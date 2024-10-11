Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Match Prediction
CG
30%
Chance of Winning
DEL
70%
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
Facts:
- The sides have met once before which ended in a draw. This will be their second clash.
- Delhi finished 3rd in their group while Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group table last season.
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the Group B table with a win, a loss and five draws. Majority of their games in the competition yielded no result. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Chhattisgarh has never won the title and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.
Delhi has won the title 7 times. They have a very strong team and have produced renowned batters over the years. The team missed out narrowly to qualify for the playoffs. They won three games, lost two while the remaining two games ended in a draw. They finished third in their group and were eliminated after the group stage. Delhi will be thrilled to enter the competition and will play against Chhattisgarh after a long while.
Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 30%
Delhi' chance of winning: 70%
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Betting Tips
Delhi to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Delhi always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featured Anuj Rawat and Gagan Vats in the opening order last season. Rawat and Vats averaged at 31.33 and 45.00 respectively in the competition last year. The pair scored 12, 10 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team has promising openers in the team and will be looking to score well in the next game against Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Toss Prediction
At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, toss predictions for red-ball cricket typically lean towards bowling first. This is due to the balanced nature of the pitch, which offers early assistance to seamers but becomes progressively easier for batters as the match goes on. The venue's conditions tend to support a decision to bowl first, allowing the bowlers to exploit any initial movement or moisture on the pitch before it flattens out.
Weather Report
According to Accuweather, the skies in Raipur on October 11 will be cloudy. There is no prediction of rain and the temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Player List
Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himanshu Chauhan, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Prince Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dhull ( c ), Akhil Chaudhary, Arpit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Jitesh Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Vaibhav Sharma, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Prince Choudhary, Shivank Vashisht, Sumit Mathur, Vikas Mishra
Predicted Playing XI
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Navdeep Saini
|
All-rounder
|
Yash Dhull ©
|
Batter
|
Gagan Vats
|
Batter
|
Kshitiz Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Chouhan
|
Batter
|
Prince Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Mathur
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi finished at the third place in their group table last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start in the Ranji Trophy 2024. They have numerous options in the batting order. The team has a decent bowling line-up too.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare ( c ), Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Satyam Dubey, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar (Wk), Shashank Chandrakar (Wk), Deepak Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Vishvas Malik
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shashank Chandrakar
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jivesh Butte
|
All-rounder
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Vishvas Malik
|
Batter
|
Ravi Kiran
|
Bowler
|
Ashish Chouhan
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Mandal
|
Bowler
|
Amandeep Khare ©
|
Batter
Chhattisgarh Recent Form
Chhattisgarh has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Chhattisgarh will be the underdogs going against Delhi in the next game.
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed once before which ended in a draw.
Chhattisgarh Won: 0
Delhi Won: 0
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh is a decent team but did not do very well last season. Their batting order is stacked with players like Eknath Kerkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashutosh Singh. Amandeep Khare and Shashank Singh will handle the middle order. Jivesh Butte and Ajay Mandal are equally good with the bat and the ball. Ravi Kiran and Ashish Chouhan will lead the bowling department. The team will be looking to do well in the next game of the competition.
Delhi has a very strong squad. They finished in the 3rd place last season. They have big names in the squad. Anuj Rawat and Gagan Vats will open for the side. Rawat will also be in gloves. Yash Dhull will lead the side with his bat. Himmat Singh and Ayush Badoni further strengthen the batting order. Kshitiz Sharma and Navdeep Saini are proficient all-rounders in the team. Ishant Sharma has a ton of experience in red ball cricket and will be crucial in the bowling order. Himanshu Chauhan and Prince Choudhary will support him in the bowling department. Delhi will be confident coming into their first Ranji game this season.
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi
India
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Top Batters
Yash Dhull to be the top batter for Delhi
Yash Dhull is the team’s captain this season. He scored 450 runs in 13 innings last season at an average of 40.90. His batting capabilities carried Delhi in the previous season of the competition. He will come in as the best batting pick in the first game.
Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Amandeep Khare stood out with his batting performance last season. He scored runs relentlessly for the side. He amassed 502 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.75. He also wrapped in 3 centuries and 2 fifties in his campaign. He will be the best batting pick from Chhattisgarh in the next game.
Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Top Bowlers
Himanshu Chauhan to be the top bowler for Delhi
Himanshu Chauhan was impeccable with the ball last season from Delhi. He managed to pick 30 wickets in 11 games of the competition. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Ravi Kiran to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Ravi Kiran is an excellent bowler. He picked 25 wickets in 13 innings last season. He was the best bowler from the side and will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Delhi.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
Parimatch