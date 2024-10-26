Bengal vs Kerala Match Prediction BEN 60 % Chance of Winning KER 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bengal and Kerala are going head-to-head in the Ranji Trophy at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata. Their match will be held between October 26 and 29, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Bengal vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Bengal’s hopes of edging out an easy victory over Bihar in the previous match were curbed by poor weather conditions which led to complete washout. This has thwarted their chances of making their way up the table after an unfortunate draw against Uttar Pradesh in the first fixture which they were on track to win before a lack of time forced a draw. Their previous campaign was mediocre as they ended up with two wins in seven games, although they emerged triumphant by incredibly dominant margins. Overall, they have shown a competitive spirit despite being faced with hurdles along the way.

Unfortunately for Kerala, they had to forgo their match against Karnataka last time out after starting the first innings with a total of 161/3 on the board. Opener Rohan Kunnummal made strides at the front with 63 runs and remained the top scorer as the match was interrupted. However, they made sure to take advantage of their edge over Punjab in the first match by winning in dominant fashion. After having restricted the opposition to 194 in the first innings, Kerala scored just 179 which allowed Punjab to add 142 runs to the tally. Kerala salvaged the game by pulling off an excellent fourth innings chase with 158 additional runs, winning by a margin of eight wickets.

Bengal chance of winning - 60%

Kerala chance of winning - 40%

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Bengal vs Kerala Betting Tips

Kerala to score high before first dismissal

Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal make for a brilliant opening wicket as their consistency stands out after two matches. The first game of the season against Punjab went swimmingly on all fronts, particularly for the openers who notched up totals of 37 and 73 before the first dismissal. They only built on that in the second game as the pair scored 94 runs against Karnataka before the fall of the first wicket. Furthermore, Govind and Kunnummal are averaging at 29.50 and 42.00, respectively, in the tournament so far which makes it highly likely that their partnership will succeed against Bengal as well.

Bengal vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground hosted three matches in the Ranji Trophy in the 2022 season before returning to the tournament this year. During the 2022 edition of the competition, the toss winners opted to field first on all three occasions but it did not pan out as hoped. Two games were drawn and the last match ended in victory for the batting side. Despite these outcomes, it is anticipated that the teams will vie to field first in the upcoming match given how conducive the pitch is to high-scoring chases.

Weather Report

There is a 70% threat of rainfall at Kolkata which is certainly going to hinder the match results. The temperature is likely to reach 30 degrees Celsius on the day of the game.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Aamir Gani, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Akash Deep, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Yudhajit Guha.

Predicted Playing XI

Sudip Chatterjee Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar (C) All-rounder Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Writtick Chatterjee All-rounder Suraj Jaiswal Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s batting, especially their top order, is in excellent shape coming into this match and a big score is on the cards.

Kerala Player List

Sachin Baby (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Chandran, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh.

Predicted Playing XI

Vathsal Govind Batter Rohan Kunnummal Batter Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sachin Baby (C) Batter Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Mohammed Azharuddeen Batter Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler KM Asif Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala won over Punjab primarily due to their bowling efforts in curtailing the opposition’s runs. There is room for improvement in their batting order, though, who rely heavily on the top order to make headway.

Bengal vs Kerala Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head battles that Bengal and Kerala have had, the latter have emerged victorious on two occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Bengal - 1

Kerala - 2

Bengal vs Kerala Betting Odds

Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Bengal

Both teams’ opening wickets have been at the top of their game this season with outstanding partnerships to show for themselves. Bengal have played a single match against Uttar Pradesh where openers Sudip Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran notched up partnerships of 14 and 212 runs. This is mighty impressive but in the same vein, Kerala’s Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal have shown a remarkable level of consistency with first wicket totals of 94, 37 and 73 runs in the three innings they have played thus far. Although it is expected to be a close fight, Kerala’s first partnership has the potential to edge out a better stand in the next game.

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Bengal vs Kerala Best Batters

Abhimanyu Easwaran to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Abhimanyu Easwaran made a rather slow start to the season, having been out for five in the first innings against Uttar Pradesh. However, during the second innings, he returned in solid form to score an unbeaten 127. Overall, he is the second highest run scorer for the team with 132 runs in two innings, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s Best Batter

Sachin Baby is currently the second highest run-getter for Kerala with 91 runs in three innings. After scoring a half-century against Punjab with 56 runs, he was 23 not out against Karnataka before the match was called off. Considering the skipper was the top batter for the team in the previous season, having amassed 830 runs in 12 innings, he is expected to top the charts once again.

Bengal vs Kerala Best Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Mukesh Kumar emerged as Bengal’s leading wicket-taker after the first game against Uttar Pradesh wherein he bagged a four-wicket haul in the first innings and took two more wickets during his second spell. With six wickets in two innings and a bowling average of 16.83, he remains the leading choice against Kerala, too.

Aditya Sarwate to be Kerala’s Best Bowler

Aditya Sarwate kicked off the campaign in strong form after taking a fifer in his first spell against Punjab within a span of 33 overs. As if this wasn’t impressive enough, he took an additional four wickets in the following innings to make it a total of nine wickets in two innings. Averaging at 11.66, he is expected to be their premier bowler once more as they take on Bengal.