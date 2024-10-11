Hyderabad vs Gujarat Match Prediction HYD 40 % Chance of Winning GUJ 60 % Place a bet Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad and Gujarat will meet in the 5th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Hyderabad were not part of the competition last season. They competed in the Ranji Trophy Plate League and won the competition to enter the competition this season. Hyderabad won all their games in the Plate league and dominated the entire tournament. Hyderabad will be ecstatic to enter the Ranji Trophy again. Hyderabad will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

Gujarat had a fantastic season last season. Gujarat finished third in their group table with four wins, two losses and a draw in the competition. They had more wins than the team that qualified for the play-offs but they lost a game more than the other team. Gujarat is a strong team and will be looking to do well with a win in the first game of the competition.

Hyderabad's chance of winning: 40%

Gujarat' chance of winning: 60%

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Hyderabad vs Gujarat Betting Tips

Gujarat to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Gujarat had a great season last season. They finished in third place last season with terrific performances in both the departments. Priyank Panchal, Aditya Patel and Supreetsingh Bagga opened for the team last season. They scored 30, 145 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team will be in safe hands with a very talented top order. Gujarat will be confident and will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat Toss Prediction

At Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, toss predictions can vary based on pitch conditions and the time of day. Generally, the pitch tends to favour batting, especially in the shorter formats. Teams might opt to bat first to put up a competitive score. However, if it's an evening match and there's dew expected, teams may prefer to chase, as batting second can be easier under those conditions.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius on the day of the game. There is a slight probability of rain.

Gujarat Player List

Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel.

Gujarat Predicted XI

Kathan Patel Batsman Priyank Panchal (c) Batsman Bhargav Merai Batsman Saurav Chauhan Batsman Het Patel Batsman and Wicket Keeper Karan Patel All-rounder Manan Hingrajia Batsman Chintan Gaja All-rounder Siddharth Desai Bowler Shen Patel Bowler Hardik Patel Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat finished at the 3rd place in their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. Gujarat has done well before and will regroup to produce better performances this season.

Hyderabad Players List

Tilak Varma (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Singh (vc), Abhirath Reddy, Anikethreddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rohit Rayudu

Predicted Playing XI

Tilak Verma (c) Batter Nitesh Reddy All-rounder Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh Batter Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama Milind Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Dheeraj Goud Wicket-keeper

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad has won the titles two times before. The team has a decent squad. They won the Plate league with an unbeatable season of five consecutive wins. The team batted very well in the league and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Gujarat leads the tally by 1-0.

Hyderabad Won: 0

Gujarat Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 4

Hyderabad vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Hyderabad won the Plate league to get here. They met with Meghalaya in their last game. Meghalaya scored 304 & 243 runs in the game. Hyderabad replied with 350 & 203/5 in the game and won the match by 5 wickets. Tanay Thyagarajan was the best bowler from Hyderabad with 10 wickets in the game. Nitesh Reddy scored 122 runs in the 1st innings while Pragnay Reddy scored an unbeaten 102 runs. Rahul Singh (62) and Tilak Verma (64) were the best batters from the side in the second innings.

Gujarat played their last Ranji game against Goa. Goa scored 317 & 143 runs in the game. Gujarat replied with 346 & 117/3 runs, winning the game by 7 wickets. There were strong performances from Gujarat. Chintan Gaja picked 3 wickets in the first innings. Priyank Panchal was terrific with the bat and managed to score 171 runs in the first innings. Priyajitsingh Jadeja was impressive with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game.

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Hyderabad vs Gujarat Top Batters

Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat

Umang Kumar was the best batter in the squad last season. He scored 342 runs in 11 games of the competition at an average of 49.27. He struck over 57 in the competition. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Tilak Verma played 5 innings last season and secured 412 runs at an average of 137.33. He will lead the team with his bat this season. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.

Hyderabad vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Siddharth Desai was impeccable with the ball last season for Gujarat. He managed to pick 28 wickets in 10 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Tanay Thyagarajan was impeccable with the ball in the Plate league for Hyderabad. He was a big reason for Hyderabad’s unbeatable streak in the competition. He took 56 wickets in 14 innings of the competition. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Hyderabad.