Gujarat vs Andhra Match Prediction
GUJ
67%
Chance of Winning
AP
33%
India
Narendra Modi Stadium
Facts:
- Andhra’s Ricky Bhui was the leading run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season, piling on 902 runs at an average of 75.
- Gujarat bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja had taken 18 wickets from four games in the last edition at an excellent average of 15.
Gujarat vs Andhra Chance of Winning
Some crucial points will be on the line when Andhra and Gujarat go head to head in their next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. Both teams have played a game each, with Gujarat getting off to a winning start and Andra suffering a defeat.
Gujarat defeated Hyderabad in the opening match by 126 runs to claim six points. Opting to bat first, Gujarat didn't have a great start as they lost three early wickets and were later reduced to 98 for 5. Manan Hingrajia stepped up with a marathon knock of 181 while Urvil Patel supported with a fifty as they posted 343.
Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla picked three wickets along with two scalps each from Chintan Gaja and Rinkesh Vaghela, helping the team earn a 95-run lead. Umang Kumar hit 85 runs in the second innings before they were bowled out for 201. Defending 297, Priyajitsing Jadeja and Vaghela snared three scalps each.
Andhra, on the other hand, suffered a 74-run loss in their first game against Vidarbha at Nagpur. Their bowling attack did an outstanding job, led by KV Sasikanth’s 3 for 31, to dismantle the home side for just 118 in the first innings. Abhishek Reddy and Shaik Rasheed scored individual fifties to put Andhra in a strong position at 128/1 but a massive collapse saw them get bowled out for 167.
Andhra bowlers couldn't repeat the heroics of the first innings, conceding 366 runs this time around. Having given a target of 318, the pair of Reddy and Rasheed provided a great start with 177/1 on the board. Both batters made 70s but their dismissals triggered a collapse yet again and Andhra were skittled out for 247.
Speaking of this encounter, Gujarat will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.
- Gujarat's chance of winning: 67%
- Andhra’s chance of winning: 33%
Gujarat vs Andhra Betting Tips
Andhra's Shaik Rasheed was superb in the last game, where he made 56 and 74 runs in two innings. He has been in very good form and you can bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings.
Gujarat all-rounder Umang Kumar made 28 and 85 runs in the previous game against Hyderabad. He has an average of 40 in FC cricket with seven fifties. Bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Higher Opening Partnership: Andhra
Result after 1st innings: Andhra
Total runs at fall of 1st wicket Over 22.5 runs
Gujarat vs Andhra Toss Prediction
In the longer format, teams predominantly opt to bat first unless there are overcast conditions or too much grass on the pitch. Both these factors are unlikely to be there at Ahmedabad. So expect the team that wins the toss to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
As per the forecast, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be mostly clear and warm on the first three days of this match. The final day of the match could witness some clouds and there's a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperatures are likely to hover in early 30 degree Celsius on all four days, with wind gusts blowing at around 28 kmph.
Gujarat Player List
Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar (vc), Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Vishal Jayswal, Aarya Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rishi Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Priyank Panchal
|
Batter
|
Siddhart Desai
|
All-rounder
|
Manan Hingrajia
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Jaymeet Patel
|
Bowler
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Chintan Gaja (captain)
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Rinkesh Vaghela
|
Bowler
|
Priyajitsing Jadeja
|
Bowler
Gujarat Recent Form
Gujarat, who had finished third in Elite Group C in the previous season, kicked off this campaign with a strong win over Hyderabad. Manan Hingrajia amassed 181 runs in the first innings while Umang Kumar struck a quick 85 in the second. Rinkesh Vaghela and Arzan Nagwaswalla bagged five wickets each in the game.
Andhra Players List
Ricky Bhui (c), SK Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Kumar Reddy, K. Maheep Kumar, M. Vamsi Krishna (wk), M. Abhishek Reddy, K.V. Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebber, C.H. Stephen, P. Satyanarayana Raju, A. Lalith Mohan, G. Manish, T. Vijay, M. Hemanth Reddy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Abhishek Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Hanuma Vihari
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui (captain)
|
Batter
|
KS Bharat
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tripurana Vijay
|
All-rounder
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
KV Sasikanth
|
Bowler
|
Lalith Mohan
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Recent Form
Andhra had reached the quarter finals in the last edition of the tournament, where they ended up losing to Madhya Pradesh by just 4 runs. They faced Vidarbha in this season's opening fixture and lost by 74 runs. Abhishek Reddy and Shaik Rasheed were amongst runs while Lalith Mohan bagged five wickets in the match.
Gujarat vs Andhra Head-to-Head Record
Gujarat and Andhra have faced each other only three times in the longer format. Two of those games were drawn while the last time they met in 2020, Gujarat came out on top by eight wickets.
Gujarat vs Andhra Betting Odds
Andhra to claim first innings lead @ 1.55 (Batery Bet)
Andhra have a stronger batting line-up on paper and bowling attack was excellent in the first innings of the last game. Considering all the factors, betting on Andhra to take the first innings lead would be a good move.
Gujarat vs Andhra
India
Narendra Modi Stadium, null
Gujarat vs Andhra Top Batters
Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat
Umang Kumar was the best batter for Gujarat in the second innings versus Hyderabad, smashing 85 runs in 113 deliveries. In the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, he had scored 542 runs at an average of 49. Bet on her to be the top Gujarat batter.
Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra
Ricky Bhui is one of the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. He has amassed over 5200 runs in FC cricket at an average of 47, including 20 centuries. Bhui scored two centuries in three games in Duleep Trophy last month. Back him to be the top Andhra batter in this match.
Gujarat vs Andhra Top Bowlers
Priyajitsing Jadeja to be the top bowler for Gujarat
The 26-year old right arm medium pacer only has five First Class matches to his name but has done well in those. He has picked 22 wickets at an average of 14.63, including two five-wicket hauls. Bet on him to be Gujarat’s best bowler.
KV Sasikanth to be the top bowler for Andhra
The 29-year old KV Sasikanth was terrific in the first innings of the last match, picking 3 for 31. The right-arm medium pacer has an outstanding record in FC cricket, with 131 wickets from 37 matches at an average of 21.66. He has taken eight five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on him to be the top Andhra bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
- Gujarat to win the match @ 1.50 Batery Bet
- Andhra to win the match @ 2.60 Batery Bet
Batery