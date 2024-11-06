Chandigarh vs Delhi Match Prediction CDG 41 % Chance of Winning DEL 59 % Place a bet Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Delhi will go face-to-face in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024, for the first time in the tournament. The match is going to be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, starting at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Chandigarh did well to recover from their first defeat against Railways as they went on to win both of their following games. They did not have a particularly tough time against Jharkhand last time around where they restricted the latter to 202 in the first innings. Chandigarh successfully took the lead by a great margin as they racked in 290 runs; while most of the batting lineup were pulling their weight, Anukul Roy was the standout batter with 61 runs. Jharkhand’s performance was significantly worse in the second innings, having been dismissed for 130. Chandigarh had a straightforward chase ahead of them and they completed it successfully without losing a single wicket.

Delhi won their first match of the season against Assam where the latter kicked off with 330 runs on the board. Delhi managed to overtake Assam’s score by a massive margin considering they had piled on 454 runs - it was certainly a team effort but Sumit Mathur’s 112 was the top score followed by Siddhant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Himmat Singh, Yash Dhull and Sanat Sangwan who each scored 89, 59, 55, 47 and 47 runs, respectively. Assam could hardly compete with that and they took the lead back but only just, having added 182 runs to their tally. The deficit was not enough and Delhi’s openers were powerful enough to chase it down on their own, leading to a ten-wicket victory.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 41%

Delhi chance of winning - 59%

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Chandigarh vs Delhi Betting Tips

Delhi to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Sanat Sangwan has been the only constant opener for Delhi in the three matches they have played, having opened with Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi and Anuj Rawat. Nevertheless, the team have had brilliant opening partnerships of 0, 62, 74, 8 and 47. The consistency they have shown despite the changes is truly commendable and this time around, too, the opening pair are relied upon to pull off a spectacle.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chandigarh Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Delhi Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Chandigarh vs Delhi Toss Prediction

Chandigarh and Railways met at Government Model Senior Secondary School earlier this season and the former, the home team, elected to field first. This turned out to be a poor decision, though, as they failed to chase a low first innings total and subsequently got bowled out very quickly which resulted in a landslide victory for Railways. Given this outcome, the toss winning side will want to set the target.

Weather Report

Sector-16 in Chandigarh is set to experience no precipitation whatsoever with a favorable temperature of 29 degrees Celsius. The weather will be sunny throughout.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Aayush Sikka, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Nishunk Birla, Shivam Bhambri, Gurinder Singh, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu, Mayank Sidhu, Jagjit Singh, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Gurinder Singh All-rounder Jagjit Singh Bowler Vishu Kashyap Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Both of Chandigarh’s wins were quite commanding and they do not lack the firepower to put on a good fight.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Kaushik, Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Harsh Tyagi, Himanshu Chauhan, Money Grewal, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Mathur, Gagan Vats, Harshit Rana, Siddhant Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Gagan Vats Batter Sanat Sangwan Batter Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Pranav Rajvanshi Wicket-keeper Sumit Mathur All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Siddhant Sharma Bowler Money Grewal Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi emerged victorious after two consecutive drawn matches and they are, undeniably, in brilliant shape all around.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Delhi will face off for the first time in the history of the Ranji Trophy and there is no existing record of their encounters.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Chandigarh and Delhi’s openers have both shown a competitive spirit with big opening totals for the teams. Chandigarh’s first partnership has seen a steady incline from the start of the tournament with Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri and Manan Vohra having contributed at the front. They have added 62, 45, 35, 23, 9 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. However, Delhi’s first wicket has been even better as Sanat Sangwan held down the fort with three different opening partners in three matches, and the team scored 0, 62, 74, 8 and 47 runs before the first dismissal. Ultimately, the bookmakers are in favor of the latter to achieve a superior first wicket stand.

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Chandigarh vs Delhi Best Batters

Raj Bawa to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Raj Bawa leads Chandigarh’s run charts with 209 runs in four innings and he has a century under his belt. In the sole innings he played during the last game against Jharkhand, he was a slight let down since he was out for 16. However, he is expected to come good in the next match against Delhi.

Sanat Sangwan to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Sanat Sangwan narrowly missed out on his second half-century of the season as he was sent packing for 47 in the first innings against Assam. He also scored an unbeaten 34 in the subsequent innings and has proved to be a highly dependable player. He is their top batter as it stands with 239 runs in five innings and an impressive average of 59.75, making him the top contender against Chandigarh as well.

Chandigarh vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Jagjit Singh is tied for the spot of the top wicket-taker for Chandigarh with 16 wickets in six innings and an average of 13.75. He was also among the top bowlers in their last encounter versus Jharkhand where his first innings yielded three wickets and he went on to take another wicket in the following innings. Judging by his showing in the last match, he has inspired confidence in his ability to replicate his performance in the upcoming match.

Harshit Rana to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Harshit Rana achieved a fifer in his very first innings of the season in the previous encounter against Assam during his 19.3-over spell. He was also a boon to the team in the second innings where he took two wickets in 11 overs. This feat has already made him the team’s leading bowler with seven wickets and an average of 20.14, and he is highly likely to continue performing at a similar level.