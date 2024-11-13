Haryana vs Kerala Match Prediction
HAR
62%
Chance of Winning
KER
38%
India
CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Jalaj Saxena had the best bowling figures in a single inning last season when he bowled 9/68 against Bengal.
- With 250 not out against Manipur, Haryana’s Himanshu Rana registered the highest score by a batter last season.
Haryana vs Kerala Chance of Winning
Table toppers Haryana are unbeaten in the season so far with two wins and as many draws in four matches so far. At home, especially, they’ve been very impressive. They started their campaign with an inning victory over Bihar while their second match at home saw them beat Punjab by 37 runs.
The visitors, Kerala, have had the same results as their hosts, helping them reach second spot in the table, just four points behind Haryana. They beat Punjab by 8 wickets in the season opener while their last match saw them decimate Uttar Pradesh by an inning and 117 runs.
Haryana Chance of Winning - 62%
Kerala Chance of Winning - 38%
Haryana vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Rohtak has seen low-scoring matches with an average of just 163 runs per inning. Keep an eye out on the bowlers, who are expected to do well.
Nishant Sindhu has taken 15 wickets in two matches so far in Rohtak. His bowling average of 10 is hugely impressive while he has kept it tight with the ball as well, bowling at an economy of just 3. We believe he could do well against Kerala, who are yet to play a full away match so far this season.
Jalaj Saxena comes into the match on the back of an 11-wicket haul against Uttar Pradesh. He was the team’s leading wicket-taker last season and leads the charts for his team this term around as well. We’re expecting him to keep the Haryana batters quiet in Rohtak.
Haryana vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction
Haryana have won the toss on both occasions that Rohtak has played hosts. They opted to field first once and bat first the second time around. Both of Kerala’s wins, however, have come when they fielded first. While it’s tough to call, we are slightly leaning towards the team that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather in North India is getting colder as we go further into the 2024/25 Ranji season. Rohtak is expected to see temperatures between 14 and 30 degrees during the match days, but it is expected to be windy throughout the match. There’s little chance of rain so we can expect a full match, which could lead to a result.
Haryana vs Kerala News & Player List
Haryana Player List
Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Kumar, Ajit Chahal, Lakshay Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Aman Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Rohit Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Yuvraj Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshay Dalal
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Mayank Shandilya
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batter
|
Dheeru Singh
|
Batter
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
All-rounder
|
Kapil Hooda
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Jayant Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
All-rounder
Haryana Team Form
After drawing the first two matches in the season away from home, Haryana came back strongly to register back-to-back wins at home. A dominating performance in the third round saw them close an innings win over Bihar while their last match saw them beat Punjab by 38 runs.
Kerala Player List
Sachin Baby (c), Sanju Samson, Baba Aparajith, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Vishnu Vinod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vathsal Govind
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith
|
All-rounder
|
Akshay Chandran
|
All-rounder
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Aditya Sarwate
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
|
KM Asif
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala, like their hosts, come into the match unbeaten in the season so far. They started the tournament with a win over Punjab before being held to two draws against Karnataka and Bengal due to rain. They come into the match full of confidence, defeating Uttar Pradesh by an inning and 117 runs at home.
Haryana vs Kerala Head to Head
Haryana and Kerala have faced each other four times in first-class cricket. Twice, the match has ended in a draw while the two matches in Rohtak have seen both teams win once. The last time they played, Kerala registered a dominating win by an inning and 8 runs.
Head to Head
Haryana: 1
Kerala: 1
Draw: 2
Haryana vs Kerala
India
CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, null
Haryana vs Kerala Top Batters
Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s top batsman
Haryana’s middle order batter has been the team’s highest scorer so far this season. With two half centuries and a century in three matches, Himanshu Rana has been in great form. He has scored 326 runs in 7 innings at an average of over 54.
Salman Nizar to be Kerala’s top batsman
Salman Nizar has played one match fewer than his teammates, but is still the team’s topscorer in the tournament. His last two innings have seen scores of 93 and 95 not out, highlighting the form he is in. The 27-year-old is expected to shoulder the burden of the team’s scoring once again.
Haryana vs Kerala Top Bowlers
Jayant Yadav to be Haryana’s top bowler
Former Indian international, Jayant Yadav, has shown his quality this season with Haryana. He has taken 22 wickets in four matches so far, with two 5-wicket hauls and a 4-wicket return. He is yet to return wicketless in any inning and we’re expecting him to cause trouble to the Kerala batters in Rohtak.
Jalaj Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler
As expected, talented spinner Jalaj Saxena has emerged as the team’s leading wicket-taker once again at the half-way stage of the group matches. The spinner, who can bowl both off and leg spin, has taken 19 wickets so far with 11 of them coming in the last match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
Parimatch