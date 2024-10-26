JK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs SER (Services) Match Prediction JK 35 % Chance of Winning SER 65 % Place a bet Batery 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu and Kashmir and Services will meet in the 40th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Chance of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 4th place of the Group D table with two wins, a loss and four draws. The team has not won or lost a game in their campaign so far. Both their games ended in a draw. The team is placed at the 5th place of the Group A table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.576.

Services has won the title twice before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team did not lose many games but also did not win either. Services started their campaign with a win against Meghalaya but succumbed to a loss in the last game against Baroda. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the Group A standings. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.867.

Jammu and Kashmir's chance of winning: 35%

Services' chance of winning: 65%

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Betting Tips

Services to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)

Services always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. However, their campaign in the last season was underwhelming. The team’s opening order revolves around Suraj Vashisth and Shubham Rohilla in the current competition. Vashisht and Rohilla average at 20.00 & 10.33 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 18 & 0 before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. That said, the team is going to lose an early wicket in their first game of the competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jammu and Kashmir’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Services’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Toss Prediction

Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium is known for favouring bowlers early in the game due to the cool, sometimes damp conditions in Srinagar, especially in the morning. Teams may prefer to bowl first to exploit these early conditions and chase a target under more favourable circumstances later in the match. Given this, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first to take advantage of any swing or seam movement early on.

Weather Report

On October 26, 2024, the weather in Srinagar is expected to be cool, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 21°C. It will likely be a dry day with minimal rainfall.

Services Player List

Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), Lovekesh Bansal (wk), Pulkit Narang, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Amit Shukla, Nitin Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Ravi Chauhan All-rounder Lovekesh Bansal Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Varun Choudhary All-rounder Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Jayant Goyat Bowler

Services Team Form

Services had a positive start with a win in the first game. However, the team lost their last outing against Baroda. The team will be thrilled to make a return with a win in the next game.

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ahmed Banday, Rohit K Sharma, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Abhinav Puri Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Paras Dogra All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Abdul Samad Batter Sahil Lotra All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Charak All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Auqib Nabi Dar Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu and Kashmir has never won the title before. Both their games ended in a draw in the two games. The team will be looking to do well in the next game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Services leads the tally by 3-1.

Jammu and Kashmir Won: 1

Services Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Betting Odds

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Odisha in their last game. Jammu & Kashmir batted first in the game and posted 270 & 270 runs respectively in the two innings. Abdul Samad was excellent with the bat and scored 127 & 108* runs in the two innings. He is the team’s batting spine. Odisha batted second and posted 272 & 112/8 in the two innings. The match ended in a draw. Abid Mushtaq was the best bowler from the side and picked 6 wickets in the game. Umar Nazir Mir also took 5 wickets in the fixture.

Services clashed against Baroda in their last game. Baroda were excellent with the bat and scored 477 & 134 runs in the two innings. It was enough for the side as Services scored 271 & 275 runs and lost the fixture by 65 runs. Poonam Poonia picked 2 wickets while the other bowlers were inefficient from the side in the game. Ravi Chauhan scored 68 runs in the first innings whereas Rajat Paliwal scored 62 runs in the game. In the second innings, the top batting order of Services collapsed while Arjun Sharma from lower order posted an unbeaten 79 runs in the game. Services will be looking to win their next game against Jammu & Kashmir.

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Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Top Batters

Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services

Rajat Paliwal is the best batter from the side in the competition. He has scored 216 runs in 3 innings this season with an average of 72.00. He scored 62 & 47 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.

Abdul Samad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir

Abdul Samad was one of the best batters in the squad last season. He scored 276 runs in 10 games of the competition at an average of 34.50. This season, he has scored 258 runs in 3 games at an average of 129.00. He scored 127 & 108* runs in the two innings of the last game. He will be the best batting pick from Jammu Kashmir in the next game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Top Bowlers

Jayant Goyat to be the top bowler for Services

Jayant Goyat is doing well with the ball from the side this season. Goyat has picked 6 wickets in 4 innings this season. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Abid Mushtaq to be the top bowler for Jammu and Kashmir

Abid Mushtaq is an excellent bowler from Jammu and Kashmir. He picked 7 wickets in 3 innings this season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Services.