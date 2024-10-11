Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Match Prediction CG 30 % Chance of Winning DEL 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Delhi will meet in the15th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 5th place of the Group B table with a win, a loss and five draws. Majority of their games in the competition yielded no result. This led them to finish pretty low in the standings. Chhattisgarh has never won the title and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Delhi has won the title 7 times. They have a very strong team and have produced renowned batters over the years. The team missed out narrowly to qualify for the playoffs. They won three games, lost two while the remaining two games ended in a draw. They finished third in their group and were eliminated after the group stage. Delhi will be thrilled to enter the competition and will play against Chhattisgarh after a long while.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 30%

Delhi' chance of winning: 70%

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Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Betting Tips

Delhi to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Delhi always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. The team featured Anuj Rawat and Gagan Vats in the opening order last season. Rawat and Vats averaged at 31.33 and 45.00 respectively in the competition last year. The pair scored 12, 10 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team has promising openers in the team and will be looking to score well in the next game against Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Toss Prediction

At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, toss predictions for red-ball cricket typically lean towards bowling first. This is due to the balanced nature of the pitch, which offers early assistance to seamers but becomes progressively easier for batters as the match goes on. The venue's conditions tend to support a decision to bowl first, allowing the bowlers to exploit any initial movement or moisture on the pitch before it flattens out.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the skies in Raipur on October 11 will be cloudy. There is no prediction of rain and the temperature will peak at 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himanshu Chauhan, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Jonty Sidhu, Prince Yadav, Salil Malhotra, Shivam Tripathi, Vaibhav Kandpal, Vaibhav Rawal, Yash Dhull ( c ), Akhil Chaudhary, Arpit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Jitesh Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Pranshu Vijayran, Siddhant Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Vaibhav Sharma, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Prince Choudhary, Shivank Vashisht, Sumit Mathur, Vikas Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Ayush Badoni Batter Navdeep Saini All-rounder Yash Dhull © Batter Gagan Vats Batter Kshitiz Sharma All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Himanshu Chouhan Batter Prince Choudhary Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Sumit Mathur Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi finished at the third place in their group table last season. The team will be ready for a fresh start in the Ranji Trophy 2024. They have numerous options in the batting order. The team has a decent bowling line-up too.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare ( c ), Anuj Tiwary, Ashish Chouhan, Ashutosh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Satyam Dubey, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar (Wk), Shashank Chandrakar (Wk), Deepak Yadav, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar, Vishvas Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Shashank Chandrakar Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Jivesh Butte All-rounder Shashank Singh Batter Vishvas Malik Batter Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler Ajay Mandal Bowler Amandeep Khare © Batter

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Chhattisgarh will be the underdogs going against Delhi in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before which ended in a draw.

Chhattisgarh Won: 0

Delhi Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh is a decent team but did not do very well last season. Their batting order is stacked with players like Eknath Kerkar, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashutosh Singh. Amandeep Khare and Shashank Singh will handle the middle order. Jivesh Butte and Ajay Mandal are equally good with the bat and the ball. Ravi Kiran and Ashish Chouhan will lead the bowling department. The team will be looking to do well in the next game of the competition.

Delhi has a very strong squad. They finished in the 3rd place last season. They have big names in the squad. Anuj Rawat and Gagan Vats will open for the side. Rawat will also be in gloves. Yash Dhull will lead the side with his bat. Himmat Singh and Ayush Badoni further strengthen the batting order. Kshitiz Sharma and Navdeep Saini are proficient all-rounders in the team. Ishant Sharma has a ton of experience in red ball cricket and will be crucial in the bowling order. Himanshu Chauhan and Prince Choudhary will support him in the bowling department. Delhi will be confident coming into their first Ranji game this season.

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Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Top Batters

Yash Dhull to be the top batter for Delhi

Yash Dhull is the team’s captain this season. He scored 450 runs in 13 innings last season at an average of 40.90. His batting capabilities carried Delhi in the previous season of the competition. He will come in as the best batting pick in the first game.

Amandeep Khare to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare stood out with his batting performance last season. He scored runs relentlessly for the side. He amassed 502 runs in 8 innings at an average of 62.75. He also wrapped in 3 centuries and 2 fifties in his campaign. He will be the best batting pick from Chhattisgarh in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Himanshu Chauhan to be the top bowler for Delhi

Himanshu Chauhan was impeccable with the ball last season from Delhi. He managed to pick 30 wickets in 11 games of the competition. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Ravi Kiran to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Ravi Kiran is an excellent bowler. He picked 25 wickets in 13 innings last season. He was the best bowler from the side and will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Delhi.