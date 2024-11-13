Delhi vs Jharkhand Match Prediction DEL 70 % Chance of Winning JHKD 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi and Jharkhand’s encounter in the Ranji Trophy is set to be hosted at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, from November 13 to 16, 2024. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Delhi suffered their first loss of the season in the last game against Chandigarh where the former were the first to bat. Delhi scored 276 runs in the first innings which was not nearly enough to keep Chandigarh at bay. Yash Dhull’s 121 was the only major contribution from the team considering Ayush Badoni was next in line with 49 runs. This poor performance allowed Chandigarh to get ahead with 324 runs on the board. Delhi were in a deficit and they could hardly cover any more ground as they got bowled out for 250 in the second innings. Chandigarh did not find any difficulty in chasing down the score and ended up taking victory by a nine-wicket margin.

Jharkhand were in a high scoring draw against Saurashtra in the previous outing which allowed them to minimize damage after a defeat in the match prior to that. Jharkhand’s batting performance was quite good since they managed to score 306 runs in the first innings - Sharandeep Singh and Manishi’s knocks stood out as they scored 73 and 50 runs, respectively. However, Saurashtra surpassed their total by adding 386 runs to the scoreboard. Jharkhand batted a second time and scored 283 but remained on tenterhooks as Saurashtra had the firepower to close in and take victory. To their luck, Saurashtra did not have enough time to complete their chase and a draw was reached.

Delhi chance of winning - 70%

Jharkhand chance of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Delhi to score high before first dismissal

Sanat Sangwan has been Delhi’s mainstay opener this season and he opened alongside Yash Dhull at the start of the season. For the last match, the latter was replaced by Anuj Rawat but it did not make a significant difference to their opening stands. They have retained their consistency and with time to settle in, they are expected to continue to improve. With scores of 4, 42, 0, 62, 74, 8 and 47 before the first dismissal in the last four matches, Delhi’s openers are highly likely to put on a big knock in the next game.

Delhi vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The toss winners elected to field first in both games held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the present tournament. While one game ended in a draw, the chasing side emerged victorious in the next match. Fielding first allows teams to pursue high scoring chases at this venue and the toss winning skipper of the upcoming game would want to do the same.

Weather Report

There is no chance of precipitation at Delhi and the skies will remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Kaushik, Divij Mehra, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Shivank Vashisht, Anuj Rawat, Pranav Rajvanshi, Harsh Tyagi, Himanshu Chauhan, Money Grewal, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Sumit Mathur, Gagan Vats, Harshit Rana, Siddhant Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Sanat Sangwan Batter Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh (C) Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Kshitiz Sharma Batter Sumit Mathur All-rounder Siddhant Sharma Bowler Shivank Vashisht Bowler Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi are currently lacking in the batting department and it has been responsible for their draws and losses so far.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Ishan Kishan, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Md Nazim, Sharandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Ravi Yadav, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Manishi, Raunak Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Aditya Singh, Robin Minz, Shubham Kumar Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Nazim Siddiqui Batter Sharandeep Singh Batter Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Robin Minz Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Manishi Bowler Vivekanand Tiwari Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler Saurabh Shekhar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand have been a mediocre side in the tournament this time and they have failed to make their mark. Their batting and bowling needs more strength to tackle their rivals.

Delhi vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head

Delhi and Jharkhand have had three head-to-head matches so far and the latter have the edge with one win.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Delhi - 0

Jharkhand - 1

Draw - 1

Abandoned - 1

Delhi vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Nazim Siddiquie and Sharandeep Singh saw some respite in their previous game against Saurashtra as the two games prior to that did not go particularly well. In the last three games, the pair have added 54*, 53, 7, 0, 7 and 24 runs to the first wicket. However, Delhi’s openers have been substantially more consistent, having scored 4, 42, 0, 62, 74 and 8 runs in the last three fixtures. Even though their opening order underwent a change in the last match, Delhi have maintained their partnership well and will be anticipated to achieve a better result than Jharkhand’s first wicket batters.

Delhi vs Jharkhand India Arun Jaitley Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Jharkhand Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Yash Dhull was nothing short of sensational in the last match against Chandigarh where he scored his first ton of the season in the first innings with 121 runs. In the second innings, he achieved a second half-century this season, having amassed 58 runs. He has overtaken the other batters to claim the top spot with 349 runs in six innings, making him the top contender for the next game.

Sharandeep Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Sharandeep Singh scored two consecutive half-centuries in the last match against Saurashtra, having scored precisely 73 runs in both innings. With 224 runs in four innings which includes three half-centuries, the opener is among the top run-getters for the team. Given his consistency and average of 56.00, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Delhi vs Jharkhand Best Bowlers

Ayush Badoni to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Ayush Badoni is the top bowler for Delhi at the moment, having taken eight wickets in four innings with an impressive average of 14.62. In the last match against Chandigarh, he picked four wickets during his first spell and did not take any more in the following innings. He is expected to come out on top this time around.

Manishi to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Manishi was tied as Jharkhand’s leading bowler in the previous game against Saurashtra wherein he claimed three wickets in the first innings during his 21-over spell. He did not get a chance to bowl during the second innings but retains his lead at the top with 13 wickets in six innings and an average of 26.07. He is endorsed to do just as well in the upcoming match, too.