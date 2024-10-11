Haryana vs Bihar Match Prediction HAR 70 % Chance of Winning BIH 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Bihar will meet in the 11th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Haryana vs Bihar Chance of Winning

Haryana had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They could not qualify for the play-offs as the team finished in the 4th position of the Group A table. Haryana won three games, lost two and faced two draws in their campaign. Haryana has a strong team and will be looking to start their campaign on a high note.

Bihar has never won the title before. They have a decent team but were unable to produce desired results in last season’s competition. The team could not win a single game but lost on four occasions. They faced three draws in the competition. After a disappointing season, Bihar will now look to do better in the next game of the competition.

Haryana's chance of winning: 70%

Bihar' chance of winning: 30%

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Haryana vs Bihar Betting Tips

Bihar to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Bihar failed to win a single game last season. The team opened with Piyush Singh and Sharman Nigrodh last season and averaged at 23.85 & 25.40 respectively. The openers did not have a pleasant season and suffered quick dismissals in the majority of their games. The team scored 2, 0 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last Ranji game. Haryana has a very strong bowling order and will be confident to take an early wicket in their first Ranji game.

Haryana vs Bihar Toss Prediction

The toss at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak is generally crucial for match outcomes in Ranji Trophy games. The pitch here is balanced but slightly favors bowlers, especially seamers, due to its lively conditions. Historically, teams batting first have struggled, winning only about 20% of the matches, making chasing a better option at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather in Rohtak on October 11, 2024, is expected to be warm with temperatures ranging between 22.6°C and 33.7°C. It will be mostly dry with very little chance of rain, as October is one of the driest months in the region. The humidity will be around 36%, and there will be about 8 hours of sunshine, making it a sunny and pleasant day for a cricket game.

Bihar Player List

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam S Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Rishav Raj Batsman Yashasvi Rishav Batsman Sakibul Gani Batsman Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Anuj Raj All-rounder Abhijeet Saket Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar finished at the 8th place of their group table. They did not win a single game. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy.

Haryana Players List

Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yuvraj Singh Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Dinesh Bana Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder Nishant Sindhu All-Rounder Jayant Yadav All-Rounder Amit Rana All-Rounder Ajit Chahal Bowler Nitesh Satyawan Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler Sanjay Pahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana has won the title once before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Haryana will be the stronger team going against Bihar in the next game. They must do better this season.

Haryana vs Bihar Head-to-Head Record

The sides have only met once before where the game ended in a draw.

Haryana Won: 0

Bihar Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Haryana vs Bihar Betting Odds

Haryana is a decent team but did not do very well last season. They went against Vidarbha in their last Ranji game. Vidarbha scored 423 & 205 runs in the two innings. Nishant Sindhu picked 5 wickets while Sumit Kumar took 4 wickets in the game. In retaliation, Haryana scored 333 & 180 runs in the two innings, losing the game by 115 runs. Nishant Sindhu scored 131 runs in the 1st innings. Rahul Tewatia also smashed 59 runs in the 1st innings. The team will be confident with their strong batting order.

Bihar played their last Ranji game against Bengal. Bihar were very poor with their performance in that match. They scored 95 & 112 runs in the two innings. Rishav Raj was the best batter with 26 & 12 runs in the two innings. Bengali chased the target successfully and posted the scores of 411/5 in a single innings. Bengal won the game by an innings and 204 runs. Ashutosh Aman was the top bowler from Bihar and picked 2 wickets in the game.

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Haryana vs Bihar Top Batters

Sakibul Gani to be the top batter for Bihar

Sakibul Gani was the best batter from Bihar last season. He scored 330 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 27.50. He struck at nearly 50 in the last season. He will come in as the best batter from Bihar.

Himanshu Rana to be the top batter for Haryana

Himanshu Rana was the best batter from Haryana last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 480 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.00. He struck at 61.77 in the last competition. Hazarika will come in as the best batting pick from Haryana in the next game.

Haryana vs Bihar Top Bowlers

V Pratap Singh to be the top bowler for Bihar

V Pratap Singh was impeccable with the ball last season for Bihar. He managed to pick 23 wickets in 10 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Jayant Yadav to be the top bowler for Haryana

Jayant Yadav is an excellent bowler from Haryana. He picked 14 wickets in 9 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Bihar.