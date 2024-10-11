HP (Himachal Pradesh) vs UTK (Uttarakhand) Match Prediction HP 42 % Chance of Winning UTK 58 % Place a bet Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will meet in the 6th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished at the bottom of the Elite Group D table. The team won a game, lost four and faced two draws in the competition. The team did not have a good season and will be better prepared in this season of the competition. The team will face Uttarakhand in their first game and will be confident going into this affair.

Uttarakhand is a very new team in the mix. The team competed in the same group as Himachal Pradesh. The team finished at the 5th place in the Group table with two wins, two losses and three draws. Uttarakhand will be ready for a brand new season of the competition and walk in confident in the first encounter against Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 42%

Uttarakhand' chance of winning: 58%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Himachal Pradesh had a poor season last year. The team finished near the bottom of the group table. They could not win any game until a win against Puducherry in their last group games. The team’s opening order revolved around Prashant Chopra, Ravi Thakur and Praveen Thakur last season. The team lost their wickets pretty early in their campaign and were not prepared in the competition. The team posted the scores of 9, 6 & 18 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. That said, Himachal Pradesh is expected to score low before their first wicket in the next game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

At HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, toss predictions often depend on the weather and pitch conditions. The ground is known for its scenic backdrop and can have variable conditions, especially with wind and overcast skies. Typically, the pitch can assist bowlers early on, so teams may choose to bat second if they believe conditions will favour batting later in the game. If it’s a limited-overs match, captains might prefer to chase if the dew is likely to come into play in the evening.

Weather Report

In early October, Dharamshala usually experiences mild and pleasant weather, with daytime temperatures ranging from around 18°C to 25°C. The chances of rain are low.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari

Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:

Priyanshu Khanduri Batsman Himanshu Bisht Batsman Aditya Tare Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Jiwanjot Singh Batsman Dikshanshu Negi All-Rounder Avneesh Sudha All-Rounder Mayank Mishra All-Rounder Akash Madhwal Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand finished at the 5th place of their group table. They won only two games while losing on as many occasions. The team has a decent squad and will be looking for an ecstatic start in the competition with their first match-up against Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Players List

Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht

Predicted Playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Ankit Kalsi Batsman Shubham Arora Batsman/Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batsman Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Sidharth Sharma Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh has never won the title. The team is decent but remains inconsistent. They finished at the bottom of their group table last year. That said, they will be hoping to produce better results this season.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have only met twice before where Uttarakhand has won on both the occasions, leading the tally by 2-0.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

Uttarakhand Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh is a decent team but did not do very well last season. They played their last game against Puducherry, the only game they won in the tournament. Batting first in the game, Himachal Pradesh scored 463 runs in the game. Nikhil Gangta was the top scorer with 108 runs. Prashant Chopra also smashed 61 runs in the game. Mukul Negi (55) and Rishi Dhawan (54) also batted well in the game. Puducherry were unable to chase the score and were bundled out for 202 & 198 runs in the two innings, losing the game by an innings and 63 runs. Mayan Dagar from Himachal bowled impressively to pick 8 wickets in the game. Gurvinder Singh also scored 6 wickets.

Uttarakhand played their last Ranji game against Baroda. Uttarakhand posted 383 & 221 runs in the two innings. Jiwanjot Singh was impressive with the bat in the first innings and scored 139 runs. Aditya Tare also scored 81 runs. Kunal Chandela posted 103 runs in the second innings while Aditya Tare also struck 89 runs in that innings. Baroda scored 180 & 218/4 before the match ended and was declared as a draw. Deepak Dhapola picked 5 wickets in the game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand India Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now! Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Aditya Tare was the best batter from Uttarakhand last season. He consistently knocked impressive scores in the competition. He scored 650 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 54.16. He will come in as the best batter from Uttarakhand.

Rishi Dhawan to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Rishi Dhawan was the best batter from Himachal Pradesh last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.88. Lomror will come in as the best batting pick from Himachal Pradesh in the next game.

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Deepak Dhapola to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Deepak Dhapola was impeccable with the ball last season for Uttarakhand. He managed to pick 38 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Aniket Choudhary is an excellent bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He picked 28 wickets in 11 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Uttarakhand.