Hyderabad vs Andhra Match Prediction HYD 60 % Chance of Winning AP 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Andhra, lying bottom of Group B, travel to their former capital, Hyderabad, looking for their first win of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 9:30 AM IST on 13th Nov till 16th Nov.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Chance of Winning

Hyderabad have 8 points from their first four matches, ten behind second-placed Gujarat. They started their return to the Elite category with two losses before defeating Puducherry by an inning and 50 runs. They could only manage a draw against Rajasthan and now face an uphill task in making the knockouts.

Last season’s quarter-finalists, Andhra, have started the season in the worst possible form. They lost their first three matches in a row before settling for a draw in their most recent encounter against Uttarakhand. With just 1 point, they are virtually out of the running for the knockout stages and will be playing for pride in their remaining three group stage matches.

Hyderabad Chance of Winning - 60%

Andhra Chance of Winning - 40%

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Hyderabad vs Andhra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Kodimela Himateja is Hyderabad’s only entrant in the Top 10 highest run scorers in the Ranji Trophy this season. His disciplined approach has seen him garner 380 runs so far and we are backing Himateja to go big once again.

We also believe that Tanay Thyagarajan could do well in the match. The spinner registered the fourth best bowling figure in an inning in the season in Hyderabad when he took 7/106 against Puducherry to help the team post a dominating win.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Match Toss Prediction

The only match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium so far this season has seen Hyderabad opt to bat and register an innings victory. Both teams are struggling for form and hence, we’re expecting them to win the toss and bat first to avoid facing the pressure of chasing down an imposing total.

Weather Report

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to hover between 19 and 31 degrees celsius. However, there is a 24% chance of rain on the first two days, which could see a rain-curtailed encounter.

Hyderabad vs Andhra News & Player List

Hyderabad Player List

Tilak Varma (c), Rahul Singh, Abhirath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, Aniketh Reddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kodimela Himateja, Kartikeya Kak, Chama Milind, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rakshan Readdi, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Kodimela Himateja Batter Rahul Singh Batter Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper Ajay Dev Goud All-rounder Chama Milind Bowler Tanay Thyagarajan Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad have won seven matches in the 10 games they have played so far this year. Last season’s Plate League winners, however, started the Ranji Trophy Elite category with two losses before beating Puducherry. They could only pull off a draw in the last match away to Rajasthan and will be looking to get back to winning ways against Andhra.

Andhra Player List

Ricky Bhui (c), Shaik Rasheed, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Maramreddy Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Satyanarayana Raju, Abhishek Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Hanuma Vihari, Tripurana Vijay, Karan Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Reddy Batter Maramreddy Reddy Batter Shaik Rasheed Batter Karan Shinde Batter Hanuma Vihari All-rounder Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Tripurana Vijay All-rounder KV Sasikanth Bowler Satyanarayana Raju All-rounder Lalith Mohan Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra are yet to register a win in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy. They lost their first three matches of the tournament before putting a stop to the losing streak with a draw at home against Uttarakhand. Their last win came eight matches ago, in Patna against Bihar, which was their third consecutive victory.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Head to Head

The South Indian derby has been played 54 times with the former capital of the state, Hyderabad, winning 29 times while the matches have ended in a draw on 21 occasions. The visitors have only won four times, but two of those have come in the last two matches.

Head to Head

Hyderabad: 29

Andhra: 4

Draw: 21

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Hyderabad vs Andhra Top Batters

Kodimela Himateja to be Hyderabad’s top batsman

Hyderabad’s young sensation Kodimela Himateja has been a picture of consistency in his debut Ranji Trophy campaign. The 23-year-old smashed a fifty in his debut match, a feat he repeated in the next two games as well. He went one step further in the fourth match with an unbeaten century against Rajasthan. Andhra will have to bowl really well to keep the big-hitting 23-year-old quiet.

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’s top batsman

After failing in the first match, Andhra’s wicket-keeper batsman scored a fifty in each of the next three games. He narrowly missed out on a hundred twice, getting out on 98 and 92 against Gujarat and Uttarakhand respectively. We’re expecting the teams’ leading run scorer to add to his 314-run tally against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Andhra Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan to be Hyderabad’s top bowler

The third most prolific bowler of the tournament, Tanay Thyagarajan has taken 23 wickets in 7 innings, including a season’s best 9-wicket haul against Puducherry in Hyderabad. The team will be relying on their 28-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler to restrict the Andhra batting to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Lalith Mohan to be Andhra’s top bowler

Andhra’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Lalith Mohan has been one of the few shining lights for the team this season. The slow left-arm spinner has taken 21 wickets in 7 innings so far at an average of under 25. It took him 6 matches and 11 innings to reach the 21-wicket mark last season.