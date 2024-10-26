Hyderabad vs Puducherry Match Prediction HYD 63 % Chance of Winning PDC 37 % Place a bet Batery 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad and Puducherry will meet in the 45th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Hyderabad were not part of the competition last season. They competed in the Ranji Trophy Plate League and won the competition to enter the competition this season. However, the team is struggling to survive in the ELite Group B. They lost both their games so far and sit at the bottom of their group table. The team has a net run rate of 0.815.

Puducherry finished pretty low in the group standings last season. They have not won a game yet in the competition. Their campaign began with a draw against Rajasthan followed by loss against Vidarbha. Puducherry is placed at the 6th in the group table with a point and a net run rate of 0.823. The team will be looking to win their first game against Hyderabad in the next outing.

Hyderabad's chance of winning: 63%

Puducherry' chance of winning: 37%

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Hyderabad vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Hyderabad to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Hyderabad had an unbeatable season in the Plate group last season and made their way to the Elite Group this season. However, they have failed to crack their campaign so far. The team has played two games and scored 2 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. The team features Tanmay Agarwal Abhirath Reddy in the opening position. Agarwal and Reddy average at 17.25 & 22.00 respectively in the competition. Hyderabad is inconsistent in the competition. That said, Hyderabad will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hyderabad’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Puducherry’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, like all cricket tosses, is determined by chance, so predicting it with certainty is impossible. However, based on typical match conditions and team strategies, captains winning the toss often choose to chase here.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024, is expected to be warm and dry. The temperature will likely range between 30°C (86°F) during the day and 20°C (68°F) at night. The chance of rain is minimal, as Hyderabad typically experiences only about 6 days of rain in October.

Puducherry Player List

Akash Kargave, Ajay Rohera (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Anand Bais, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew, Saurabh Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ramachandran Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Santosh Ratnaparkhe Batter Anand Bais All-rounder Arun Karthik All-rounder Ajay Rohera Wicket-keeper Aman Hakim Khan Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Ankit Sharma All-rounder Sagar Udeshi Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry is coming from a loss against Vidarbha in their last outing. They need to do better with their batting order as the team bundled out for 82 runs in the second innings of the last game.

Hyderabad Players List

Tilak Varma (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rahul Singh (vc), Abhirath Reddy, Anikethreddy, Dheeraj Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Saranu Nishanth, Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, Rohit Rayudu

Predicted Playing XI

Abhirath Reddy Batter Kodimela Himateja Batter Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh (c) Batter Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama Milind Bowler Aniketh Reddy Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Rahul Radesh Wicket-keeper

Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad won the Plate League last season. Hyderabad is struggling in the current season. They lost both their games so far. They lacked in both the departments in the last game.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met in Ranji Trophy before.

Hyderabad Won: 0

Puducherry Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Hyderabad won the Plate league to get here. They have failed to do well in this competition so far. Hyderabad met with Uttarakhand in the last game. Batting first, Uttarakhand scored 325 & 235 runs in the two innings respectively. Hyderabad were pretty expensive with their bowling. Tanay Thyagarajan was the best bowler with 6 wickets in the game while Chama Milind took 5 wickets in the match. Hyderabad scored 292 runs in the first innings and had a huge target in the later innings of the competition. They choked out at 190 runs to lose the game by 78 runs. Kodimela Himatya (78) and Rahul Radesh (94) batted well in the first innings from Hyderabad.

Puducherry played their last Ranji game against Vidarbha. Vidarbha is a strong team and scored 283 & 128 runs in the two innings of the game. Puducherry had a good start in the first innings and posted 209 runs while their team bundled out for 82 runs in the second innings. Puducherry lost the game by 120 runs. Sagar Udeshi was the best bowler with 7 wickets while Gaurav Yadav plucked 5 wickets in the game. Arun Karthik scored 49 runs in the first innings while the others knocked out cheaply in the game.

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Hyderabad vs Puducherry Top Batters

Akash Kargave to be the top batter for Puducherry

Akash Kargave was the best batter from Puducherry last season. He scored 383 runs in 14 innings last season at an average of 27.35. He has scored 109 runs in 4 innings this season at an average of 27.25. Kargave dismissed out cheaply in the last game but will be looking to score high in the next game against Hyderabad.

Kodimela Himateja to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Kodimela Himateja is the top scorer from Hyderabad so far this season. He has scored a total of 195 runs in 4 innings and averages at 48.75. He smashed 78 & 22 runs in the last game against Uttarakhand. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Puducherry.

Hyderabad vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Sagar Udeshi to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Sagar Udeshi is an impeccable bowler from Puducherry. He has managed to pick 12 wickets in 4 innings of the competition so far this season. Udesh took 7 wickets in the last game. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Tanay Thyagarajan to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

Tanay Thyagarajan was impeccable with the ball in the Plate league for Hyderabad. He was a big reason for Hyderabad’s unbeatable streak in the competition. He took 56 wickets in 14 innings of the competition. He had a good start this season as well. He has taken 11 wickets in 4 innings so far. He picked 6 wickets in the last game.