JK (Jammu and Kashmir) vs SER (Services) Match Prediction
JK
35%
Chance of Winning
SER
65%
India
Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium
Facts:
- The last five clashes between the sides have ended in favour of Services (3-1).
- Services are placed at the 3rd place while Jammu and Kashmir finished 5th place in the group standings.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Chance of Winning
Jammu and Kashmir had a decent campaign in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 4th place of the Group D table with two wins, a loss and four draws. The team has not won or lost a game in their campaign so far. Both their games ended in a draw. The team is placed at the 5th place of the Group A table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.576.
Services has won the title twice before. They had a decent campaign last year. The team did not lose many games but also did not win either. Services started their campaign with a win against Meghalaya but succumbed to a loss in the last game against Baroda. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the Group A standings. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 0.867.
Jammu and Kashmir's chance of winning: 35%
Services' chance of winning: 65%
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Betting Tips
Services to score low before 1st dismissal (@Batery)
Services always boasted a strong batting order in the competition. However, their campaign in the last season was underwhelming. The team’s opening order revolves around Suraj Vashisth and Shubham Rohilla in the current competition. Vashisht and Rohilla average at 20.00 & 10.33 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 18 & 0 before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. That said, the team is going to lose an early wicket in their first game of the competition.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Jammu and Kashmir’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Services’s score before 1st dismissal Over runs
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Toss Prediction
Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium is known for favouring bowlers early in the game due to the cool, sometimes damp conditions in Srinagar, especially in the morning. Teams may prefer to bowl first to exploit these early conditions and chase a target under more favourable circumstances later in the match. Given this, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first to take advantage of any swing or seam movement early on.
Weather Report
On October 26, 2024, the weather in Srinagar is expected to be cool, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 21°C. It will likely be a dry day with minimal rainfall.
Services Player List
Suraj Vashisht, Shubham Rohilla, Nitin Tanwar, Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal (c), Lovekesh Bansal (wk), Pulkit Narang, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Jayant Goyat, Amit Shukla, Nitin Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suraj Vashisht
|
Batter
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batter
|
Nitin Tanwar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
All-rounder
|
Lovekesh Bansal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batter
|
Varun Choudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Pulkit Narang
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Poonia
|
Bowler
|
Jayant Goyat
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
Services had a positive start with a win in the first game. However, the team lost their last outing against Baroda. The team will be thrilled to make a return with a win in the next game.
Jammu and Kashmir Player List
Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Sahil Lotra, Abhinav Puri, Abdul Samad, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ahmed Banday, Rohit K Sharma, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhinav Puri
|
Batter
|
Shubham Khajuria
|
Batter
|
Shubham Pundir
|
Batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
All-rounder
|
Shivansh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batter
|
Sahil Lotra
|
All-rounder
|
Yudhvir Singh Charak
|
All-rounder
|
Abid Mushtaq
|
Bowler
|
Auqib Nabi Dar
|
Bowler
|
Rasikh Dar Salam
|
Bowler
Jammu and Kashmir Recent Form
Jammu and Kashmir has never won the title before. Both their games ended in a draw in the two games. The team will be looking to do well in the next game.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Services leads the tally by 3-1.
Jammu and Kashmir Won: 1
Services Won: 3
No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Betting Odds
Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Odisha in their last game. Jammu & Kashmir batted first in the game and posted 270 & 270 runs respectively in the two innings. Abdul Samad was excellent with the bat and scored 127 & 108* runs in the two innings. He is the team’s batting spine. Odisha batted second and posted 272 & 112/8 in the two innings. The match ended in a draw. Abid Mushtaq was the best bowler from the side and picked 6 wickets in the game. Umar Nazir Mir also took 5 wickets in the fixture.
Services clashed against Baroda in their last game. Baroda were excellent with the bat and scored 477 & 134 runs in the two innings. It was enough for the side as Services scored 271 & 275 runs and lost the fixture by 65 runs. Poonam Poonia picked 2 wickets while the other bowlers were inefficient from the side in the game. Ravi Chauhan scored 68 runs in the first innings whereas Rajat Paliwal scored 62 runs in the game. In the second innings, the top batting order of Services collapsed while Arjun Sharma from lower order posted an unbeaten 79 runs in the game. Services will be looking to win their next game against Jammu & Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services
India
Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, null
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Top Batters
Rajat Paliwal to be the top batter for Services
Rajat Paliwal is the best batter from the side in the competition. He has scored 216 runs in 3 innings this season with an average of 72.00. He scored 62 & 47 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score well in the next game.
Abdul Samad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir
Abdul Samad was one of the best batters in the squad last season. He scored 276 runs in 10 games of the competition at an average of 34.50. This season, he has scored 258 runs in 3 games at an average of 129.00. He scored 127 & 108* runs in the two innings of the last game. He will be the best batting pick from Jammu Kashmir in the next game.
Jammu and Kashmir vs Services Top Bowlers
Jayant Goyat to be the top bowler for Services
Jayant Goyat is doing well with the ball from the side this season. Goyat has picked 6 wickets in 4 innings this season. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.
Abid Mushtaq to be the top bowler for Jammu and Kashmir
Abid Mushtaq is an excellent bowler from Jammu and Kashmir. He picked 7 wickets in 3 innings this season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Services.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Services
Jammu and Kashmir to win the match @ 2.30 (Batery)
Services to win the match @ 1.53 (Batery)
Batery