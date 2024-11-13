Chhattisgarh vs Assam Match Prediction
CG
58%
Chance of Winning
ASM
42%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Facts:
- Chhattisgarh’s Sanjeet Desai is the second highest run scorer of the Ranji Trophy so far with 467 runs in six innings.
- Mukhtar Hussain leads Assam’s bowling attack with 16 wickets in eight innings.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Chances of Winning
Chhattisgarh ended their fourth game in a fourth consecutive draw as they played against Railways last time around. Chhattisgarh were, undeniably, the favorites for the win from the start and they were certainly on course for once before they were thwarted by a lack of time. Batting first, they scored a whopping 500 runs before declaring the score as Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare, Anuj Tiwary, Ajay Mandal and Aayush Pandey did really well with scores of 110, 88, 84, 66 and 46 runs, respectively. Railways’ chase was not particularly effective as they amassed 351 but were still a long way off the lead. Chhattisgarh added fuel to the fire by scoring an extra 129 and were on track for the win but an unfortunate shortage of time resulted in a draw.
Assam drew with Tamil Nadu in their last outing even though their batting performance, in particular, was quite good. Tamil Nadu scored 338 batting first but Assam took the lead with a massive gap, having garnered 445 runs. Skipper Denish Das top-scored with 109 runs while Swarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy and Rishav Das scored 90, 69 and 54 runs, respectively. Tamil Nadu were doing better at the second time of asking but by the time they piled on 217/2, the sides were out of time and had to settle for a deadlock.
- Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 58%
- Assam chance of winning - 42%
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Tips
Chhattisgarh to score high before first dismissal
Aayush Pandey has been a consistent opener for Chhattisgarh throughout the season but his opening partners have changed. He has opened alongside Rishabh Tiwari for the last two matches but regardless of these changes, the team has had splendid results at the front with first partnerships of 43, 13, 124, 95, 8 and 45 runs. This is no mean feat and the fact that they have achieved this level of consistency despite the shifts in opening batters is remarkable, and they are on course to set up another big partnership in the next match.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Toss Prediction
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has hosted two matches prior to this game in the tournament this season and both games were inconclusive, having ended in draws. The vote is divided between the toss winners for batting and fielding first, having opted to do so once each. The surface seems to be more conducive for teams batting first since the first innings totals have been competitive on both occasions, making it the preferred choice.
Weather Report
The weather at Raipur will remain mostly sunny with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.
Chhattisgarh Player List
Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Bhupen Lalwani, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Agarwal, Vishvas Malik.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ayush Pandey
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Anuj Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare (C)
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Vasudev Bareth
|
Bowler
|
Jivesh Butte
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Kiran
|
Bowler
|
Ashish Chouhan
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh’s batting has been truly phenomenal but they have been unable to achieve their first win this season, albeit through circumstances outside their control.
Assam Player List
Denish Das (c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Subham Mandal, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Parvej Musaraf, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bhargav Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah, Darshan Rajbongshi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parvej Musaraf
|
Batter
|
Rishav Das
|
Batter
|
Subham Mandal
|
Batter
|
Denish Das (C)
|
Batter
|
Sibsankar Roy
|
Batter
|
Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Swarupam Purkayastha
|
All-rounder
|
Mukhtar Hussain
|
Bowler
|
Mrinmoy Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Singh
|
Bowler
|
Darshan Rajbongshi
|
Bowler
Assam Team Form
Assam suffered two crushing defeats but salvaged their last match against Tamil Nadu due to a competitive batting display.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Head-to-Head
In the two matches that Chhattisgarh and Assam have played against each other, Chhattisgarh have the lead with one win in their last meeting.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Chhattisgarh - 1
Assam - 0
Draw - 1
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Assam
Both teams have had relatively competitive opening partnerships so far but the consistency that Chhattisgarh’s openers have shown is unparalleled. While Parvej Musaraf and Rishav Das have scored 49, 1, 17, 9 and 45 runs for Assam before the first dismissal, Aayush Pandey and Rishabh Tiwari have been in a different plane with stands of 43, 13, 124 and 95 runs for Chhatigarh’s opening wicket. Based on their performances in the tournament thus far, it is evident that the latter have much more firepower to tackle Assam’s bowlers and outperform their first wicket.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Batters
Sanjeet Desai to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter
Sanjeet Desai scored a century and a half-century in the last match against Railways, having amassed 110 and 51* runs. He is the top run scorer for the team with 467 runs in six innings and an average of 116.75. With two centuries and three half-centuries under his belt, he is the top choice for the match against Assam as well.
Sumit Ghadigaonkar to be Assam’s Best Batter
Wicket-keeper batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar remains the top batter for the team with 372 runs in seven innings and an average of 74.40. He was nowhere near the top in the previous outing against Tamil Nadu, having been dismissed for 20 in their solitary innings. However, he is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam Best Bowlers
Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler
Ajay Mandal picked two wickets in the first innings against Railways last time out but did not return to bowl a second spell. He is currently the top wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh with nine wickets in five innings. Although he has not been entirely consistent, he has proved to be better than the others and will be expected to lead the charge again.
Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler
Mukhtar Hussain was the joint highest wicket-taker for Assam in the last match against Tamil Nadu, having taken two wickets in the first innings and one more in the following innings. Currently, he has a massive lead over the other bowlers with 16 wickets in eight innings and an average of 22.12. He is anticipated to be their leading bowler again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
Parimatch