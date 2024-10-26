Bihar vs Karnataka Match Prediction
BIH
1%
Chance of Winning
KAR
99%
India
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium
Facts:
- Devdutt Padikkal emerged as Karnataka’s leading batter in the last season, having scored 556 runs in six innings.
- Himanshu Singh leads Bihar’s bowling attack this season with four wickets in a single innings.
Bihar vs Karnataka Chances of Winning
After a miserable start to their campaign, Bihar had the misfortune of an abandoned game against Bengal last time out. Their first outing of the season against Haryana was an absolute disaster from start to finish as Bihar kicked off the first innings with 78 runs on the board. Although Haryana surpassed them with just 254 runs, Bihar failed to catch up and ended up falling short massively, having been bundled out for 133 in the following innings which led to defeat by an innings and 43 runs. This is starting to become quite reminiscent of their previous campaign where they went winless in seven games and lost on four occasions.
Karnataka have had some bad luck this season, too, considering both of their games so far were drawn through no fault of their own. In the first game versus Madhya Pradesh, the latter batted first to score 425 before declaring and Karnataka began their chase in promising fashion. Opener Nikin Jose’s 99 set the tone for the innings and Shreyas Gopal picked up from where they left off with an unbeaten 60. Although the team were 206/5, there was no time for them to finish the game since there was no play on day two, resulting in a stalemate. In the following game against Kerala, Karnataka were the fielding side yet again but the last two allotted days were called off which led to a second consecutive draw.
- Bihar chance of winning - 1%
- Karnataka chance of winning - 99%
Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Tips
Bihar to score low before first dismissal
Sharman Nigrodh was a regular opener for Bihar in the previous season, too, as he opened alongside Ayush Loharuka in the first match of the ongoing season. However, their yield of 3 and 0 against Haryana was not particularly inspiring. This was also the case in the last season where Bihar had opening stands of 1, 0, 0, 73, 2 and 22 runs in the last three games, making it highly likely that they will struggle to set up a competitive partnership this time around as well, especially since they only succeeded on one occasion towards the end of the previous season.
Bihar vs Karnataka Toss Prediction
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium hosted four games in the last edition of the tournament where the toss winners elected to field first all four times. The results were quite different considering the teams batting and fielding first had one win apiece while the other two fixtures were drawn. The pitch favors the bowlers and first innings totals tend to be on the lower side which makes fielding first the optimal choice for the next match.
Weather Report
The temperature at Patna is likely to touch 31 degrees Celsius on match day with a low 10% chance of rainfall. Partly gloomy skies are also expected to accompany.
Bihar Player List
Veer Pratap Singh (c), Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Rishav Raj, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Yashpal Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Loharuka
|
Batter
|
Sharman Nigrodh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Raghuvendra Pratap Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sakibul Gani
|
Batter
|
Babul Kumar
|
Batter
|
Bipin Saurabh
|
Batter
|
Sachin Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Veer Pratap Singh (C)
|
Bowler
|
Himanshu Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Raj
|
Bowler
|
Abhijeet Saket
|
Bowler
Bihar Team Form
Bihar’s batters were all out of sorts against Haryana and they were evidently unable to make any headway. The bowlers did the best they could but were still off the mark given that the batting order had failed terribly.
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kishan Bedare, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Smaran Ravichandran, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Luvnith Sisodia, Sujay Sateri, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mayank Agarwal (C)
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Sujay Sateri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
Nikin Jose
|
Batter
|
Smaran Ravichandran
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Hardik Raj
|
All-rounder
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Vasuki Koushik
|
Bowler
|
Vidyadhar Patil
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka batted a single innings in two games so far and made sure to give Madhya Pradesh a tough fight. However, their bowling department is top-notch and will be expected to come into their own in the upcoming game.
Bihar vs Karnataka Head-to-Head
Bihar and Karnataka are meeting for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and, therefore, there is no head-to-head history between the sides.
Bihar vs Karnataka Betting Odds
Karnataka to have a better opening partnership than Bihar
In both of Bihar’s innings against Haryana in their first match of the season, openers Ayush Loharuka and Sharman Nigrodh made poor starts to the tournament with opening totals of 3 and 0 runs. Since their subsequent game was abandoned, it is unclear whether they have improved after the initial mishap. Similarly for Karnataka’s openers, Nikin Jose and Mayank Agarwal, they were only able to post a partnership of one run in their first game versus Madhya Pradesh, owing to the fact that the latter was out on a three-ball duck. However, despite this below-par display, the bookmakers expect Karnataka to come back with a big showing on the opening front against Bihar.
Bihar vs Karnataka
India
Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, null
Bihar vs Karnataka Best Batters
Sharman Nigrodh to be Bihar’s Best Batter
Sharman Nigrodh is currently the second highest run scorer for Bihar after one match, having scored a total of 32 runs across two innings. His first innings against Haryana was unfortunate as he ended it after a nine-ball duck. Despite that, he is expected to be Bihar’s leading batter in the upcoming match.
Nikin Jose to be Karnataka’s Best Batter
Nikin Jose was Karnataka’s top run-getter in the first match against Madhya Pradesh wherein the opener notched up an impressive 99 runs, having faced an unfortunate departure before reaching a century. Nevertheless, he outscored the others by a massive margin and will be expected to continue to be their standout batter in the next game, too.
Bihar vs Karnataka Best Bowlers
Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler
Himanshu Singh was Bihar’s top bowler last time out against Haryana where he achieved a four-wicket haul in his solitary 19-over spell. Moreover, he delivered four maidens and earned a brilliant economy rate of 2.57. After this showing, he remains the leading choice for the team to be their premier bowler once again.
Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler
Vijaykumar Vyshak is tied as Karnataka’s top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings so far. He picked up two in the first game against Madhya Pradesh during his single spell of 30 overs and went on to add another to his tally against Kerala in his 11-over spell before the game was called off. Additionally, he was the team’s top bowler in the previous season with 39 wickets in 16 innings, making him the top pick against Bihar as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
- Bihar to win @ 11.00 (Parimatch)
- Karnataka to win @ 1.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch