JK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs MAH (Maharashtra) Match Prediction JK 25 % Chance of Winning MAH 75 % Place a bet Batery 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra will meet in the 2nd game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 4th place of the Group D table with two wins, a loss and four draws. The team did not make it to the play-offs and will be looking to do better in this brand new season. Jammu and Kashmir has never won the title and the team will be thrilled with hosting this game at home conditions.

Maharashtra has won the title twice before. They have a decent team and have produced impressive results with their performances over the years. The team had an abysmal season last year where Maharashtra finished 7th in the Elite A Group. They had a win, three losses and three draws in the competition. The teams will be ready for a clash in their upcoming game of the new season.

Jammu and Kashmir's chance of winning: 25%

Maharashtra' chance of winning: 75%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Maharashtra to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Maharashtra always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. However, their campaign in the last season was underwhelming. The team’s opening order revolved around Kushal Tambe, Pavan Shah, Murtaza Trunkwala and OM Bhosale in the previous season. The team’s form has taken a dip and this will be their chance to do better. However, their opening order still remains questionable. The team posted the scores of 18, 18 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranji games. The team is going to lose an early wicket in their first game of the competition.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

Predicting a toss can be quite tricky, as it largely depends on chance! However, factors like weather, pitch conditions, and team composition can influence decisions. At Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, teams often consider the dew factor in the evening matches and the tendency of the pitch to assist bowlers early on. If you’re looking for a general strategy, captains might prefer to chase if the conditions are favourable for batting later in the game.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Srinagar is expected to be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from 15°C in the early morning to a high of 24°C during the day. Humidity levels are moderate, and there is no significant chance of rainfall, making it a dry day.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Ankeet Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Murtaza Trunkwalla, Siddhesh Veer, Mukesh Choudhary, Hitesh Walunj, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajnish Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Azim Kazi.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Khajuria Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Abdul Samad Batter Paras Dogra (c) Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Shubham Pundir Batter Rohit Sharma Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Auqib Nabi All-rounder

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra finished at the 7th place in their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. Maharashtra has done well before and will regroup to produce better performances this season.

Jammu and Kashmir Players List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria (vc), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Auqib Nabi, Ahmed Banday, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Arshin Kulkarini All-rounder Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Azim Kazi All-rounder Prashant Solanki Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Ankit Bawne Batter

Jammu and Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu and Kashmir has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Jammu and Kashmir did well last season and will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Maharashtra leads the tally by 2-1.

Jammu and Kashmir Won: 1

Maharashtra Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Madhya Pradesh in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, MP scored 200 & 422 runs in the two innings. J&K scored 242 runs in the first innings and had a huge chase. The team scored 124, losing the game by 256 runs. Abdul Samad scored 103 runs in the first innings. Abid Mushtaq was the best bowler with 8 wickets in the game. Sahil Lotra also picked 5 wickets in the game. The squad will be determined in the first game of the season.

Maharashtra played their last Ranji game against Services. Maharashtra did not bat well in the game. Maharashtra scored 225 & 157 runs in the two innings. Services posted 432 runs in the single inning. The match could not finish and ended in a draw. Ruturaj Gaikwad was fantastic with the bat and scored 96 runs in the first innings. Arshin Kulkarni scored 58 runs in the game. Taranjitsingh Dhillon was the best bowler from Maharashtra with 5 wickets in the game. Arshin Kulkarni and Kushal Tambe picked 2 wickets in the game each.

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Abdul Samad to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Abdul Samad was one of the best batters in the squad last season. He scored 276 runs in 10 games of the competition at an average of 34.50. He scored 103 runs in his last Ranji game. He will come in as the best batter in the next game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir

Ruturaj Gaikwad only played a single game last season. He was wonderful in the game and amassed 100 runs in the two innings. He scored 96 & 4 runs in the game. He will be leading Maharashtra in this game of the competition.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Hitesh Walunj to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Hitesh Walunj was impeccable with the ball last season for Maharashtra. He managed to pick 41 wickets in 13 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Rohit Sharma to be the top bowler for Jammu and Kashmir

Rahul Singh is an excellent bowler from Jammu and Kashmir. He picked 13 wickets in 6 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Maharashtra.