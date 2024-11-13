Chhattisgarh vs Assam Match Prediction CG 58 % Chance of Winning ASM 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Assam are set to meet in the Ranji Trophy from November 13 to 16, 2024, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The match will kick off at 9:15 A.M IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh ended their fourth game in a fourth consecutive draw as they played against Railways last time around. Chhattisgarh were, undeniably, the favorites for the win from the start and they were certainly on course for once before they were thwarted by a lack of time. Batting first, they scored a whopping 500 runs before declaring the score as Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Ajay Mandal and Aayush Pandey did really well with scores of 110, 88, 84, 66 and 46 runs, respectively. Railways’ chase was not particularly effective as they amassed 351 but were still a long way off the lead. Chhattisgarh added fuel to the fire by scoring an extra 129 and were on track for the win but an unfortunate shortage of time resulted in a draw.

Assam drew with Tamil Nadu in their last outing even though their batting performance, in particular, was quite good. Tamil Nadu scored 338 batting first but Assam took the lead with a massive gap, having garnered 445 runs. Skipper Denish Das top-scored with 109 runs while Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy and Rishav Das scored 90, 69 and 54 runs, respectively. Tamil Nadu were doing better at the second time of asking but by the time they piled on 217/2, the sides were out of time and had to settle for a deadlock.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 58%

Assam chance of winning - 42%

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Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score high before first dismissal

Aayush Pandey has been a consistent opener for Chhattisgarh throughout the season but his opening partners have changed. He has opened alongside Rishabh Tiwari for the last two matches but regardless of these changes, the team has had splendid results at the front with first partnerships of 43, 13, 124, 95, 8 and 45 runs. This is no mean feat and the fact that they have achieved this level of consistency despite the shifts in opening batters is remarkable, and they are on course to set up another big partnership in the next match.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Toss Prediction

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has hosted two matches prior to this game in the tournament this season and both games were inconclusive, having ended in draws. The vote is divided between the toss winners for batting and fielding first, having opted to do so once each. The surface seems to be more conducive for teams batting first since the first innings totals have been competitive on both occasions, making it the preferred choice.

Weather Report

The weather at Raipur will remain mostly sunny with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Bhupen Lalwani, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Agarwal, Vishvas Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Pandey Batter Rishabh Tiwari Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Vasudev Bareth Bowler Jivesh Butte Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s batting has been truly phenomenal but they have been unable to achieve their first win this season, albeit through circumstances outside their control.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bhargav Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Darshan Rajbongshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf Batter Rishav Das Batter Subham Mandal Batter Denish Das (C) Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Wicket-keeper Swarupam Purkayastha All-rounder Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler Darshan Rajbongshi Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam suffered two crushing defeats but salvaged their last match against Tamil Nadu due to a competitive batting display.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Head-to-Head

In the two matches that Chhattisgarh and Assam have played against each other, Chhattisgarh have the lead with one win in their last meeting.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chhattisgarh - 1

Assam - 0

Draw - 1

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Both teams have had relatively competitive opening partnerships so far but the consistency that Chhattisgarh’s openers have shown is unparalleled. While Parvej Musaraf and Rishav Das have scored 49, 1, 17, 9 and 45 runs for Assam before the first dismissal, Aayush Pandey and Rishabh Tiwari have been in a different plane with stands of 43, 13, 124 and 95 runs for Chhatigarh’s opening wicket. Based on their performances in the tournament thus far, it is evident that the latter have much more firepower to tackle Assam’s bowlers and outperform their first wicket.

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Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Batters

Sanjeet Desai to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Sanjeet Desai scored a century and a half-century in the last match against Railways, having amassed 110 and 51* runs. He is the top run scorer for the team with 467 runs in six innings and an average of 116.75. With two centuries and three half-centuries under his belt, he is the top choice for the match against Assam as well.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar remains the top batter for the team with 372 runs in seven innings and an average of 74.40. He was nowhere near the top in the previous outing against Tamil Nadu, having been dismissed for 20 in their solitary innings. However, he is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Ajay Mandal picked two wickets in the first innings against Railways last time out but did not return to bowl a second spell. He is currently the top wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh with nine wickets in five innings. Although he has not been entirely consistent, he has proved to be better than the others and will be expected to lead the charge again.

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain was the joint highest wicket-taker for Assam in the last match against Tamil Nadu, having taken two wickets in the first innings and one more in the following innings. Currently, he has a massive lead over the other bowlers with 16 wickets in eight innings and an average of 22.12. He is anticipated to be their leading bowler again.