Baroda vs Odisha Match Prediction BRD 95 % Chance of Winning ODSA 5 % Place a bet Batery 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Baroda and Odisha will meet in the 39th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Baroda vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Baroda had a promising season in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. The team finished second in the Elite D Group and contested in the quarterfinals but were eliminated from the competition after a loss in the game. The team had an ecstatic start in the competition and won both their games so far in the competition. With that, they lead the Group A points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.717.

Odisha had a terrible season last year. Odisha finished at the 7th place in Group D. The team won a single game that season. Odisha’s first game of the season was washed out whereas their next game ended in a draw. The team is currently placed at the 6th place of the Elite Group A. Odisha will face a massive challenge against Baroda in the next game of the competition.

Baroda's chance of winning: 95%

Odisha' chance of winning: 5%

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Baroda vs Odisha Betting Tips

Baroda to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Baroda is doing very well in the competition. Baroda has displayed fantastic batting form in the two games. However, their opening order has failed to score well for their opening partnership in the first innings of the two games. The pair of Jyotsnil Singh and Shivalik Sharma posted the scores of 5 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. Singh and Sharma average at 21.33 & 63.66 respectively in the competition. Looking at the form, Baroda will be looking to lose an early wicket going into the next game.

Baroda vs Odisha Toss Prediction

Predicting the toss at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, like any toss prediction in cricket, is essentially a 50-50 probability. It's determined entirely by chance and is not influenced by factors like player performance or conditions. However, what teams often consider are pitch and weather conditions, which can influence their decision to bat or bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Vadodara on October 26, 2024, indicates sunny conditions with a high of around 35°C and a low of 25°C. There is no expected rainfall, and the UV index will be quite high, so it might be hot and sunny throughout the day.

Odisha Player List

Biplab Samantray, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Shantanu Mishra, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa, Kartik Biswal, Harshit Rathod, Aasirwad Swain, Sumit Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Anurag Sarangi Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Swastik Samal All-rounder Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Govinda Poddar Batter Kartik Biswal All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan All-rounder Suryakant Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha has played a single game which ended in a draw. The team batted poorly in the game but managed to drag it until it was drawn. Odisha will be up against Baroda in the next game.

Baroda Player List

Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (c), Mitesh Patel (wk), Raj Limbani, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sukirt Pandey, Akshay More, Priyanshu Moliya, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Shashwat Rawat Batter Vishnu Solanki Batter Mitesh Patel Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Atit Sheth All-rounder Raj Limbani All-rounder Mahesh Pithiya Bowler Bhargav Bhatt Bowler Abhimanyu Singh Rajput Bowler

Baroda Recent Form

Baroda has won the title five times before. They had a fantastic start in the competition. They won both their games. Their latest win came against Services by 65 runs.

Baroda vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between Baroda and Odisha, the tally is led by Baroda by 2-0.

Baroda Won: 2

Odisha Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Baroda vs Odisha Betting Odds

Baroda went against Services in their last outing of the competition. Baroda batted first in the game and registered 477 runs in the first innings. Shivalik Sharma posted 178 runs while Vishnu Solana smashed 125 runs in the game. Krunal Pandya (86) and Atit Sheth (53) also batted well in the game. Services scored 271 runs in the first innings. Atit Sheth and Mahesh Pithiya picked 3 wickets each in the game. Baroda scored 134/1 and declared their innings in order to have a chance at a win. They bundled out Services at 275 runs in the game and won it by 65 runs. Mahesh Pithiya was excellent in the second innings as well and managed to pick 6 wickets in the game.

Odisha clashed against Jammu and Kashmir in their last outing. Batting first, Jammu & Kashmir posted 270 & 270 runs respectively in the two innings. Sumit Sharma picked 6 wickets in the game while Suryakant Pradhan also picked 5 wickets. Odisha posted the scores of 272 & 112/8 in the two innings. They held onto their wickets until the game ended which resulted in a draw. Govinda Poddar played a smashing innings of an unbeaten 133 runs in the first innings while Sandeep Pattnaik was the only impactful batter in the second innings with a score of an unbeaten 55.

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Baroda vs Odisha Top Batters

Govinda Poddar to be the top batter for Odisha

Govinda Poddar is the top scorer from the side this season. He has scored 142 runs in 2 innings so far. He scored 133* runs in the first innings of the last game. He will be the top batting pick from the side.

Atith Sheth to be the top batter for Baroda

Atith Sheth is in colossal form this season. He has scored a total of 145 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.50. He scored 66 & 53* runs in the first innings of the two games he has played. Sheth will be the top batting pick from Baroda in the next game.

Baroda vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Sumit Sharma to be the top bowler for Odisha

Sumit Sharma was the best bowler from Odisha in the last game of the competition. He took 6 wickets in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Mahesh Pithiya to be the top bowler for Baroda

Mahesh Pithiya is the top bowler from Baroda this season. He has picked 13 wickets in 4 innings of the competition. He took 9 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler in the last game.