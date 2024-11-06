BIH (Bihar) vs MP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction BIH 9 % Chance of Winning MP 91 % Place a bet Batery 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.083 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bihar will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024, and they are going to meet at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Patna. The clash is scheduled to commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Bihar found themselves on the losing side yet again in their match prior to this against Karnataka. The former were put in to bat first and it was a disaster right from the start as they were limited to a scant total of 143. Wicket-keeper batter and opener Sharman Nigrodh was the only one who made a worthwhile contribution with 60 runs. Karnataka breezed past Bihar with 287 runs on the board and it looked like it was already game over for the latter who were playing on home soil. Bihar managed to add 212 runs to their meager first innings total but it was all to no avail as Karnataka got past them rather quickly, leading to a defeat for the home team by eight wickets.

Madhya Pradesh were in the midst of a highly competitive match against Haryana before their scheduled four days were up and a stalemate was reached. Madhya Pradesh started things off by scoring 308 runs while Haryana outperformed them greatly by posting 440 runs on the scoreboard. Madhya Pradesh responded by racking in 308 more runs before declaring the innings and Haryana were poised to chase after the target. As they were three-down for 115 in the final innings, the match was stopped here and both teams had to draw.

Bihar chance of winning - 9%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 91%

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Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Bihar to score low before first dismissal

It is absolutely no secret that Bihar’s first wicket has been fraught with struggle since the start of the season and it does not help that their second match against Bengal was abandoned. However, it still does not justify the fact that the team’s opening wicket has not scored in double digits in any of the four innings so far. With totals of 4, 6, 3 and 0, Bihar’s stagnant first partnership will likely not see any progress in the upcoming match against Madhya Pradesh either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bihar Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Madhya Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match between Bihar and Karnataka was held at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium and the surface offered assistance to the bowlers who were able to restrict the first innings total below 150. Karnataka opted to field first and they excelled in the game as they were able to chase with absolutely no difficulty. Judging by the outcome of this match, the toss winning skipper of the next match will want to field first, too.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny conditions will prevail at Patna with a lowly 10% chance of rain and the temperature reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Player List

Veer Pratap Singh (c), Akash Raj, Babul Kumar, Harsh Singh, Rishav Raj, Sakibul Gani, Himanshu Singh, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Sharman Nigrodh, Abhijeet Saket, Anuj Raj, Sakib Hussain, Shabbir Khan, Yashpal Yadav, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jitin Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Sharman Nigrodh Wicket-keeper Babul Kumar Batter Sakibul Gani Batter Bipin Saurabh Batter Raghuvendra Pratap Singh All-rounder Jitin Yadav Batter Veer Pratap Singh (C) Bowler Himanshu Singh All-rounder Anuj Raj Bowler Sakib Hussain Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar lost both of their completed games by destructive margins and there is almost no way of getting out of this slump after the dismal performances they have shown.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh, Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri, Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Sagar Solanki Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma (C) All-rounder Subhranshu Senapati Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh are quite evenly matched with the other teams in their group in terms of form but they have not been able to eke out a victory yet.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

The first and only time Bihar and Madhya Pradesh went up against each other in the Ranji Trophy was all the way back in 2003 and the latter clinched victory by a staggering 159-run margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Bihar - 0

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Bihar

Bihar’s openers have failed to surpass the single-digit margin in the two matches that they have played until now. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sharman Nigrodh and Ayush Loharuka have taken turns opening for Bihar and they have posted lackluster opening totals of 4, 6, 3 and 0 runs. Madhya Pradesh have not been significantly better but they certainly have an edge over Bihar in this regard as Himanshu Mantri, Sagar Solanki and Yash Dubey have contributed 7, 49, 30, 4 and 0 runs to the first wicket so far. Even though they have a long way to go in order to improve, they will be backed to outperform Bihar’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh India Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, null Bihar Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 6.90 Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.09 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.083 Bet Now!

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Sakibul Gani to be Bihar’s Best Batter

Sakibul Gani has an extensive lead over the other batters in his team with 165 runs in four innings. After getting dismissed for just 13 runs in the first innings versus Karnataka, he scored a remarkable ton with 130 runs in the following innings. After this showing, his average shot up to 41.25 and he is expected to pull off a similar innings in the upcoming match.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rajat Patidar achieved his first ton of the season in the previous outing against Haryana where he scored 15 runs in the first innings and 159 runs in the second innings. It goes without saying that he remains the team’s leading batter with a grand total of 309 runs in five innings with an average of 61.80. He is anticipated to top-score once again.

Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Himanshu Singh to be Bihar’s Best Bowler

Himanshu Singh is now the leading bowler for Bihar with nine wickets in three innings and an average of 12.88. He was also the top wicket-taker for the team in their previous encounter against Karnataka where he picked four wickets in the first innings and one more in the second innings. He is expected to outdo the others once again and take the top spot against Madhya Pradesh.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Kartikeya got his first fifer of the season against Haryana last time out and emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker, having claimed five wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings. With a total of 13 wickets in five innings and an average of 24.15, he continues to be the top choice for the next game as well.