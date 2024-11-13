Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Match Prediction CDG 52 % Chance of Winning SAUR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Saurashtra’s first ever Ranji Trophy clash is going to be held between November 13 and 16, 2024, at Government Model Senior Secondary School. The match will start at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Chandigarh achieved a hat trick of wins after their previous victory over Delhi where they played on home soil. Delhi’s first innings score of 276 was quite low, and the surface favored the chasing side who racked in 324 runs. Chandigarh’s opener, Shivam Bhambri, led from the front with 80 runs, and Manan Vohra and Mayank Sidhu were next in line with 44 runs each. Delhi did not have much of a chance at this point and they managed to score another 250 runs which was light work for Chandigarh to chase down again. In a thrilling final innings chase, Chandigarh’s openers did most of the scoring as Arslan Khan scored 68 while Shivam Bhambri and Manan Vohra finished the innings with 100* and 24* runs, respectively. Ultimately, Chandigarh took victory by a nine-wicket margin.

Saurashtra’s last match ended in a high scoring draw with Jharkhand wherein the latter batted first and scored 306 runs. Saurashtra promptly took the lead with 386 runs in their chase where opener and wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai shone with an individual total of 155 runs. Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani also did well, having amassed 73 and 56 runs, respectively. Jharkhand garnered 283 more runs and Chandigarh set out to chase it down. However, the innings was abruptly interrupted by a shortage of time which forced the sides into an impasse.

Chandigarh chance of winning - 52%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Chandigarh to score high before first dismissal

After a rough start to the season, Chandigarh’s opening wicket has undergone some changes and the arrival of Shivam Bhambri to open alongside mainstay Arslan Khan has changed the equation massively. In four matches thus far, Chandigarh has posted first wicket totals of 0, 130, 62, 45*, 35, 23, 9 and 0. There is a great deal of progress at the front and now that the openers have had a chance to bed in, a big showing is expected of them in the next game against Saurashtra.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The toss winners chose to bat first and field first once each in the two matches held at Government Model Senior Secondary School so far this season. The teams batting and fielding first have a split record with one win apiece but fielding first appears to be more advantageous since the first innings totals have been on the lower side. This will be the sought after choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The conditions at Sector 16 in Chandigarh will be mostly sunny with no threat of a washout and the temperature touching 28 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Aayush Sikka, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Nishunk Birla, Shivam Bhambri, Gurinder Singh, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu, Mayank Sidhu, Jagjit Singh, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Aayush Sikka Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Gurinder Singh All-rounder Jagjit Singh Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler Vishu Kashyap Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh’s triumphs have all been a result of their own merit and brilliant cooperation between the batters and bowlers.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parswaraj Rana, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Chirag Jani All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (C) Bowler Hiten Kanbi Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra have had some close contests so far but they have found themselves on the losing side twice in four matches. Their batters need to improve drastically in order to give the team a shot at victory.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Chandigarh and Saurashtra are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and, therefore, no head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Chandigarh to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra

Vishvaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai are the openers for Saurashtra, having led the last two games for the team. In the last three fixtures, the team has had first wicket scores of 0, 61, 43, 10 and 13 runs. Although there has been a slight improvement, Chandigarh are significantly ahead in this regard as Arslan Khan and Shivam Bhambri have added 0, 130, 62, 45*, 35 and 23 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. They have brought a gradual and steady incline to the top order and given their present form, Chandigarh’s openers will be favored over that of Saurashtra in the upcoming encounter.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra India Government Model Senior Secondary School, null Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Raj Bawa to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Raj Bawa is among the top scorers for Chandigarh despite having taken part in fewer innings than the others, with 242 runs in five innings. In the last game against Delhi, he departed for 33 in the first innings and did not get a chance to bat in the following innings. However, with an average of 48.40, he is expected to come back stronger in the upcoming fixture.

Arpit Vasavada to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Arpit Vasavada scored his third half-century of the season in the previous encounter versus Jharkhand where he amassed 73 runs. He did not get a chance to play the second innings but remains the team’s second highest run-getter so far with 236 runs in six innings and an average of 47.20. After his showing in the last game, he continues to be relied upon to be Saurashtra’s standout batter.

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Nishunk Birla was beyond sensational in the last match against Delhi where he managed to claim two back-to-back six-wicket hauls. He is nearly unmatched at the top with 28 wickets in eight innings and an average of 14.25. With two fifers and a ten-wicket haul in the tournament so far, he is absolutely the leading choice against Saurashtra as well.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is Saurashtra’s top bowler at present with 15 wickets in six innings and an average of 27.26. In the last game against Jharkhand, he picked a single wicket in his first innings but captured an impressive four wickets in the second innings. He is also highly economical with an economy rate of 2.67, making him the top pick against Chandigarh.