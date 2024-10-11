Chandigarh vs Railways Match Prediction CDG 35 % Chance of Winning RLYS 65 % Bet Now! Parimatch 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.254 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Railways will meet in the 14th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Chandigarh vs Railways Chance of Winning

Chandigarh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 7th place of the Group B table with no win, a loss and six draws. Majority of their games in the competition yielded no result. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Chandigarh has never won the title and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Railways has won the title two times. They have a very strong team and have produced impressive results with their performances over the years. The team missed out narrowly to qualify for the playoffs. They won three games, lost two while the remaining two games ended in a draw. They finished fourth in their group and were eliminated after the group stage. Railways will be thrilled to enter the competition and will play against Chandigarh after a long while.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 35%

Railways' chance of winning: 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chandigarh vs Railways Betting Tips

Railways to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Railways always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featuredSuraj Ahuja and Pratham Singh in the opening order last season. Ahuja and Singh averaged at 27.75 and 48.18 respectively in the competition last year. The pair scored 0, 30 & 14 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team was impeccable in their last meeting with Chandigarh. Railways scored 97 runs before their first wicket in the 1st of their last clash against Chandigarh. The team has promising openers in the team and will be looking to score well in the next game against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh vs Railways Toss Prediction

Toss decisions at the cricket ground of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, generally follow standard patterns seen at similar venues. The pitch tends to be more balanced, offering something for both batters and bowlers. Therefore, captains often prefer to bowl first after winning the toss, allowing their team to exploit any early morning moisture in red-ball matches and to chase a known target

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Chandigarh is expected to be mostly clear with temperatures ranging from 19°C in the early morning to a high of 32°C during the day. Humidity levels are moderate, and there is no significant chance of rainfall, making it a dry day.

Railways Player List

Arindam Ghosh, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwah, Pratham Singh, Rishab Mishra, Vivek Singh, Adarsh Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Suraj Ahuja (Wk), Upendra Yadav (Wk), Akash Pandey, Ayan Chaudhary, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, Raj Choudhary, Sahab Yuvraj Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Pratham Singh Batter Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Suraj Ahuja Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Adarsh Singh All-rounder Arindam Ghosh Batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Himanshu Sangwan Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Sahab Yuvraj Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways finished at the 4th place of their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. Railways finished above Chandigarh last season and will be looking to win the next game.

Chandigarh Players List

Abhijeet Garg, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Harnoor Singh, Jagjit Singh, Kunal Mahajan, Manan Vohra ( c ), Shivam Bhambri, Gurinder Singh, Nipun Pandita, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu (Wk), Mayank Sidhu (Wk), Arpit Pannu, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Karan Kaila, Murugan Ashwin, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Kunal Mahajan Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Raj Bajwa All-rounder Gurinder Singh All-rounder Arslan Khan Batter Hartejassvi Kapoor Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Karan Kaila Batter

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Chandigarh will be the underdogs going against Railways in the next game. They must do better this season.

Chandigarh vs Railways Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, every game has ended in a draw.

Chandigarh Won: 0

Railways Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 4

Chandigarh vs Railways Betting Odds

Chandigarh is a decent team but did not do very well last season. Manan Vohra will lead the team this season. Their batting order is stacked with players like Shivam Bhambri, Manan Vohra, Arslan Khan and Mayank Sidhu. Gurinder Singh and Raj Bajwa are prominent all-rounders in the squad and will further strengthen the batting order. The bowling department also looks ready with Rohit Dhanda and Sandeep Sharma in it. Hartejassvi Kapoor will further strengthen the bowling of the team. Chandigarh aims to do well in their first game of the competition.

Railways has a very strong squad. They finished in the 4th place in their group last season. They have big names in the squad. Pratham Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif will handle the top batting order. Arindam Ghosh, Ashutosh Sharma, Upendra Yadav and Yuvraj Singh are important names in the middle order. The team will rely on Adarsh Singh, Himanshu Sangwan, Akash Pandey and Sahab Yuvraj Singh in their bowling order. Railways will be expected to win this outing against Chandigarh.

The last clash between the sides ended in a draw. Chandigarh were terrible with the bat in the game while Railways put on a much better performance in the game. The game ended in a draw but Railways always dominated the game.

Chandigarh vs Railways India Government Model Senior Secondary School, null Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.1 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.254 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Railways Top Batters

Pratham Singh to be the top batter for Railways

Pratham Singh batted very well last season. He scored 530 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 48.18. His batting capabilities carried Railways in the previous season of the competition. He will come in as the best batting pick in the first game.

Arslan Khan to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Chandigarh did not have a pleasant batting campaign last season. However, Arslan Khan stood out with his knocks. He scored 346 runs in 9 games and averaged at 38.44. Arslan Khan will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Chandigarh vs Railways Top Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

Akash Pandey was impeccable with the ball last season for Railways. He managed to pick 51 wickets in 13 games of the competition. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Karan Kaila to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Karan Kaila is an excellent bowler. He picked 6 wickets in 4 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Railways.