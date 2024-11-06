Chhattisgarh vs Railways Match Prediction CG 37 % Chance of Winning RLYS 63 % Place a bet Batery 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Railways are going to engage in their Ranji Trophy fixture for the second time ever at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The encounter is scheduled to be played between November 6 to 9, 2024, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh had to settle for a third successive draw in their match against Tamil Nadu even though they were on course for their first win. They had a splendid first innings where the entire batting order pitched in and scored 500 runs. Aayush Pandey top-scored with 124 runs but Anuj Tiwary, Sanjeet Desai, Ajay Mandal, Eknath Kerkar and Rishabh Tiwari cannot go unmentioned thanks to their individual contributions of 84, 82, 64, 52 and 46 runs, respectively. Tamil Nadu set out to chase but they only managed 259 runs in the first innings and, following on, scored 264/4 before a lack of time resulted in a deadlock between the sides.

Railways did not have to try very hard against Saurashtra last time around and were more or less handed victory by their rivals. They were the first to bat and they managed to score just 234 runs in the first innings - Akash Pandey and Vivek Singh were the frontrunners with 67 and 65 runs, respectively. It all worked out in their favor, though, since Saurashtra did not have the legs to go the distance, having been bundled out for 196. Railways were still on tenterhooks after adding 141 runs to their total but fortunately for them, Saurashtra were dismissed for 142 runs and they could enjoy a 37-run victory.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 37%

Railways chance of winning - 63%

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Chhattisgarh vs Railways Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Chhattisgarh’s first wicket partnerships are a sight to behold and they have displayed an absolute masterclass in batting at the front. Even though Aayush Pandey has been the only recurring opener in the last three matches, it has not deterred the team from setting up incredibly successful collaborations at the front of the pack with opening scores of 124, 95, 8 and 45 runs. Given their trajectory and how likely they are to continue showing up for the team, Chhattisgarh’s first wicket is in safe hands no matter who they employ to open for them.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chhattisgarh Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Railways Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Toss Prediction

Chhattisgarh and Delhi’s clash in the early stages of the season was held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium where the home side won the toss and chose to bat first. The pitch was conducive to the batters and they were able to achieve a competitive first innings total. Batting first is certainly advantageous at this venue and it will be the favorite option for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is a 10% possibility of rainfall at Raipur but it won’t cause any hindrances to the match. It will be sunny on match day with the temperature going up to 32 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Ayush Pandey, Bhupen Lalwani, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Jivesh Butte, Vasudev Bareth, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Ravi Kiran, Shubham Agarwal, Vishvas Malik.

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Pandey Batter Rishabh Tiwari Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Jivesh Butte Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s batting and bowling department have been on the money but the fact that they are unable to clinch victory is a cause for concern.

Railways Player List

Pratham Singh (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Shivam Chaudhary, Adarsh Singh, Ayan Chaudhari, Rajat Nirwal, Yuvraj Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Upendra Yadav, Vivek Singh, Akash Pandey, Himanshu Sangwan, Karn Sharma, Kunal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh (C) Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batter Karn Sharma Bowler Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Akash Pandey Bowler Ayan Chaudhari Bowler Himanshu Sangwan Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have done quite well for themselves with two brilliant triumphs and a drawn match against Jharkhand.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Head-to-Head

Chhattisgarh and Railways met on a single occasion in the tournament during the 2018 season and the match concluded in a stalemate.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Chhattisgarh - 0

Railways - 0

Draw - 1

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Railways

There is absolutely no comparison between the two sides when it comes to opening partnerships. Chhattisgarh are vastly superior and there is no disputing that; even though they have used a different combination of openers for each of the three games, their yield has been mighty consistent. The team boast first wicket scores of 124, 95, 8 and 45 runs. On the other end of the spectrum, Railways’ openers have surpassed the single-digit margin just once in the last three matches, having secured totals of 6, 6, 4, 4 and 74 runs. There is no contest between the teams since Chhattisgarh’s openers are nearly invincible.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways India Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! Railways Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.571 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Best Batters

Sanjeet Desai to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Sanjeet Desai has proved to be quite a reliable middle order batter for Chhattisgarh, seeing as he has 306 runs in four innings. With a century and a half-century already under his belt, he scored a second half-century in the solitary innings against Tamil Nadu in the last game where he notched up 82 runs. His consistency makes him the top pick to be their standout batter.

Upendra Yadav to be Railways’ Best Batter

Upendra Yadav has scored 264 runs in five innings and has an average of 52.80, making him the team’s top run scorer so far. He did not have the best outing against Saurashtra in the previous encounter, having scored 22 and 25 runs, but he will be expected to turn things around and return with a solid knock in the next match.

Chhattisgarh vs Railways Best Bowlers

Shubham Agarwal to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Shubham Agarwal bagged his first fifer of the present season in the last match versus Tamil Nadu during his 18.2-over spell in the first innings. He was not done here given that he managed to nab another wicket in the second innings. With nine wickets in four innings, he is the top bowler for the team and will continue to be the leading choice for the upcoming match.

Karn Sharma to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Karn Sharma is the second highest wicket-taker for Railways, having claimed 14 wickets in four innings with a phenomenal average of 12.78. His best performance was in the last game against Saurashtra where he took four wickets in each of the two innings in limited overs. Based on this performance, he is expected to take the top spot among the bowlers in the forthcoming fixture.