JK (Jammu & Kashmir) vs TRI (Tripura) Match Prediction JK 80 % Chance of Winning TRI 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jammu and Kashmir are going to take on Tripura for their next Ranji Trophy encounter from November 13 to 16, 2024. The match will be hosted at Hostel Ground JKCA, Jammu, and the action will kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Jammu and Kashmir won their second successive game as they went up against Meghalaya in the last match. The latter’s batting display was horrendous to say the least as they were limited to a lowly 73 runs in the first innings. Jammu and Kashmir took the lead but not by an extensive margin as they scored 194 runs before getting bundled out, and it was a collective effort from the entire batting order. Meghalaya scored an additional 195 runs before getting bowled out during their second attempt and naturally, it took virtually no effort from Jammu and Kashmir to finish the game. They scored the deficit and lost three wickets along the way, resulting in a triumph by seven wickets.

Tripura had the chance to take a second victory in the last match versus Baroda but a lack of time thwarted the opportunity. Baroda scored just 235 runs in the first innings and Tripura snatched the lead immediately by scoring 482 before declaring. The entire top and middle order were immensely impressive as Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Mandeep Singh and Sridam Paul all scored half-centuries with 97, 94, 82, 74 and 73 runs, respectively. Baroda were making steady progress in the second innings but as they reached 241/4, the time ran out and the teams settled for a draw.

Jammu and Kashmir chance of winning - 80%

Tripura chance of winning - 20%

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Betting Tips

Tripura to score high before first dismissal

Even though Tripura kicked off the season with an abandoned match, they recuperated quite well and their openers, too, have been on the money. Their first completed game against Meghalaya got off to a lackluster start as openers Bikramkumar Das and Jiwanjot Singh scored a single run together before the former’s untimely dismissal. However, they improved and came back stronger in the next games with brilliant first wicket totals of 148, 55 and 48*. Given their stellar form and ability to give the opposition’s bowlers a challenge, they are likely to have another successful outing at the front of the pack.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Toss Prediction

Three matches were held at Hostel Ground JKCA in the previous season of the tournament and the toss winners chose to field first on two out of three occasions. There was no pay off either way, though, since none of the games could not be played to completion and the matches were halted very early, resulting in three draws. This time around, too, the toss winning skipper will want to field first as the pitch is more conducive to the bowling side.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no possibility of rainfall on match day with mostly cloudy skies. The temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Ahmed Banday, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Sahil Lotra, Vivrant Sharma, Shivansh Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Ahmed Banday Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Abdul Samad Batter Paras Dogra (C) Batter Sahil Lotra Batter Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir drew two matches at the start but their performance has really taken off and their victory margins have been remarkable. They have the potential to give Tripura a run for their money.

Tripura Player List

Mandeep Singh (c), Bikramkumar Das, Jiwanjot Singh, Rajat Dey, Sridam Paul, Bikramjit Debnath, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Rana Dutta, Joydeep Banik, Srinivas Sharath, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Sandip Sarkar, Sankar Paul, Saurabh Das, Tejasvi Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Tejasvi Jaiswal All-rounder Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (C) Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Srinivas Sharath Wicket-keeper Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan All-rounder Sandip Sarkar Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura’s batters and bowlers alike have been in solid form but they are in a bit of a dry spell at the moment, unable to make progress.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Jammu and Kashmir have the edge over Tripura with two wins in their last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Jammu and Kashmir - 2

Tripura - 0

Draw - 3

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura to have a better opening partnership than Jammu and Kashmir

Shubham Khajuria and Ahmed Banday have opened for Jammu and Kashmir in the last two games but overall, their partnership has been somewhat underwhelming. In the last three games, the team has had first wicket totals of 30, 15, 49, 6 and 1. Although their trajectory has not been awful, Tripura’s openers are leagues ahead with opening stands of 148, 55, 48* and 1 in the previous three matches. Bikramkumar Das and Jiwanjot Singh are simply in much better shape compared to Jammu and Kashmir’s openers and will be expected to outclass the latter in terms of first partnership.

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Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Best Batters

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Khajuria was not particularly prolific in the previous match against Meghalaya where he departed for 19 and 4 runs. However, he has a hefty lead over the run scorers from the team with 383 runs in six innings. Averaging at 63.83, he is expected to top the charts in the upcoming match against Tripura.

Sridam Paul to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Sridam Paul was one of the top run-getters for Tripura in the last match against Baroda, having scored 73 runs in their solitary innings. He is the team’s leading run scorer overall with 271 runs in three innings, including a century and two half-centuries. With an average of 90.33, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Auqib Nabi to be Jammu & Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Auqib Nabi was the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir with two back-to-back fifers, making it a ten-wicket haul in total. He is also the leading wicket-taker overall with 21 wickets in seven innings and an exceptional bowling average of 12.18. Considering the form he has been in, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next match.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh is Tripura’s top wicket-taker, having claimed 19 wickets in six innings thus far. He picked three wickets in the first innings against Baroda and went wicketless in the second innings. Despite that, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler once again in the match against Jammu & Kashmir.