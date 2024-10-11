Hyderabad vs Gujarat Match Prediction
HYD
40%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
60%
India
Gymkhana Ground
Facts:
- The last five clashes between the sides have ended in favour of Gujarat (1-0).
- Gujarat finished 3rd in their group while Hyderabad won the Plate League to reach here.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Chance of Winning
Hyderabad were not part of the competition last season. They competed in the Ranji Trophy Plate League and won the competition to enter the competition this season. Hyderabad won all their games in the Plate league and dominated the entire tournament. Hyderabad will be ecstatic to enter the Ranji Trophy again. Hyderabad will be looking to win their first game of the competition.
Gujarat had a fantastic season last season. Gujarat finished third in their group table with four wins, two losses and a draw in the competition. They had more wins than the team that qualified for the play-offs but they lost a game more than the other team. Gujarat is a strong team and will be looking to do well with a win in the first game of the competition.
Hyderabad's chance of winning: 40%
Gujarat' chance of winning: 60%
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Betting Tips
Gujarat to score high before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Gujarat had a great season last season. They finished in third place last season with terrific performances in both the departments. Priyank Panchal, Aditya Patel and Supreetsingh Bagga opened for the team last season. They scored 30, 145 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of their last three Ranji games. The team will be in safe hands with a very talented top order. Gujarat will be confident and will be looking to score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Toss Prediction
At Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad, toss predictions can vary based on pitch conditions and the time of day. Generally, the pitch tends to favour batting, especially in the shorter formats. Teams might opt to bat first to put up a competitive score. However, if it's an evening match and there's dew expected, teams may prefer to chase, as batting second can be easier under those conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature will remain under 31 degrees Celsius on the day of the game. There is a slight probability of rain.
Gujarat Player List
Priyank Panchal (c), Het Patel (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Bhargav Merai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Hardik Patel, Shen Patel, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Priyesh Patel.
Gujarat Predicted XI
|
Kathan Patel
|
Batsman
|
Priyank Panchal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Bhargav Merai
|
Batsman
|
Saurav Chauhan
|
Batsman
|
Het Patel
|
Batsman and Wicket Keeper
|
Karan Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Manan Hingrajia
|
Batsman
|
Chintan Gaja
|
All-rounder
|
Siddharth Desai
|
Bowler
|
Shen Patel
|
Bowler
|
Hardik Patel
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat finished at the 3rd place in their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. Gujarat has done well before and will regroup to produce better performances this season.
Hyderabad Players List
Tilak Varma (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Singh (vc), Abhirath Reddy, Anikethreddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rohit Rayudu
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tilak Verma (c)
|
Batter
|
Nitesh Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Tanmay Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Rohit Rayudu
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Singh
|
Batter
|
Tanay Thyagarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Chama Milind
|
Bowler
|
Aniketh Reddy
|
Bowler
|
Saranu Nishanth
|
Bowler
|
Kartikeya Kak
|
Bowler
|
Dheeraj Goud
|
Wicket-keeper
Hyderabad Recent Form
Hyderabad has won the titles two times before. The team has a decent squad. They won the Plate league with an unbeatable season of five consecutive wins. The team batted very well in the league and will be looking to do well in the next game.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Gujarat leads the tally by 1-0.
Hyderabad Won: 0
Gujarat Won: 1
No Result/ Abandoned: 4
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Betting Odds
Hyderabad won the Plate league to get here. They met with Meghalaya in their last game. Meghalaya scored 304 & 243 runs in the game. Hyderabad replied with 350 & 203/5 in the game and won the match by 5 wickets. Tanay Thyagarajan was the best bowler from Hyderabad with 10 wickets in the game. Nitesh Reddy scored 122 runs in the 1st innings while Pragnay Reddy scored an unbeaten 102 runs. Rahul Singh (62) and Tilak Verma (64) were the best batters from the side in the second innings.
Gujarat played their last Ranji game against Goa. Goa scored 317 & 143 runs in the game. Gujarat replied with 346 & 117/3 runs, winning the game by 7 wickets. There were strong performances from Gujarat. Chintan Gaja picked 3 wickets in the first innings. Priyank Panchal was terrific with the bat and managed to score 171 runs in the first innings. Priyajitsingh Jadeja was impressive with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat
India
Gymkhana Ground, null
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Top Batters
Umang Kumar to be the top batter for Gujarat
Umang Kumar was the best batter in the squad last season. He scored 342 runs in 11 games of the competition at an average of 49.27. He struck over 57 in the competition. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.
Tilak Verma to be the top batter for Hyderabad
Tilak Verma played 5 innings last season and secured 412 runs at an average of 137.33. He will lead the team with his bat this season. With his current form, he shall strike hard in the next game.
Hyderabad vs Gujarat Top Bowlers
Siddharth Desai to be the top bowler for Gujarat
Siddharth Desai was impeccable with the ball last season for Gujarat. He managed to pick 28 wickets in 10 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.
Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad
Tanay Thyagarajan was impeccable with the ball in the Plate league for Hyderabad. He was a big reason for Hyderabad’s unbeatable streak in the competition. He took 56 wickets in 14 innings of the competition. He will go in as the best bowling pick from Hyderabad.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
Batery