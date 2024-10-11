HP (Himachal Pradesh) vs UTK (Uttarakhand) Match Prediction
HP
42%
Chance of Winning
UTK
58%
India
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Facts:
- The sides have only met twice before where Uttarakhan won both the games and lead the tally by 2-0.
- Uttarakhand finished 5th in their group while Himachal Pradesh finished 8th in their group table last season.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning
Himachal Pradesh had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They were uncompetitive and finished at the bottom of the Elite Group D table. The team won a game, lost four and faced two draws in the competition. The team did not have a good season and will be better prepared in this season of the competition. The team will face Uttarakhand in their first game and will be confident going into this affair.
Uttarakhand is a very new team in the mix. The team competed in the same group as Himachal Pradesh. The team finished at the 5th place in the Group table with two wins, two losses and three draws. Uttarakhand will be ready for a brand new season of the competition and walk in confident in the first encounter against Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 42%
Uttarakhand' chance of winning: 58%
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips
Himachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Himachal Pradesh had a poor season last year. The team finished near the bottom of the group table. They could not win any game until a win against Puducherry in their last group games. The team’s opening order revolved around Prashant Chopra, Ravi Thakur and Praveen Thakur last season. The team lost their wickets pretty early in their campaign and were not prepared in the competition. The team posted the scores of 9, 6 & 18 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. That said, Himachal Pradesh is expected to score low before their first wicket in the next game.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction
At HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, toss predictions often depend on the weather and pitch conditions. The ground is known for its scenic backdrop and can have variable conditions, especially with wind and overcast skies. Typically, the pitch can assist bowlers early on, so teams may choose to bat second if they believe conditions will favour batting later in the game. If it’s a limited-overs match, captains might prefer to chase if the dew is likely to come into play in the evening.
Weather Report
In early October, Dharamshala usually experiences mild and pleasant weather, with daytime temperatures ranging from around 18°C to 25°C. The chances of rain are low.
Uttarakhand Player List
Jiwanjot Singh, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Priyanshu Khanduri, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Dishanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Akhil Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare, Agrim Tiwari
Uttarakhand predicted playing XI:
|
Priyanshu Khanduri
|
Batsman
|
Himanshu Bisht
|
Batsman
|
Aditya Tare
|
Batsman/Wicket-Keeper
|
Jiwanjot Singh
|
Batsman
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
All-Rounder
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
All-Rounder
|
Mayank Mishra
|
All-Rounder
|
Akash Madhwal
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Bowler
|
Agrim Tiwari
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand finished at the 5th place of their group table. They won only two games while losing on as many occasions. The team has a decent squad and will be looking for an ecstatic start in the competition with their first match-up against Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Players List
Rishi Dhawan (C), Ankit Kalsi, Kanwar Abhinay, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Gurvinder Singh, Pankaj Jaswal, Praveen Thakur, Raghav Dhawan, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht
Predicted Playing XI
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Name of the Player
|
Role of the Player
|
Ankit Kalsi
|
Batsman
|
Shubham Arora
|
Batsman/Wicket-Keeper
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batsman
|
Nikhil Gangta
|
All-Rounder
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-Rounder
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-Rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
All-Rounder
|
Sumeet Verma
|
All-Rounder
|
Pankaj Jaswal
|
Bowler
|
Sidharth Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Recent Form
Himachal Pradesh has never won the title. The team is decent but remains inconsistent. They finished at the bottom of their group table last year. That said, they will be hoping to produce better results this season.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record
The sides have only met twice before where Uttarakhand has won on both the occasions, leading the tally by 2-0.
Himachal Pradesh Won: 0
Uttarakhand Won: 2
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds
Himachal Pradesh is a decent team but did not do very well last season. They played their last game against Puducherry, the only game they won in the tournament. Batting first in the game, Himachal Pradesh scored 463 runs in the game. Nikhil Gangta was the top scorer with 108 runs. Prashant Chopra also smashed 61 runs in the game. Mukul Negi (55) and Rishi Dhawan (54) also batted well in the game. Puducherry were unable to chase the score and were bundled out for 202 & 198 runs in the two innings, losing the game by an innings and 63 runs. Mayan Dagar from Himachal bowled impressively to pick 8 wickets in the game. Gurvinder Singh also scored 6 wickets.
Uttarakhand played their last Ranji game against Baroda. Uttarakhand posted 383 & 221 runs in the two innings. Jiwanjot Singh was impressive with the bat in the first innings and scored 139 runs. Aditya Tare also scored 81 runs. Kunal Chandela posted 103 runs in the second innings while Aditya Tare also struck 89 runs in that innings. Baroda scored 180 & 218/4 before the match ended and was declared as a draw. Deepak Dhapola picked 5 wickets in the game.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand
India
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, null
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand
Aditya Tare was the best batter from Uttarakhand last season. He consistently knocked impressive scores in the competition. He scored 650 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 54.16. He will come in as the best batter from Uttarakhand.
Rishi Dhawan to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh
Rishi Dhawan was the best batter from Himachal Pradesh last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.88. Lomror will come in as the best batting pick from Himachal Pradesh in the next game.
Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Deepak Dhapola to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand
Deepak Dhapola was impeccable with the ball last season for Uttarakhand. He managed to pick 38 wickets in 12 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh
Aniket Choudhary is an excellent bowler from Himachal Pradesh. He picked 28 wickets in 11 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Uttarakhand.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttarakhand
Batery