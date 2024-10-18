DEL (Delhi) vs TN (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction DEL 40 % Chance of Winning TN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second round of the Elite Group D encounter, Delhi and Tamil Nadu will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, starting on October 18, 2024 (Friday). While Delhi drew their previous game against Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu started their campaign in a thumping note by beating Saurashtra by a huge margin of an innings and 70 runs.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Delhi would have wanted to perform better than what they did against Chhattisgarh, for their batters didn’t show enough resilience. Sure, the likes of Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, and Harsh Tyagi delivered with the ball, but beyond Jonty Sidhu and skipper Himmat Singh, batters couldn’t get going. Hence, the tame draw.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu, in what was one of the toughest encounters of the season, decided to dominate right from the word go. The way N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan batted, it gave the impression that they were here to take down everyone on the way. Their bowlers didn’t leave a shred of doubt in their minds and went ahead to secure seven points from the match.

DEL’s chance of winning is 40%

TN’s chance of winning is 60%

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Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

My money is on Narayan Jagadeesan. He has been a reliable performer for Tamil Nadu over the years. There is also to be bet on Sai Sudharsan. The duo have shown incredible affinity to take on the bowlers early on and we need to be cognizant of that fact. If you’re serious about making money from this market, then some sort of bet needs to be made on both Himmat Singh and Ayush Badoni.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

Since 2015, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has hosted a total of 26 first class matches, with the average first innings score being 309 runs. The average first innings winning score is 354. Teams often decide to bowl first here, because 17 out of 25 times, teams have decided to do that.

Weather Report

There is a slight cold wave approaching Delhi at this moment and we’re in for a good game of cricket between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, however, this is also the time for stubble burning, which may aid some pollution in the NCR region.

Delhi Player List

Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh (c), Ayush Badoni, Sanat Sangwan, Jonty Sidhu, Harsh Tyagi, Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Himanshu Chauhan, Kshitiz Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Shivank Vashisht, Divij Mehra, Sumit Mathur

Predicted Playing XI

Sanat Sangwan Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull Batter Himmat Singh Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Jonty Sidhu Batter Hrithik Shokeen Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Simarjeet Singh Bowler Himanshu Chauhan Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi secured three wins and two losses in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy and then drew their first round clash against Chhattisgarh in the 2024-25 season.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Andre Siddarth C, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Suresh Lokeshwar, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, S Ajith Ram, Mohamed Ali, Lakshay Jain S

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Pradosh Paul Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Boopathi Kumar Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Andre Siddarth C All-rounder Sonu Yadav Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler M Mohammed Bowler Gurjapneet Singh Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu made it to the semi-final of the 2023-24 season, but lost to Mumbai by an innings and 70 runs. The wound must be very much alive for the Southern Indian team and they will want to take early lead in the group stage by getting the better of Delhi.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Head-To-Head

Draw is the most common result in a match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu. In 22 encounters between both sides, Delhi have secured four wins as against two wins by Tamil Nadu, with 16 games ending in draws.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu openers to do really well (Parimatch)

In the only innings Tamil Nadu batted against Saurashtra, they scored 172 runs for the opening wicket, providing a solid base for their middle-order batters. The duo of Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan are very good when it comes to delivering big in red-ball cricket. So what’re you waiting for? Go big or go home.

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Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Himmat Singh to be Delhi’s best batter (Parimatch)

Himmat Singh knows a thing or two about batting long in first-class cricket. The Delhi skipper has amassed a total of 1621 runs at an average of 39.53, with two centuries and 12 fifties against his name. In the only innings he batted against Chhattisgarh, the skipper managed 65 runs alone, which speaks volumes about his form.

N Jagadeesan to be TN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Narayan Jagadeesan has the affinity of scoring a lot of runs in all three formats of the game. Particularly in first-class format, where he already has 2799 runs at an average of 46.65. In his career, he already has nine centuries and as many fifties, making him such a stoic performer. As a matter of fact, he scored a century in the last game against Saurashtra, which was the eventual differentiator.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be Delhi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Navdeep Saini has taken 201 wickets in the first-class cricket at an average of 28.97 and an economy of 3.09. Fresh off from a very successful stint with India B in the Duleep Trophy, where he scalped 14 wickets, Saini was instantly in action, picking three wickets against Chhattisgarh. So form is definitely not a concern here.

Gurjapneet Singh to be TN’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Gurjapneet Singh has arrived as Tamil Nadu’s newest pace sensation, as he finished with figures of 6/22 in the second innings against a strong Saurashtra side. The left-arm pacer made his TNPL debut in 2021, and nine games into the season, despite just picking up seven wickets, Gurjapneet left quite a good impression on the selectors. Trust him to deliver for TN in the upcoming clash as well.