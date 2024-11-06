ASM (Assam) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction
ASM
4%
Chance of Winning
TN
96%
India
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Assam’s Sumit Ghadigaonkar is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 352 runs in six innings.
- Narayan Jagadeesan stands as Tamil Nadu’s leading run-getter with 274 runs in four innings.
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Assam have landed themselves in a soup as they enter this game on the back to two losses. Their last match against Delhi was quite a crushing blow even after they batted first and scored 330 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar did half the work as he single handedly scored 162 runs while Sibsankar Roy was next in line with 59 runs. Delhi did not struggle in the slightest to get past the target as they secured 454 runs and Assam had their work cut out for them. The latter scored an additional 182 runs in the second innings but it was light work for Delhi whose openers finished the game on their own, resulting in a staggering ten-wicket pasting for Assam.
Tamil Nadu had the potential to win against Chhattisgarh in the last match but a lack of time led to a high-scoring draw between the sides. Chhattisgarh posted a competitive total of 500 in the first innings and Tamil Nadu responded by scoring 259 runs - C Andre Siddarth, M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Narayan Jagadeesan were the top scorers with 55*, 50 and 49 runs, respectively. Following on, Tamil Nadu were 264/4 and had it in them to keep going but their four days were up and the teams were in a deadlock.
- Assam chance of winning - 4%
- Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 96%
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips
Tamil Nadu to score over 37.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan opened two out of three matches for Tamil Nadu and the latter was replaced by Suresh Lokeshwar in the last match. While the first two games were rather prosperous for the openers, thanks to Jagadeesan and Sudharsan who are averaging at 68.50 and 147.50, respectively, there was a slump in the last game when Lokeshwar took over. Nonetheless, he has had the time to bed in and with opening scores of 12, 7, 168 and 172 runs, there are high expectations from the first wicket.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Assam Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Tamil Nadu Opening Partnership Over 37.5
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction
Chasing seems to be a better option at Barsapara Cricket Stadium since Chandigarh won over Assam in the last match held here even though the home side chose to bat first. In the first game between Assam and Jharkhand this season, the former elected to field first and they did not face much difficulty in challenging a big total. The toss winner of the next game will certainly keep this in mind before choosing to field first.
Weather Report
With a minimal 10% likelihood of rain at Guwahati, disruptions are not expected even with partially cloudy conditions. The temperature will likely touch 29 degrees Celsius.
Assam Player List
Denish Das (c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bhargav Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishav Das
|
Batter
|
Subham Mandal
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Thakuri
|
Batter
|
Denish Das (C)
|
Batter
|
Sibsankar Roy
|
Batter
|
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swarupam Purkayastha
|
All-rounder
|
Bhargav Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Singh
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Assam’s batting is heavily reliant on a select few and their bowling attack is rather weak at the moment.
Tamil Nadu Player List
Narayan Jagadeesan (c), Sai Kishore, Andre Siddharth, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Pranav Raghavendra, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Lakshay Jain, Sonu Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Suresh Lokeshwar, C V Achyuth, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, S Mohamed Ali, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suresh Lokeshwar
|
Batter
|
Narayan Jagadeesan (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
S Ajith Ram
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Shankar
|
Batter
|
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
|
Batter
|
Boopathi Kumar
|
Batter
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Andre Siddharth
|
Batter
|
Sonu Yadav
|
Bowler
|
M Mohammed
|
Bowler
|
Manimaran Siddharth
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu’s batting is their greatest asset but there is room for improvement among the bowlers.
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head
Tamil Nadu are mighty dominant in their head-to-head encounters against Assam, having won three out four fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 4
Assam - 0
Tamil Nadu - 3
Draw - 1
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Assam
Assam’s opening partnerships have been somewhat mediocre so far in the tournament as they brought some changes to the first wicket. In the last three matches, the team has had opening totals of 1, 17, 9, 45, 7 and 41 runs. They have only had two decent performances which is hardly comparable to Tamil Nadu’s first wicket. Although the latter experienced a mild decline in performance in the last match, they have been highly competitive at the front with scores of 12, 7, 168 and 172 runs. Seeing as Assam barely stands a chance in this scenario, Tamil Nadu’s openers are endorsed to achieve a better stand.
Assam vs Tamil Nadu
India
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, null
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters
Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s Best Batter
Sumit Ghadigaonkar achieved a century for the first time this season in the previous fixture versus Delhi, having scored 162 runs in the first innings. He went on to score a half-century in the second innings with an unbeaten 76. He is leagues ahead of the others with 352 runs in six innings and an average of 88.00. Naturally, he is the top pick once again.
Vijay Shankar to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter
Vijay Shankar took part in his first game of the season against Chhattisgarh and ended up with a total of 138 runs in two innings, having scored 32 in the first innings and 106 not out in the second. Considering how impressive he was right off the bat, he is the leading choice for Tamil Nadu for the next game.
Assam vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers
Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler
Mukhtar Hussain continues to be Assam’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in six innings, and he took two of those in the last outing against Delhi. In his 22-over spell in the first innings, he also delivered five maidens and ended up with an economy rate of 3.40. The second spell of three overs did not yield any more wickets but he is expected to lead the charge against Tamil Nadu as well.
Sonu Yadav to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler
Sonu Yadav’s 19-over solitary spell against Chhattisgarh did not yield any wickets. However, he was quite economical with an economy rate of 2.94 and remains the team’s top bowler with nine wickets in five innings. With an average of 22.77, he is anticipated to come out on top next time around.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu
- Assam to win @ 12.00 (Batery)
- Tamil Nadu to win @ 1.04 (Batery)
Batery