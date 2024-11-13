HP (Himachal Pradesh) vs PDC (Puducherry) Match Prediction HP 80 % Chance of Winning PDC 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry will go head-to-head for the second time ever in the Ranji Trophy from November 13 to 16, 2024. Their encounter is going to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh lost a second time this season in their previous outing against an unbeaten Vidarbha. The former started off the batting with 307 runs on the board and their middle order were particularly prolific - skipper Rishi Dhawan was the standout batter with 73 runs to his credit. Vidarbha swooped in and took the lead immediately as they racked in 575 runs during their chase and put a lot of pressure on Himachal Pradesh. The latter’s response to this was quite terrible as they found themselves all out for a measly 180. They handed Vidarbha an easy win by an innings and 88 runs.

Puducherry’s winless streak continues as they drew with Gujarat in their last outing. Puducherry were the first to bat and they scored 361 runs in the first innings; opener Ajay Rohera was the top scorer with 80 runs while Akash Kargave, Jay Pande and Ankit Sharma also helped a great deal with individual totals of 71, 54 and 53* runs, respectively. Gujarat took the lead in their chase but only just as they piled on 375 runs. Puducherry were on their way to building a gap but after 177 additional runs were scored, the teams ran out of time and the match was halted here.

Himachal Pradesh chance of winning - 80%

Puducherry chance of winning - 20%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Puducherry to score high before first dismissal

Puducherry’s opening wicket is one of their greatest strengths so far and their consistency has done wonders for the team. Akash Kargave and Ajay Rohera opened the first two games while the former was replaced by Ganga Sridhar Raju for the previous two fixtures. Regardless of this change, the team boasts first partnerships of 66, 67, 19*, 122, 10, 14, 19 and 71 runs. The openers are in fine form at the moment and will be anticipated to put on a spectacle in the next match as well.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium has hosted two matches this season and even though the toss winners elected to field first both times, the teams batting first had the upper hand and emerged victorious on both occasions. The pitch is well suited for high scoring chases but the first innings totals have also been rather impressive so far, with an average score of 499 in the present season. This makes batting first a better option for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Although partly cloudy conditions will prevail at Dharamsala on match day, the temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius with no chance of rain.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Prashant Chopra, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Akash Vasisht, Aman Jainwal, Divesh Sharma, Mukul Negi, Naveen Kanwar, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains, Shubham Arora, Abhishek Kumar, Arpit Guleria, Mayank Dagar, Rajat Verma, Rohit Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Wicket-keeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Amit Kumar Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Rishi Dhawan (C) All-rounder Mukul Negi All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh have the firepower to perform better and give the opposition more of a challenge but their inconsistency has been a major problem.

Puducherry Player List

Sagar Udeshi (c), Arun Karthik, Akash Kargave, Anand Bais, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mohit Kale, Premraj Rajavelu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Ritesh Gudge, Satish Jangir, Aman Khan, Fabid Ahmed, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ajay Rohera, Abin Mathew, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Saurabh Yadav, Jay Pande, Krishna Pandey.

Predicted Playing XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Aman Khan Bowler Akash Kargave Batter Jay Pande Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Ankit Sharma Bowler Krishna Pandey Bowler Sagar Udeshi (C) All-rounder Saurabh Yadav Bowler Gaurav Yadav All-rounder

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry are not yet a winning side in the season so far and it is going to be rather difficult for them to overcome Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry faced each other for the first time in the Ranji Trophy in the previous season, and the former won by an innings and 63 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Himachal Pradesh - 1

Puducherry - 0

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Puducherry to have a better opening partnership than Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh’s openers have had one fruitful innings together in the previous three matches where they added 103 runs to the first wicket. In the remaining innings, though, Shubham Arora and Prashant Chopra have not much with scant opening totals of 0, 34, 12 and 7. Puducherry have been superior in this regard as Ganga Sridhar Raju and Ajay Rohera have both set up great partnerships of 66, 67, 19*, 122, 10 and 14 runs in the last three matches. The latter are clearly in much better shape and will be expected to secure a better opening stand in the next match.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Best Batters

Ankit Kalsi to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Batter

Ankit Kalsi continues to extend his lead at the top with 369 runs in six innings and an average of 73.80. He was not the top scorer for the team in the last outing against Vidarbha where he scored 27 and 21 runs. However, he has it in him to bounce back and come good against Puducherry.

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Ajay Rohera leads Puducherry’s run charts with 383 runs in eight innings and an average of 63.83. He scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous encounter versus Gujarat, having amassed 80 and an unbeaten 68 in each of the two innings. He is expected to lead the charge once more in the upcoming game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Divesh Sharma to be Himachal Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Divesh Sharma is the leading bowler for Himachal Pradesh at the moment with 18 wickets in six innings and an excellent average of 18.22. He was the team’s top wicket-taker against Vidarbha in the last game where he bagged a four-wicket haul in 21 overs. He is the top pick to come out on top once again.

Sagar Udeshi to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Sagar Udeshi emerged as Puducherry’s top wicket-taker against Gujarat with a fifer in his sole 45-over spell. He also delivered 15 maidens along the way and ended up with a stellar economy rate of 1.75. With a bowling average of 20.83, he is the leading choice for the next match against Himachal Pradesh.