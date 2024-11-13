Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Match Prediction
CDG
52%
Chance of Winning
SAUR
48%
India
Government Model Senior Secondary School
Facts:
- Chandigarh’s Nishunk Birla is the second highest wicket-taker of the Ranji Trophy, having claimed 28 wickets in eight innings.
- Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the top wicket-taker for Saurashtra this season with 15 wickets in six innings thus far.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning
Chandigarh achieved a hat trick of wins after their previous victory over Delhi where they played on home soil. Delhi’s first innings score of 276 was quite low, and the surface favored the chasing side who racked in 324 runs. Chandigarh’s opener, Shivam Bhambri, led from the front with 80 runs, and Manan Vohra and Mayank Sidhu were next in line with 44 runs each. Delhi did not have much of a chance at this point and they managed to score another 250 runs which was light work for Chandigarh to chase down again. In a thrilling final innings chase, Chandigarh’s openers did most of the scoring as Arslan Khan scored 68 while Shivam Bhambri and Manan Vohra finished the innings with 100* and 24* runs, respectively. Ultimately, Chandigarh took victory by a nine-wicket margin.
Saurashtra’s last match ended in a high scoring draw with Jharkhand wherein the latter batted first and scored 306 runs. Saurashtra promptly took the lead with 386 runs in their chase where opener and wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai shone with an individual total of 155 runs. Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani also did well, having amassed 73 and 56 runs, respectively. Jharkhand garnered 283 more runs and Chandigarh set out to chase it down. However, the innings was abruptly interrupted by a shortage of time which forced the sides into an impasse.
- Chandigarh chance of winning - 52%
- Saurashtra chance of winning - 48%
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Betting Tips
Chandigarh to score high before first dismissal
After a rough start to the season, Chandigarh’s opening wicket has undergone some changes and the arrival of Shivam Bhambri to open alongside mainstay Arslan Khan has changed the equation massively. In four matches thus far, Chandigarh has posted first wicket totals of 0, 130, 62, 45*, 35, 23, 9 and 0. There is a great deal of progress at the front and now that the openers have had a chance to bed in, a big showing is expected of them in the next game against Saurashtra.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction
The toss winners chose to bat first and field first once each in the two matches held at Government Model Senior Secondary School so far this season. The teams batting and fielding first have a split record with one win apiece but fielding first appears to be more advantageous since the first innings totals have been on the lower side. This will be the sought after choice in the next match as well.
Weather Report
The conditions at Sector 16 in Chandigarh will be mostly sunny with no threat of a washout and the temperature touching 28 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh Player List
Manan Vohra (c), Aayush Sikka, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Nishunk Birla, Shivam Bhambri, Gurinder Singh, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu, Mayank Sidhu, Jagjit Singh, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Arslan Khan
|
Batter
|
Shivam Bhambri
|
Batter
|
Manan Vohra (C)
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
Aayush Sikka
|
Batter
|
Mayank Sidhu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gurinder Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Jagjit Singh
|
Bowler
|
Nishunk Birla
|
Bowler
|
Vishu Kashyap
|
Bowler
Chandigarh Team Form
Chandigarh’s triumphs have all been a result of their own merit and brilliant cooperation between the batters and bowlers.
Saurashtra Player List
Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parswaraj Rana, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vishvaraj Jadeja
|
Batter
|
Harvik Desai
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chirag Jani
|
All-rounder
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Batter
|
Sheldon Jackson
|
Batter
|
Arpit Vasavada
|
Batter
|
Prerak Mankad
|
All-rounder
|
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|
Bowler
|
Jaydev Unadkat (C)
|
Bowler
|
Hiten Kanbi
|
Bowler
|
Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
|
Bowler
Saurashtra Team Form
Saurashtra have had some close contests so far but they have found themselves on the losing side twice in four matches. Their batters need to improve drastically in order to give the team a shot at victory.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head
Chandigarh and Saurashtra are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and, therefore, no head-to-head record has been established between the teams.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds
Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra
Vishvaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai are the openers for Saurashtra, having led the last two games for the team. In the last three fixtures, the team has had first wicket scores of 0, 61, 43, 10 and 13 runs. Although there has been a slight improvement, Chandigarh are significantly ahead in this regard as Arslan Khan and Shivam Bhambri have added 0, 130, 62, 45*, 35 and 23 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. They have brought a gradual and steady incline to the top order and given their present form, Chandigarh’s openers will be favored over that of Saurashtra in the upcoming encounter.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra
India
Government Model Senior Secondary School, null
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Best Batters
Raj Bawa to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter
Raj Bawa is among the top scorers for Chandigarh despite having taken part in fewer innings than the others, with 242 runs in five innings. In the last game against Delhi, he departed for 33 in the first innings and did not get a chance to bat in the following innings. However, with an average of 48.40, he is expected to come back stronger in the upcoming fixture.
Arpit Vasavada to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter
Arpit Vasavada scored his third half-century of the season in the previous encounter versus Jharkhand where he amassed 73 runs. He did not get a chance to play the second innings but remains the team’s second highest run-getter so far with 236 runs in six innings and an average of 47.20. After his showing in the last game, he continues to be relied upon to be Saurashtra’s standout batter.
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers
Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler
Nishunk Birla was beyond sensational in the last match against Delhi where he managed to claim two back-to-back six-wicket hauls. He is nearly unmatched at the top with 28 wickets in eight innings and an average of 14.25. With two fifers and a ten-wicket haul in the tournament so far, he is absolutely the leading choice against Saurashtra as well.
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is Saurashtra’s top bowler at present with 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 27.26. In the last game against Jharkhand, he picked a single wicket in his first innings but captured an impressive four wickets in the second innings. He is also highly economical with an economy rate of 2.67, making him the top pick against Chandigarh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chandigarh
Parimatch