Gujarat vs Puducherry Match Prediction GUJ 80 % Chance of Winning PDC 20 % Place a bet Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gujarat and Puducherry are slated to take on each other from November 6 to 9, 2024, in the Ranji Trophy for the first time. They will be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Gujarat vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Gujarat were on the brink of celebrating their second victory in the tournament but were thwarted by a shortage of time. Batting first against Rajasthan, they scored 335 runs with a brilliant exertion from the top order. Openers Priyank Panchal and Aarya Desai were absolutely incredible as they secured well-crafted totals of 110 and 86 runs, respectively. In the middle order, Jaymeet Patel and Umang Kumar also made great contributions with 61 and 41 runs, respectively. Their effort was not topped since Rajasthan were bowled out for 319 while Gujarat added 314 more runs to their original tally. However, the match had to end here given that the allotted four days were up and a stalemate was reached.

Puducherry have had no respite whatsoever as they suffered a second defeat in their last encounter versus Hyderabad. They were left to hunt down a daunting score of 536 and they failed miserably from the outset. None of the batters were able to produce anything and it resulted in a score of 153 before they were completely bundled out. Their second attempt was better but the damage was already done and even with 333 runs on the scoreboard, they were way off the mark and ended up losing by an innings and 50 runs.

Gujarat chance of winning - 80%

Puducherry chance of winning - 20%

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Gujarat vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before first dismissal

The arrival of Aarya Desai in place of Rishi Patel at the front of the pack has made a positive difference to Gujarat’s first partnership. As the former opened with Priyank Panchal last time out, they were able to add 156 and 10 runs to the first wicket. In the two matches prior to that, Gujarat had opening totals of 0, 5, 48 and 11 runs. There is undoubtedly an incline in performance which indicates that Gujarat’s opening wicket could see further growth in the next fixture as well.

Gujarat vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the one match played at Narendra Modi Stadium this season, Gujarat and Andhra went head-to-head wherein the former chose to bat first. This paid off massively as they were able to rack in big runs in the first innings. The chase seemed to be quite a challenge and although it was a close fight, batting first ultimately was the best option.

Weather Report

There is no indication of precipitation whatsoever at Ahmedabad and clear skies are expected to prevail. The temperature is anticipated to go as high as 36 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Priyank Panchal, Rishi Patel, Umang Kumar, Siddharth Desai, Tejas Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Het Patel, Urvil Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Rinkesh Vaghela, Ravi Bishnoi.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyank Panchal Batter Aarya Desai Batter Manan Hingrajia Batter Umang Kumar Batter Jaymeet Patel Batter Urvil Patel Wicket-keeper Chintan Gaja (C) Bowler Siddharth Desai All-rounder Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Tejas Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Both of Gujarat’s wins were on merit and they were on course for a third one before they were halted through no fault of their own. It is safe to say that their batting and bowling departments are working well in unison to achieve successful results.

Puducherry Player List

Arun Karthik (c), Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mohit Kale, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Satish Jangir, Aman Khan, Fabid Ahmed, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ajay Rohera, Abin Mathew, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Wicket-keeper Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Gaurav Yadav All-rounder Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik (C) Batter Anand Bais Batter Aman Khan Bowler Ankit Sharma Bowler Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Bowler Satish Jangir Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry have lost by crushing margins for two matches in a row and their prospects of mounting a challenge against Gujarat are quite slim.

Gujarat vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Gujarat and Puducherry are going to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Gujarat vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Gujarat to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Both teams’ openers have done wonders for the first wicket but Gujarat may just have a slight edge in this sphere. While Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera and Akash Kargave have taken turns opening for Puducherry, they have been able to set up totals of 19*, 122, 10, 14, 19 and 71 runs before the first dismissal. Priyank Panchal, Aarya Desai and Rishi Patel have also opened for Gujarat in different combinations and the team boast first wicket stands of 156, 10, 48, 11, 0 and 5 runs in the last three games. The steady improvement suggests that they have it in them to continue in an upward trajectory.

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Gujarat vs Puducherry Best Batters

Umang Kumar to be Gujarat’s Best Batter

Umang Kumar has amassed 347 runs in six innings so far which includes a century and a half-century. In the last outing versus Rajasthan, he missed out on a half-century in the first innings as he departed for 41 but he promptly made up for it by scoring an unbeaten 153 in the second innings. With a stellar average of 69.40, he is undoubtedly the top pick for the next match, too.

Ganga Sridhar Raju to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ganga Sridhar Raju took part in his first match of the season in the previous encounter against Hyderabad. After a poor start to his campaign with 19 runs in the first innings, he outperformed all the others greatly when he notched up 106 runs in the following innings. With 125 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 62.50, he is expected to be their standout batter again.

Gujarat vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat’s Best Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla has claimed the top spot in Gujarat’s bowling unit, having captured 13 wickets in five innings with an average of 19.30. He was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team against Rajasthan last time out where he bagged three wickets in his 23.5-over spell. Seeing as he has a sizable lead over the others, he remains the leading contender to come out on top once more.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Sagar Udeshi is the leading bowler for Puducherry at present with a total of 13 wickets under his belt in five innings and a bowling average of 22.76. Although he only managed to take a single wicket in 31 overs against Hyderabad, he can be relied upon to turn things around and come back stronger in the next fixture.