Baroda vs Mumbai Match Prediction BRD 40 % Chance of Winning MUM 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Mumbai will meet in the first game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Baroda vs Mumbai Chance of Winning

Baroda had a promising season in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. The team finished second in the Elite D Group with three wins, a loss and three draws. The team contested in the quarterfinals against Mumbai that did not go in their favour and they were eliminated from the competition. They will clash again against Mumbai in their inaugural game of the competition.

Mumbai is the most successful Ranji team with 42 titles to their name. They won the previous edition of the competition after beating Vidarbha in the finals. The defending champions finished at the top of the Elite Group B with five wins, a loss and a draw in seven games. Mumbai has several options in both the departments and will be confident stepping into this season of Ranji Trophy.

Baroda's chance of winning: 40%

Mumbai' chance of winning: 60%

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Baroda vs Mumbai Betting Tips

Mumbai to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Mumbai is a very strong team. They won the previous edition of the competition with flying colours. They boast a very strong batting order. Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani opened for the side last season and averaged at 50.11 & 39.20 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 50, 244 & 31 runs before their first wicket in the 1st innings of the last three group games. The team posted 57 runs for their opening partnership in the 1st innings of their last clash against Baroda. That said, Mumbai will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in their next outing.

Baroda vs Mumbai Toss Prediction

This pitch has favoured both batters and bowlers so far. The toss winner might look to bat here and post a competitive total on the board.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the skies in Vadodara on October 11 will be cloudy but there is no prediction of rain. The temperature will peak at 35 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane ( c ), Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Himanshu Singh, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Siddhant Aadhhathrao (Wk), Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias

Predicted Playing XI

Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Prithvi Shaw Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batter Suryansh Shedge Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batter Shardul Thakur Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Mohit Awasthi Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai is the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy history. The defending champions will be very confident with their squad and look to win their first game of the season.

Baroda Players List

Jyotsnil Singh, Kinit Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Priyanshu Moliya, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Shivang Sane, Mitesh Patel (Wk), Vishnu Solanki (c) & (Wk), Akash Singh, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Raj Limbani, Soyeb Sopariya

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki (c) Batter Nitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Priyanshu Moliya All-rounder Shivalik Sharma Batter Ninad Rathva Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Raj Limbani Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda has won the title five times before. The team were knocked out by Mumbai in the quarterfinals of the last season. Baroda has a decent squad but going against Mumbai will not be easy in their inaugural match of the competition. They will be looking to deliver promising performance in their next outing.

Baroda vs Mumbai Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Baroda and Mumbai, the tally is led by Mumbai by 2-0.

Baroda Won: 0

Mumbai Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Baroda vs Mumbai Betting Odds

The sides last clashed in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Mumbai won the toss and decided to bat first. Batting first, Mumbai gathered 384 runs in the 1st innings. Musheer Khan smashed an unbeaten 203 whereas Hardik Tamore scored runs in the game. Bhargav Bhatt from Baroda was fantastic with the ball and picked 7 wickets in the game. Ninad Rathva also picked 3 wickets. Trailing the score, Baroda scored 348 runs. Shashwat Rawat scored 124 runs while Vishnu Solanki struck 136 runs in the game. It all came down to the second innings as the scores were very close in the first.

Mumbai went all out to score 579 runs in the second innings but faced a risk of an unfinished game, leading to a draw. Hardik Tamore scored 114 runs while Prithvi Shaw scored 87 runs in the game. Shams Mulani added 54 runs from the middle order. However, the lower order stunned everyone with their batting. Tushar Deshpands scored 123 runs while Tanush Kotian remained unbeaten at 120 runs. Bhargav Bhatt shined again and took 7 wickets in the second innings as well. Baroda could not counter the score and gathered 121/3 in the game, leading to a draw. However, Mumbai were declared as winners due to the score in 1st innings.

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Baroda vs Mumbai Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be the top batter for Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw specialises in the red ball format. He has been a prominent name in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 451 runs in 9 innings of the competition last year at an average of 50.11. The batter scored 33 & 87 runs in the last game against Baroda. Shaw will come in as the best batting pick from Mumbai in the next game.

Shashwat Rawat to be the top batter for Baroda

Shashwat Rawat was fantastic in the previous season. He struck 784 runs in 13 innings at an average of 60.30. He scored 124 runs in the 1st innings of his last meeting against Mumbai. He will be expected to bat well in the first game of the season.

Baroda vs Mumbai Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Shams Mulani was the best bowler from Mumbai in the last season of the competition. He took 35 wickets in the competition. He bagged 4 wickets in his last clash against Baroda.

Bhargav Bhatt to be the top bowler for Baroda

Bhargav Bhatt was a prominent bowler in the team last season. He took 41 wickets in 15 innings of the competition. Bhatt picked 14 wickets in his last meeting against Mumbai. He will be looking to bowl well in his first game of the competition.