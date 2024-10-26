Delhi vs Assam Match Prediction DEL 74 % Chance of Winning ASM 26 % Place a bet Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.333 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi and Assam are set to square off in the Ranji Trophy from October 26 to 29, 2024, meeting at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The action will kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Assam Chances of Winning

Delhi were on the verge of receiving a ridiculously embarrassing pasting at the hands of Tamil Nadu and managed to dig themselves out of their grave by the skin of their teeth. Tamil Nadu batted first and racked in a whopping 674 runs before declaring the total which gave Delhi quite the task. In Delhi’s attempt to chase the total, they managed to secure 266 runs in the first innings where Yash Dhull was the major contributor with an unbeaten 105. The second innings was no better considering opener Sanat Sangwan led from the front with 83 runs while the others did virtually nothing, and the team were nearly bundled out for less than 200 runs before the time ran out. This caused a draw between the teams and Delhi salvaged a losing game.

Assam could not mount much of a challenge against Chandigarh in the last encounter where the former batted first only to score 266 runs. Chandigarh took the lead without breaking a sweat and scored 374 runs. At this point, Assam had to catch up and build a lead which was looking quite bleak, and they found themselves all out for a measly 185. This was in no way adequate against Chandigarh who had absolutely no trouble taking victory, seeing as they had to make up a minor deficit. Assam conceded defeat by a whopping nine-wicket margin.

Delhi chance of winning - 74%

Assam chance of winning - 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Assam Betting Tips

Delhi to score high before first dismissal

Sanat Sangwan and Harsh Tyagi have been an explosive opening duo for Delhi and it seems as though they’re only settling in for more to come. In the previous two matches, the pair posted partnerships of 74, 8 and 47 runs. Although Tyagi’s average of 20.00 so far is not the best while Sangwan is averaging at 52.66, the openers are on course to set up a competitive stand against Assam’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Assam Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Delhi vs Assam Toss Prediction

The surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to support the bowlers which makes fielding first the popular choice. In the last game between Delhi and Tamil Nadu held here, the home team chose to field first but the first innings total was incredibly grand. Despite this anomaly, the toss winning skipper will be keen to field first at the venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests no likelihood of rainfall whatsoever with sunny conditions and a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Kaushik, Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Harsh Tyagi, Himanshu Chauhan, Money Grewal, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Mathur.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanat Sangwan Batter Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Jonty Sidhu Batter Mayank Rawat All-rounder Pranav Rajvanshi Wicket-keeper Navdeep Saini Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Dhruv Kaushik Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s batters need to get their act together and give the bowlers a defendable total. Their squad could use a revamp in order to get better and challenge their rivals.

Assam Player List

Denish Das (c), Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Parvej Musaraf, Abhishek Thakuri, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Bhargav Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Sidharth Sarmah.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvej Musaraf All-rounder Rahul Hazarika Batter Denish Das (C) Batter Sibsankar Roy Batter Abhishek Thakuri Batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar Batter Ruhinandan Pegu Wicket-keeper Sidharth Sarmah Bowler Mukhtar Hussain Bowler Mrinmoy Dutta Bowler Rahul Singh Bowler

Assam Team Form

Assam were completely off the mark in their last game and it does not seem likely that they will be able to give Delhi a run for their money.

Delhi vs Assam Head-to-Head

Delhi have outperformed Assam twice in their last five head-to-head games while the latter have a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Delhi - 2

Assam - 1

Draw - 2

Delhi vs Assam Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Assam

Parvej Musaraf and Rahul Hazarika have done an adequate job for Assam’s first wicket but they have not been able to maintain the consistency they would have hoped for considering the duo have added 9, 45, 7 and 41 runs to the first wicket in the last two games. This is not bad by any means but Delhi’s openers have kicked it up a notch with partnerships of 74, 8 and 47 runs in the previous two outings. Although it is expected to be a tight battle between both sets of lead-off batters, Delhi’s openers have the edge over Assam.

Delhi vs Assam India Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Assam Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.25 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Assam Best Batters

Sanat Sangwan to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Sanat Sangwan scored his first half-century of the season in the last match against Tamil Nadu, having garnered 83 runs in the second innings. He scored 36 in the first innings and bolstered his grand total to 158 runs in three innings. As it stands, he is Delhi’s top scorer with an average of 52.66 and remains the top choice for the next game.

Denish Das to be Assam’s Best Batter

Denish Das has taken the top spot among Assam’s batters with 136 runs in four innings, including a half-century in the first game. He was not particularly prolific in the previous match since he scored 21 and 24 runs but the skipper is anticipated to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Delhi vs Assam Best Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Navdeep Saini was tied as Delhi’s leading bowler in the last match against Tamil Nadu wherein he claimed two wickets in his 24-over spell. Overall, he is the top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings. Given his showing in the last fixture, he is expected to lead the charge for Delhi once again in the upcoming game versus Assam.

Mukhtar Hussain to be Assam’s Best Bowler

Mukhtar Hussain is leagues ahead of the other bowlers from the team, having picked 11 wickets in four innings thus far with a brilliant average of 15.63. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the last match against Chandigarh where he took three wickets in 22 overs. He has been in strong form and continues to be the top pick for the match against Delhi.