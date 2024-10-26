Bihar vs Karnataka Match Prediction BIH 1 % Chance of Winning KAR 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar and Karnataka are set to face off in the Ranji Trophy from October 26 to 29, 2024, at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. This is the first time the teams are meeting in the competition and the action will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Karnataka Chances of Winning

After a miserable start to their campaign, Bihar had the misfortune of an abandoned game against Bengal last time out. Their first outing of the season against Haryana was an absolute disaster from start to finish as Bihar kicked off the first innings with 78 runs on the board. Although Haryana surpassed them with just 254 runs, Bihar failed to catch up and ended up falling short massively, having been bundled out for 133 in the following innings which led to defeat by an innings and 43 runs. This is starting to become quite reminiscent of their previous campaign where they went winless in seven games and lost on four occasions.

Karnataka have had some bad luck this season, too, considering both of their games so far were drawn through no fault of their own. In the first game versus Madhya Pradesh, the latter batted first to score 425 before declaring and Karnataka began their chase in promising fashion. Opener Nikin Jose’s 99 set the tone for the innings and Shreyas Gopal picked up from where they left off with an unbeaten 60. Although the team were 206/5, there was no time for them to finish the game since there was no play on day two, resulting in a stalemate. In the following game against Kerala, Karnataka were the fielding side yet again but the last two allotted days were called off which led to a second consecutive draw.

Bihar chance of winning - 1%

Karnataka chance of winning - 99%

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Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Bihar to score low before first dismissal

Sharman Nigrodh was a regular opener for Bihar in the previous season, too, as he opened alongside Ayush Loharuka in the first match of the ongoing season. However, their yield of 3 and 0 against Haryana was not particularly inspiring. This was also the case in the last season where Bihar had opening stands of 1, 0, 0, 73, 2 and 22 runs in the last three games, making it highly likely that they will struggle to set up a competitive partnership this time around as well, especially since they only succeeded on one occasion towards the end of the previous season.

Bihar vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

Moin-ul-Haq Stadium hosted four games in the last edition of the tournament where the toss winners elected to field first all four times. The results were quite different considering the teams batting and fielding first had one win apiece while the other two fixtures were drawn. The pitch favors the bowlers and first innings totals tend to be on the lower side which makes fielding first the optimal choice for the next match.

Weather Report

The temperature at Patna is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius on match day with a low 10% chance of rainfall. Partly gloomy skies are also expected to accompany.

Bihar Player List

Veer Pratap Singh (c), Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Rishav Raj, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Yashpal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Loharuka Batter Sharman Nigrodh Wicket-keeper Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Sakibul Gani Batter Babul Kumar Batter Bipin Saurabh Batter Sachin Kumar All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh (C) Bowler Himanshu Singh All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Abhijeet Saket Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar’s batters were all out of sorts against Haryana and they were evidently unable to make any headway. The bowlers did the best they could but were still off the mark given that the batting order had failed terribly.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kishan Bedare, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Smaran Ravichandran, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Luvnith Sisodia, Sujay Sateri, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Manish Pandey Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Nikin Jose Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Hardik Raj All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka batted a single innings in two games so far and made sure to give Madhya Pradesh a tough fight. However, their bowling department is top-notch and will be expected to come into their own in the upcoming game.

Bihar vs Karnataka Head-to-Head

Bihar and Karnataka are meeting for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and, therefore, there is no head-to-head history between the sides.

Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

In both of Bihar’s innings against Haryana in their first match of the season, openers Ayush Loharuka and Sharman Nigrodh made poor starts to the tournament with opening totals of 3 and 0 runs. Since their subsequent game was abandoned, it is unclear whether they have improved after the initial mishap. Similarly for Karnataka’s openers, Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal, they were only able to post a partnership of one run in their first game versus Madhya Pradesh, owing to the fact that the latter was out on a three-ball duck. However, despite this below-par display, the bookmakers expect Karnataka to come back with a big showing on the opening front against Bihar.

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Bihar vs Karnataka Best Batters

Sharman Nigrodh to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sharman Nigrodh is currently the second highest run scorer for Bihar after one match, having scored a total of 32 runs across two innings. His first innings against Haryana was unfortunate as he ended it after a nine-ball duck. Despite that, he is expected to be Bihar’s leading batter in the upcoming match.

Nikin Jose to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Nikin Jose was Karnataka’s top run-getter in the first match against Madhya Pradesh wherein the opener notched up an impressive 99 runs, having faced an unfortunate departure before reaching a century. Nevertheless, he outscored the others by a massive margin and will be expected to continue to be their standout batter in the next game, too.

Bihar vs Karnataka Best Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Singh was Bihar’s top bowler last time out against Haryana where he achieved a four-wicket haul in his solitary 19-over spell. Moreover, he delivered four maidens and earned a brilliant economy rate of 2.57. After this showing, he remains the leading choice for the team to be their premier bowler once again.

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak is tied as Karnataka’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings so far. He picked up two in the first game against Madhya Pradesh during his single spell of 30 overs and went on to add another to his tally against Kerala in his 11-over spell before the game was called off. Additionally, he was the team’s top bowler in the previous season with 39 wickets in 16 innings, making him the top pick against Bihar as well.