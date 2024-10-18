Himachal vs Rajasthan Match Prediction HP 55 % Chance of Winning RAJ 45 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Himachal will be up against each other in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, starting on Friday, October 18th. The two teams, which are part of Elite Group B, will square off at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, with the action scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Himachal vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh will be eyeing big points when they take on each other in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 from Friday. Himachal claimed seven points from their opening game against Uttarakhand while Rajasthan bagged three points against Puducherry.

Himachal Pradesh hammered Uttarakhand by an innings and 97 runs to kick off their season. Having been sent in to bat first, their opening duo put on a double-century partnership followed by another double-century stand by the second wicket. Shubham Arora made 118 and Prashant Chopra scored 171 before Ankit Kalsi smashed an unbeaten 205. Ekant Sen also registered a century as they declared on 663/3.

Divesh Sharma picked 3 for 47 with others chipping in to bowl out Uttarakhand for 299 in the first innings. After enforcing the follow-on, Sharma produced an even better performance in the second innings, picking 5 for 55 to bundle out the opponents for 267 and clinch a bonus point.

Rajasthan had to settle for a draw but earned three points courtesy of a first innings lead. Opting to bowl first, the quartet of Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Manav Suthar and Aniket Choudhary picked two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 248. Captain Deepak Hooda starred with the bat, scoring 128 runs to help Rajasthan reach 291 and gain a crucial lead.

Chasing 239 in the final innings, Abhijeet Tomar made 87 runs at the top of the order while Kunal Singh Rathore scored a fifty. They were 178/1 at one stage but kept losing wickets and were eventually 19 runs short when the day's play ended.



Speaking of this encounter, the bookmakers have placed both teams on equal footing. Check out the two teams’ chances of winning this game.

Himachal's chance of winning: 55%

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 45%

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Himachal vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Himachal’s opening batter Prashant Chopra was outstanding in the previous game against Uttarakhand, where he struck 171 runs. He has over 4800 runs in the format at an average of 42. Bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings.

Rajasthan's Kunal Singh Rathore did a good job in the second innings of the last match, scoring 59 runs at number three. You can bet on him to score over 30.5 runs in the first innings in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: Himachal 1.72 Bet on Batery Result after 1st innings: Himachal 1.80 Bet on Batery Total runs at fall of 1st wicket Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery

Himachal vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

Dharamsala is a venue where pacers get a good amount of assistance, especially in overcast conditions. The pitches generally have a decent covering of grass here and teams often look to make the most of the conditions with the ball. You can expect the team that wins the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Dharamsala could play a role in this match. The radar shows an 80% chance of precipitation on Friday and it ranges around 40% for the last two days of this fixture. The temperatures are likely to hover between 18 to 24 degree Celsius on all four days, with wind gusts travelling at around 19 kmph.

Himachal Player List

Prashant Chopra, Rishi Dhawan, Ankush Bains (wk), Ankit Kalsi, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Naveen Kanwar, Mukul Negi, Divesh Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Rohit Thakur, Rajat Verma, Aman Jainwal, Amit Kumar, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Vipin Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Arora Wicketkeeper Prashant Chopra Batter Ankit Kalsi Batter Ekant Sen Batter Mayank Dagar Bowler Abhinandan Bhardwaj Batter Rishi Dhawan (captain) All-rounder Mukul Negi Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler Divesh Sharma Bowler

Himachal Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh had finished at the bottom of the table in Elite Group D in the previous season, with one win in seven games. They began this season with an innings victory over Uttarakhand. Ankit Kalsi registered a double century while three other batters hit centuries. Divesh Sharma was the player of the match for picking eight wickets in the match.

Rajasthan Players List

Deepak Hooda (c), Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Abhijeet Tomar, Arafat Khan, Yash Kothari, Manav Suthar, Bharat Sharma (wk), Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Ram Mohan Chouhan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Batter Salman Khan Batter Deepak Hooda (captain) All-rounder Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicketkeeper Deepak Chahar Bowler Manav Suthar All-rounder Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan had finished fifth in Elite Group A in the previous edition of the Ranji Trophy, with two wins and two losses. They played out a draw against Puducherry in the first game of this season after taking the lead in the first innings. Deepak Hooda scored a century while Khaleel Ahmed and Manav Suthar bagged four scalps each in the match.

Himachal vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

Himachal and Rajasthan have met only once in the longer format, which was way back in 2007. Rajasthan had come out victorious in that game by nine wickets.

Himachal vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Himachal to hit most fours 1st innings @ 1.70 (Batery Bet)

Himachal Pradesh are coming off a match where they piled on 663 runs with four of their batters registering centuries. Backing them to hit the most number of fours in the first innings would be a good move.

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Himachal vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Ankit Kalsi to be the top batter for Himachal

Ankit Kalsi produced an incredible knock of 205 not-out in the previous game, which is also his career-best score. He has over 3200 runs in the longer format at an average of 46.60, including 11 centuries. Bet on her to be the top Himachal batter.

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan





Deepak Hooda was magnificent in the previous match against Puducherry, hitting 128 runs in 197 deliveries. He has a decent record in the longer format, scoring over 3600 runs at an average of 46.60 with 12 centuries. Back him to be the top Rajasthan batter in this match.

Himachal vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Vaibhav Arora to be the top bowler for Himachal

Vaibhav Arora should enjoy playing on the home turf at Dharamsala. He has done well in FC cricket, claiming 91 wickets in 25 matches at 22.53 runs apiece. The right-arm medium pacer has four five-fors to his credit. Bet on him to be Himachal’s best bowler.

Aniket Choudhary to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Aniket Choudhary has a good record to his name in the FC cricket. He has taken 271 wickets from 83 games at an average of 24.21. The 34-year old left-arm medium pacer has snared 14 five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on him to be the top Rajasthan bowler.