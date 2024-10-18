Bengal vs Bihar Match Prediction BEN 80 % Chance of Winning BIH 20 % Place a bet Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Bihar are set to go head-to-head in the Ranji Trophy from October 18 to 21, 2024, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Their encounter is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Bihar Chances of Winning

Bengal were highly competitive in the first outing against Uttar Pradesh as they won the toss and chose to set the target. The team delivered a brilliant total of 311 for the bowlers to defend with opener Sudip Chatterjee topping the charts, having scored 116. Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed were also responsible for this brilliant score with their contributions of 90 and 44 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to give the team the lead by bowling out Uttar Pradesh for 292, allowing Bengal to score an additional 254 runs before they declared the total. The openers were the standouts in this innings, too, as Abhimanyu Easwaran scored an unbeaten 127 and Sudip Chatterjee added 93 runs to the scoreboard. Uttar Pradesh had their work cut out for them but they were saved by the bell since they ran out of time and a draw was reached.

There is no excuse for Bihar’s horrendous performance that kicked off their campaign. Having gone up against Haryana, Bihar batted first and found themselves all out for a mere 78 runs on the board. It was a no-brainer for Haryana to take the lead and build a massive gap, and they did just that by scoring 254. Bihar ended up falling short despite the fact that they had a chance to redeem themselves as they were bowled out for 133. They conceded defeat by an innings and 43 runs.

Bengal chance of winning - 80%

Bihar chance of winning - 20%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bengal vs Bihar Betting Tips

Bengal to score high before first dismissal

Bengal’s openers made sure the team were off to a solid start in their present campaign, having scored 14 and 212 runs together in the last match against Uttar Pradesh. In the last three games of the previous season, Abhimanyu Easwaran was one of the openers and the team were able to set up first wicket totals of 35, 43, 27, 3 and 29 runs through his contribution. With Sudip Chatterjee at the other end, Bengal’s first partnership is in safe hands and another big score is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bengal Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Bihar Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Bengal vs Bihar Toss Prediction

Three matches were played at Eden Gardens in the previous season of the tournament and the pitch yielded three different outcomes. The teams batting and fielding first split the record with one win each and the remaining game ended in a draw. However, the toss winners opted to field first on all three occasions, making it the preferred strategy in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is an 80% chance of a washout at Kolkata on match day and thundershowers are expected. The temperature is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Aamir Gani, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Akash Deep, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Yudhajit Guha.

Predicted Playing XI

Sudip Chatterjee Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar (C) All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Writtick Chatterjee All-rounder Suraj Jaiswal Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s top order did most of the scoring in the last match but the bowling performance was top-notch. Overall, while they are quite reliant on the openers, the team have made a brilliant start to the season.

Bihar Player List

Veer Pratap Singh (c), Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Rishav Raj, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Yashpal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Loharuka Batter Sharman Nigrodh Wicket-keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batter Babul Kumar Batter Bipin Saurabh Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh (C) Bowler Himanshu Singh All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Abhijeet Saket Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s batters performed miserably against Haryana and none of them were able to make any headway. Their bowling department did their bit by restricting the opposition.

Bengal vs Bihar Head-to-Head

The last time Bengal and Bihar faced each other earlier this year, Bengal emerged victorious by a margin of 204 runs. The two matches prior to that were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Matches

Bengal - 1

Bihar - 0

Draw - 2

Bengal vs Bihar Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Sudip Chatterjee, Bengal’s opener, was impressively consistent in the first match against Uttar Pradesh. Although his fellow opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran, was not on the mark in the first innings with a substandard opening total of 14 runs, both batters pulled through and set up an outstanding partnership of 212 runs before the first dismissal. This was not the case for Ayush Loharuka and Sharman Nigrodh, Bihar’s opening batters, who set up stands of 3 and 0 against Haryana in the last outing. It is safe to rely on Bengal’s first wicket to come up with a respectable partnership before the fall of the first wicket.

Bengal vs Bihar India Eden Gardens, null Bengal Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Bihar Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.00 Bet Now!

Bengal vs Bihar Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran’s first innings of the season against Uttar Pradesh ended prematurely as he was dismissed for five but he came back significantly stronger as he notched up a remarkable century with 127 runs. He currently stands as the team’s second highest run scorer with 132 runs in two innings, making him the top pick for the next match.

Sharman Nigrodh to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sharman Nigrodh emerged as Bihar’s second highest run scorer after the first outing against Haryana where he scored 32 runs across two innings. The wicket-keeper batter and opener was among the only contributors for the team despite the scant total, and he remains the choice to be the leading scorer for the next match as well.

Bengal vs Bihar Best Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Mukesh Kumar was Bengal’s leading wicket-taker in the first match against Uttar Pradesh, having taken four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He leads Bengal’s bowling unit with six wickets in two innings, an average of 11.50 and an overall economy rate of 2.30. He is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Singh was Bihar’s top bowler against Haryana where he bagged a four-wicket haul in 19 overs. His spell also included four maidens and a stellar economy rate of 2.57. With a bowling average of 12.25 in the tournament, he is expected to come out on top once again in the next game.