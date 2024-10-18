Gujarat vs Andhra Match Prediction GUJ 67 % Chance of Winning AP 33 % Place a bet Batery 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra are set to face Gujarat in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 on Friday, October 18th. The two teams from Elite Group B will take on each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 AM IST.

Gujarat vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Some crucial points will be on the line when Andhra and Gujarat go head to head in their next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. Both teams have played a game each, with Gujarat getting off to a winning start and Andra suffering a defeat.

Gujarat defeated Hyderabad in the opening match by 126 runs to claim six points. Opting to bat first, Gujarat didn't have a great start as they lost three early wickets and were later reduced to 98 for 5. Manan Hingrajia stepped up with a marathon knock of 181 while Urvil Patel supported with a fifty as they posted 343.

Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla picked three wickets along with two scalps each from Chintan Gaja and Rinkesh Vaghela, helping the team earn a 95-run lead. Umang Kumar hit 85 runs in the second innings before they were bowled out for 201. Defending 297, Priyajitsing Jadeja and Vaghela snared three scalps each.

Andhra, on the other hand, suffered a 74-run loss in their first game against Vidarbha at Nagpur. Their bowling attack did an outstanding job, led by KV Sasikanth’s 3 for 31, to dismantle the home side for just 118 in the first innings. Abhishek Reddy and Shaik Rasheed scored individual fifties to put Andhra in a strong position at 128/1 but a massive collapse saw them get bowled out for 167.

Andhra bowlers couldn't repeat the heroics of the first innings, conceding 366 runs this time around. Having given a target of 318, the pair of Reddy and Rasheed provided a great start with 177/1 on the board. Both batters made 70s but their dismissals triggered a collapse yet again and Andhra were skittled out for 247.



Speaking of this encounter, Gujarat will be favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Gujarat's chance of winning: 67%

Andhra’s chance of winning: 33%

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Gujarat vs Andhra Betting Tips

Andhra's Shaik Rasheed was superb in the last game, where he made 56 and 74 runs in two innings. He has been in very good form and you can bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings.

Gujarat all-rounder Umang Kumar made 28 and 85 runs in the previous game against Hyderabad. He has an average of 40 in FC cricket with seven fifties. Bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: Andhra 1.72 Bet on Batery Result after 1st innings: Andhra 1.55 Bet on Batery Total runs at fall of 1st wicket Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery

Gujarat vs Andhra Toss Prediction

In the longer format, teams predominantly opt to bat first unless there are overcast conditions or too much grass on the pitch. Both these factors are unlikely to be there at Ahmedabad. So expect the team that wins the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be mostly clear and warm on the first three days of this match. The final day of the match could witness some clouds and there's a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperatures are likely to hover in early 30 degree Celsius on all four days, with wind gusts blowing at around 28 kmph.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Umang Kumar (vc), Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Vishal Jayswal, Aarya Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Jaymeet Patel, Rishi Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishi Patel All-rounder Priyank Panchal Batter Siddhart Desai All-rounder Manan Hingrajia Batter Umang Kumar All-rounder Jaymeet Patel Bowler Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Chintan Gaja (captain) Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Rinkesh Vaghela Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat, who had finished third in Elite Group C in the previous season, kicked off this campaign with a strong win over Hyderabad. Manan Hingrajia amassed 181 runs in the first innings while Umang Kumar struck a quick 85 in the second. Rinkesh Vaghela and Arzan Nagwaswalla bagged five wickets each in the game.

Andhra Players List

Ricky Bhui (c), SK Rasheed (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Kumar Reddy, K. Maheep Kumar, M. Vamsi Krishna (wk), M. Abhishek Reddy, K.V. Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebber, C.H. Stephen, P. Satyanarayana Raju, A. Lalith Mohan, G. Manish, T. Vijay, M. Hemanth Reddy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhishek Reddy All-rounder Hanuma Vihari Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Ricky Bhui (captain) Batter KS Bharat Wicketkeeper Tripurana Vijay All-rounder Ashwin Hebbar Batter KV Sasikanth Bowler Lalith Mohan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Recent Form

Andhra had reached the quarter finals in the last edition of the tournament, where they ended up losing to Madhya Pradesh by just 4 runs. They faced Vidarbha in this season's opening fixture and lost by 74 runs. Abhishek Reddy and Shaik Rasheed were amongst runs while Lalith Mohan bagged five wickets in the match.

Gujarat vs Andhra Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat and Andhra have faced each other only three times in the longer format. Two of those games were drawn while the last time they met in 2020, Gujarat came out on top by eight wickets.

Gujarat vs Andhra Betting Odds

Andhra to claim first innings lead @ 1.55 (Batery Bet)

Andhra have a stronger batting line-up on paper and bowling attack was excellent in the first innings of the last game. Considering all the factors, betting on Andhra to take the first innings lead would be a good move.

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Gujarat vs Andhra Top Batters

Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat

Umang Kumar was the best batter for Gujarat in the second innings versus Hyderabad, smashing 85 runs in 113 deliveries. In the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, he had scored 542 runs at an average of 49. Bet on her to be the top Gujarat batter.

Ricky Bhui to be the top batter for Andhra





Ricky Bhui is one of the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket. He has amassed over 5200 runs in FC cricket at an average of 47, including 20 centuries. Bhui scored two centuries in three games in Duleep Trophy last month. Back him to be the top Andhra batter in this match.

Gujarat vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Priyajitsing Jadeja to be the top bowler for Gujarat

The 26-year old right arm medium pacer only has five First Class matches to his name but has done well in those. He has picked 22 wickets at an average of 14.63, including two five-wicket hauls. Bet on him to be Gujarat’s best bowler.

KV Sasikanth to be the top bowler for Andhra

The 29-year old KV Sasikanth was terrific in the first innings of the last match, picking 3 for 31. The right-arm medium pacer has an outstanding record in FC cricket, with 131 wickets from 37 matches at an average of 21.66. He has taken eight five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on him to be the top Andhra bowler.