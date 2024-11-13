Baroda vs Meghalaya Match Prediction BRD 99 % Chance of Winning MEG 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Meghalaya will lock horns for the first time ever in the Ranji Trophy, and their match is scheduled from November 13 to 16, 2024. Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, will host the teams and their clash is going to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Baroda’s winning streak came to an end after their last match against Tripura where a lack of time did not permit a proper result between the sides. Baroda set a first innings total of 235 which was quite scant and not nearly enough to give their rivals a fight. Atit Sheth, Mitesh Patel and Jyotsnil Singh were the only ones who contributed well with scores of 78, 49 and 46 runs, respectively. Naturally, Tripura took the lead and scored 482 runs during their chase and they declared at this juncture. Baroda’s second attempt was going significantly better than the first as they scored 241/4, but their allotted four days were up and the sides drew the match.

Meghalaya’s losing streak only worsened after their previous outing against Jammu and Kashmir and their batting performance was their folly once again. They scored a measly 73 runs in the first innings and Jammu and Kashmir snatched the lead comfortably with 194 runs on the board. It was too little, too late for Meghalaya at this point and even though they managed to score an additional 195 runs in the second innings, the win was Jammu and Kashmir’s for the taking and they did just that by a seven-wicket margin.

Baroda chance of winning - 99%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%

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Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Baroda to score high before first dismissal

Jyotsnil Singh and Shivalik Sharma have opened the innings for Baroda in nearly all the matches this season and although their partnership has been a tad inconsistent, they are both averaging at 22.50 and 56.66, respectively. The former has some room for improvement but overall, their opening stands of 2, 64, 5, 14, 73, 5 and 16 runs in the last four games have shown that they have it in them to progress further. The pair will be relied upon to secure a competitive stand for the team in the next match.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

In the two matches played at Kotambi Stadium this season, the teams batting first and fielding first won one match each. However, batting first was the strategy chosen by both toss winners and the surface does assist batters in scoring big runs. Although the first innings scores in the tournament have not been particularly great at this venue, the toss winning skipper will prefer to set the target in the next game, too.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Vadodara on the day of the match and there is no chance of a washout at all. The temperature will likely reach 34 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Priyanshu Moliya, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Mitesh Patel, Akash Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Lakshit Toksiya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani.

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Vishnu Solanki Batter Krunal Pandya (C) All-rounder Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Raj Limbani Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Akash Singh Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have demolished nearly every team that stood in their way and the margins of their wins are quite impressive. Their draw with Tripura was unfortunate as it put their winning streak to rest but it is not to say that their performance has dropped off.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Balchander Anirudh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Roshan Warbah, Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Sachdeva, Ram Gurung, Swarajeet Das, Ajay Duhan, Arpit Bhatewara, Sumit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Aryan Bora, Chengkam Sangma.

Predicted Playing XI

Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Ajay Duhan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Sumit Kumar Batter Roshan Warbah Batter Ram Gurung Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya are easily the worst-performing team in their group and the margins of their defeats are dismal. Their batting and bowling departments need a revamp for them to mount a challenge to other teams.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Baroda and Meghalaya are yet to face each other in the Ranji Trophy and have not established a head-to-head record.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya

Both teams have had fluctuating opening partnerships in the tournament so far and remain relatively evenly matched. Bamanbha Shangpliang and Arpit Bhatewara have collectively scored 53, 15, 41, 0, 33 and 3 runs for Meghalaya’s first wicket in the last three games while Jyotsnil Singh and Shivalik Sharma have added 2, 64, 5, 14 and 73 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. Baroda seem to have the firepower to improve in the next game and give Meghalaya’s bowlers a run for their money.

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Baroda vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s Best Batter

Krunal Pandya departed for just 27 runs in the first innings against Tripura last time out but he emerged as the team’s top scorer in the second innings with 57 runs, marking his third half-century of the season. He leads the team’s run charts with 365 runs in six innings and an average of 60.83. The skipper is backed to be their standout batter in the next game as well.

Sumit Kumar to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Sumit Kumar stands as Meghalaya’s second highest run scorer with 206 runs in eight innings. He faced a 13-ball duck in the first innings against Jammu and Kashmir and scored just 36 runs in the second innings. However, he has the potential to bounce back and come good against Baroda in the upcoming fixture.

Baroda vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Mahesh Pithiya to be Baroda’s Best Bowler

Mahesh Pithiya is the leading wicket-taker for Baroda at the moment with 21 wickets under his belt in seven innings and an average of 23.66. In the sole innings against Tripura, his 28-over spell yielded one wicket, and he also delivered five maidens and achieved an economy rate of 2.92. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last match but will be expected to be the leading bowler against Meghalaya.

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Akash Choudhary is tied as Meghalaya’s top bowler with 12 wickets in six innings so far. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the last game against Jammu and Kashmir wherein he picked three wickets in the first innings and two more in the second innings. Based on his display in the previous outing, he is expected to lead the way for the team once again.