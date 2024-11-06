ASM (Assam) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction ASM 4 % Chance of Winning TN 96 % Place a bet Batery 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Assam and Tamil Nadu are poised to square off for the fifth time in the Ranji Trophy between November 6 and 9, 2024, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The match is going to begin at 8:30 A.M IST.

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Assam have landed themselves in a soup as they enter this game on the back to two losses. Their last match against Delhi was quite a crushing blow even after they batted first and scored 330 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar did half the work as he single handedly scored 162 runs while Sibsankar Roy was next in line with 59 runs. Delhi did not struggle in the slightest to get past the target as they secured 454 runs and Assam had their work cut out for them. The latter scored an additional 182 runs in the second innings but it was light work for Delhi whose openers finished the game on their own, resulting in a staggering ten-wicket pasting for Assam.

Tamil Nadu had the potential to win against Chhattisgarh in the last match but a lack of time led to a high-scoring draw between the sides. Chhattisgarh posted a competitive total of 500 in the first innings and Tamil Nadu responded by scoring 259 runs - C Andre Siddarth, M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Narayan Jagadeesan were the top scorers with 55*, 50 and 49 runs, respectively. Following on, Tamil Nadu were 264/4 and had it in them to keep going but their four days were up and the teams were in a deadlock.

Assam chance of winning - 4%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 96%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score over 37.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan opened two out of three matches for Tamil Nadu and the latter was replaced by Suresh Lokeshwar in the last match. While the first two games were rather prosperous for the openers, thanks to Jagadeesan and Sudharsan who are averaging at 68.50 and 147.50, respectively, there was a slump in the last game when Lokeshwar took over. Nonetheless, he has had the time to bed in and with opening scores of 12, 7, 168 and 172 runs, there are high expectations from the first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Assam Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Tamil Nadu Opening Partnership Over 37.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Chasing seems to be a better option at Barsapara Cricket Stadium since Chandigarh won over Assam in the last match held here even though the home side chose to bat first. In the first game between Assam and Jharkhand this season, the former elected to field first and they did not face much difficulty in challenging a big total. The toss winner of the next game will certainly keep this in mind before choosing to field first.

Weather Report

With a minimal 10% likelihood of rain at Guwahati, disruptions are not expected even with partially cloudy conditions. The temperature will likely touch 29 degrees Celsius.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bhargav Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishav Das Batter Subham Mandal Batter Abhishek Thakuri Batter Denish Das (C) Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Bhargav Dutta Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam’s batting is heavily reliant on a select few and their bowling attack is rather weak at the moment.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Narayan Jagadeesan (c), Sai Kishore, Andre Siddharth, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Pranav Raghavendra, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Suresh Lokeshwar, C V Achyuth, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, S Mohamed Ali, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth.

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Lokeshwar Batter Narayan Jagadeesan (C) Wicket-keeper S Ajith Ram All-rounder Vijay Shankar Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Shahrukh Khan Bowler Andre Siddharth Batter Sonu Yadav Bowler M Mohammed Bowler Manimaran Siddharth Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s batting is their greatest asset but there is room for improvement among the bowlers.

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Tamil Nadu are mighty dominant in their head-to-head encounters against Assam, having won three out four fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Assam - 0

Tamil Nadu - 3

Draw - 1

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Assam’s opening partnerships have been somewhat mediocre so far in the tournament as they brought some changes to the first wicket. In the last three matches, the team has had opening totals of 1, 17, 9, 45, 7 and 41 runs. They have only had two decent performances which is hardly comparable to Tamil Nadu’s first wicket. Although the latter experienced a mild decline in performance in the last match, they have been highly competitive at the front with scores of 12, 7, 168 and 172 runs. Seeing as Assam barely stands a chance in this scenario, Tamil Nadu’s openers are endorsed to achieve a better stand.

Assam vs Tamil Nadu India Barsapara Cricket Stadium, null Assam Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 12.00 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now!

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s Best Batter

Sumit Ghadigaonkar achieved a century for the first time this season in the previous fixture versus Delhi, having scored 162 runs in the first innings. He went on to score a half-century in the second innings with an unbeaten 76. He is leagues ahead of the others with 352 runs in six innings and an average of 88.00. Naturally, he is the top pick once again.

Vijay Shankar to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Vijay Shankar took part in his first game of the season against Chhattisgarh and ended up with a total of 138 runs in two innings, having scored 32 in the first innings and 106 not out in the second. Considering how impressive he was right off the bat, he is the leading choice for Tamil Nadu for the next game.

Assam vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain continues to be Assam’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six innings, and he took two of those in the last outing against Delhi. In his 22-over spell in the first innings, he also delivered five maidens and ended up with an economy rate of 3.40. The second spell of three overs did not yield any more wickets but he is expected to lead the charge against Tamil Nadu as well.

Sonu Yadav to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sonu Yadav’s 19-over solitary spell against Chhattisgarh did not yield any wickets. However, he was quite economical with an economy rate of 2.94 and remains the team’s top bowler with nine wickets in five innings. With an average of 22.77, he is anticipated to come out on top next time around.