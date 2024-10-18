Bengal vs Bihar Match Prediction
BEN
80%
Chance of Winning
BIH
20%
India
Eden Gardens
Facts:
- Bengal’s skipper, Anustup Majumdar, was the top scorer for the team in the previous season with 510 runs in nine innings.
- Veer Pratap Singh, Bihar’s captain, emerged as their leading bowler in the last season with 14 wickets in nine innings.
Bengal vs Bihar Chances of Winning
Bengal were highly competitive in the first outing against Uttar Pradesh as they won the toss and chose to set the target. The team delivered a brilliant total of 311 for the bowlers to defend with opener Sudip Chatterjee topping the charts, having scored 116. Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shahbaz Ahmed were also responsible for this brilliant score with their contributions of 90 and 44 runs, respectively. The bowlers managed to give the team the lead by bowling out Uttar Pradesh for 292, allowing Bengal to score an additional 254 runs before they declared the total. The openers were the standouts in this innings, too, as Abhimanyu Easwaran scored an unbeaten 127 and Sudip Chatterjee added 93 runs to the scoreboard. Uttar Pradesh had their work cut out for them but they were saved by the bell since they ran out of time and a draw was reached.
There is no excuse for Bihar’s horrendous performance that kicked off their campaign. Having gone up against Haryana, Bihar batted first and found themselves all out for a mere 78 runs on the board. It was a no-brainer for Haryana to take the lead and build a massive gap, and they did just that by scoring 254. Bihar ended up falling short despite the fact that they had a chance to redeem themselves as they were bowled out for 133. They conceded defeat by an innings and 43 runs.
- Bengal chance of winning - 80%
- Bihar chance of winning - 20%
Bengal vs Bihar Betting Tips
Bengal to score high before first dismissal
Bengal’s openers made sure the team were off to a solid start in their present campaign, having scored 14 and 212 runs together in the last match against Uttar Pradesh. In the last three games of the previous season, Abhimanyu Easwaran was one of the openers and the team were able to set up first wicket totals of 35, 43, 27, 3 and 29 runs through his contribution. With Sudip Chatterjee at the other end, Bengal’s first partnership is in safe hands and another big score is on the cards.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bengal Opening Partnership Over 35.5
Bihar Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Bengal vs Bihar Toss Prediction
Three matches were played at Eden Gardens in the previous season of the tournament and the pitch yielded three different outcomes. The teams batting and fielding first split the record with one win each and the remaining game ended in a draw. However, the toss winners opted to field first on all three occasions, making it the preferred strategy in the upcoming match as well.
Weather Report
There is an 80% chance of a washout at Kolkata on match day and thundershowers are expected. The temperature is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius.
Bengal Player List
Anustup Majumdar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Aamir Gani, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Akash Deep, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Yudhajit Guha.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sudip Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Abhimanyu Easwaran
|
Batter
|
Sudip Gharami
|
Batter
|
Anustup Majumdar (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Abishek Porel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wriddhiman Saha
|
Batter
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Writtick Chatterjee
|
All-rounder
|
Suraj Jaiswal
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Kaif
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
Bengal Team Form
Bengal’s top order did most of the scoring in the last match but the bowling performance was top-notch. Overall, while they are quite reliant on the openers, the team have made a brilliant start to the season.
Bihar Player List
Veer Pratap Singh (c), Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Rishav Raj, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Yashpal Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Loharuka
|
Batter
|
Sharman Nigrodh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Raghuvendra Pratap Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sakibul Gani
|
Batter
|
Babul Kumar
|
Batter
|
Bipin Saurabh
|
Batter
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Veer Pratap Singh (C)
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Raj
|
Bowler
|
Abhijeet Saket
|
Bowler
Bihar Team Form
Bihar’s batters performed miserably against Haryana and none of them were able to make any headway. Their bowling department did their bit by restricting the opposition.
Bengal vs Bihar Head-to-Head
The last time Bengal and Bihar faced each other earlier this year, Bengal emerged victorious by a margin of 204 runs. The two matches prior to that were drawn.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Matches
Bengal - 1
Bihar - 0
Draw - 2
Bengal vs Bihar Betting Odds
Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Bihar
Sudip Chatterjee, Bengal’s opener, was impressively consistent in the first match against Uttar Pradesh. Although his fellow opener, Abhimanyu Easwaran, was not on the mark in the first innings with a substandard opening total of 14 runs, both batters pulled through and set up an outstanding partnership of 212 runs before the first dismissal. This was not the case for Ayush Loharuka and Sharman Nigrodh, Bihar’s opening batters, who set up stands of 3 and 0 against Haryana in the last outing. It is safe to rely on Bengal’s first wicket to come up with a respectable partnership before the fall of the first wicket.
Bengal vs Bihar
India
Eden Gardens, null
Bengal vs Bihar Best Batters
Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter
Abhimanyu Easwaran’s first innings of the season against Uttar Pradesh ended prematurely as he was dismissed for five but he came back significantly stronger as he notched up a remarkable century with 127 runs. He currently stands as the team’s second highest run scorer with 132 runs in two innings, making him the top pick for the next match.
Sharman Nigrodh to be Bihar’s Best Batter
Sharman Nigrodh emerged as Bihar’s second highest run scorer after the first outing against Haryana where he scored 32 runs across two innings. The wicket-keeper batter and opener was among the only contributors for the team despite the scant total, and he remains the choice to be the leading scorer for the next match as well.
Bengal vs Bihar Best Bowlers
Mukesh Kumar to be Bengal’s Best Bowler
Mukesh Kumar was Bengal’s leading wicket-taker in the first match against Uttar Pradesh, having taken four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He leads Bengal’s bowling unit with six wickets in two innings, an average of 11.50 and an overall economy rate of 2.30. He is the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.
Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler
Himanshu Singh was Bihar’s top bowler against Haryana where he bagged a four-wicket haul in 19 overs. His spell also included four maidens and a stellar economy rate of 2.57. With a bowling average of 12.25 in the tournament, he is expected to come out on top once again in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bengal
- Bengal to win @ 1.25 (Batery)
- Bihar to win @ 3.95 (Batery)
Batery