disparity between the sides in this regard which makes Railways’ first wicket the favorite to achieve a strong partnership.

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Assam vs Railways Best Batters

Sibsankar Roy to be Assam’s Best Batter

Sibsankar Roy was not particularly effective in the previous game against Services where he faced a golden duck dismissal in the first innings and scored a mere six runs in the second. Nevertheless, his lead overall remains unchallenged with 158 runs in four innings and an average of 52.66, making him the top pick to come good in the next game.

Mohammad Saif to be Railways’ Best Batter

Mohammad Saif was the top run scorer for Railways in the previous encounter against Uttarakhand where he notched up 131 runs in the first innings. He did not get a chance to bat in the second innings but he stands as the team’s leading batter with 136 runs in three innings and an average of 45.33 which makes him the top contender against Assam.

Assam vs Railways Best Bowlers

Riyan Parag to be Assam’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Riyan Parag emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Assam with a fifer in the first innings against Services and two more wickets in the following innings. He has 11 wickets in three innings so far, making him their top bowler overall. Averaging at an impressive 12.90, he is expected to come out on top against Railways as well.

Kunal Yadav to be Railways’ Best Bowler

In the last outing, Kunal Yadav was Railways’ top wicket-taker against Uttarakhand as he picked a fifer in their solitary innings, having delivered 36.3 overs, bowled ten maidens and achieved an economy rate of 2.32. With 11 wickets in three innings, he is their top bowler overall and his average of 15.81 is the best of the team. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.