Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Match Prediction JHKD 58 % Chance of Winning CDG 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Jharkhand and Chandigarh’s first Ranji Trophy fixture is going to take place between October 26 and 29, 2024. The match will be hosted at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur, and the teams are slated to clash at 9:00 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Chances of Winning

Jharkhand were in the midst of a tight tussle with Railways last time out before the match came to an end without a conclusive result. Jharkhand’s batters absolutely smashed it out of the park with incredible stroke-making, particularly the likes of Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan and Nazim Siddiqui who anchored the innings with individual scores of 128, 101 and 96 runs. With scant totals from the others, the team were able to boast a first innings score of 417. Railways, though, managed to respond evenly by scoring 414 runs. Jharkhand attempted to extend their lead and put pressure on their adversary but a lack of time did not permit a satisfactory end to their match, resulting in a draw.

Chandigarh did not face much of a challenge against Assam which allowed them to recover from their defeat in the first game. Assam were bowled out for 266 in the first innings and Chandigarh took the lead comfortably with 374 runs on the board. Raj Bawa’s 146 was the top score followed by skipper Manan Vohra and wicket-keeper batter Mayank Sidhu who scored 59 and 57 runs, respectively. Assam snatched the lead back but only just as they were all out for 185. This was a no-brainer for Chandigarh who ended up finishing the game with nine wickets in hand.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 58%

Chandigarh chance of winning - 42%

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Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Betting Tips

Chandigarh to score low before first dismissal

Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra are taking their time to bed in as the team’s opening batters and their progress has been rather slow. Shivam Bhambri took the skipper’s place in the second innings against Assam in their last meeting but it did not make much of a difference to their performance. Arslan Khan has been the weak link at the top, having been responsible for the fall of the first wicket two out of four times so far. Moreover, the team has set up totals of 35, 23, 9 and 0 runs in the last two fixtures, making it seem as though improvement is a bleak possibility.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Toss Prediction

Keenan Stadium served as host to three games in the last season of the tournament where the toss winners were decidedly in favor of batting first, having opted to do so all three times. It paid dividends, too, considering two out of three matches were won by the teams who set the target. The remaining fixture was won by the chasing side but it seemed to be an outlier given the nature of the pitch which is batting-friendly. Batting first will certainly be the favorite choice in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

An 80% chance of a washout is predicted at Jamshedpur on match day which will put a damper on the outcome while the temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Ishan Kishan (c), Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Md Nazim, Sharandeep Singh, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Ravi Yadav, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Manishi, Raunak Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari.

Predicted Playing XI

Nazim Siddiqui Batter Aryaman Sen Batter Utkarsh Singh All-rounder Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan (C) Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Supriyo Chakraborty Bowler Manishi Bowler Vivekanand Tiwari Bowler Saurabh Shekhar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s batting displays almost took them to victory on both occasions so far but a lack of time prevented them both times.

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Aayush Sikka, Ankit Kaushik, Arslan Khan, Gaurav Puri, Nishunk Birla, Shivam Bhambri, Gurinder Singh, Raj Bawa, Vishu Kashyap, Arjit Pannu, Mayank Sidhu, Jagjit Singh, Rohit Dhanda, Sandeep Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra (C) Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Gaurav Puri Batter Mayank Sidhu Wicket-keeper Jagjit Singh Bowler Vishu Kashyap Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler Rohit Dhanda Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh lost badly at the hands of Railways in the first match but they took the opportunity to snag a win against an inferior Assam.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Head-to-Head

Jharkhand and Chandigarh are set to meet for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and there is no head-to-head record between the sides.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Jharkhand to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Jharkhand’s opening partnerships have fluctuated a great deal in the last two games even though Nazim Siddiquie and Aryaman Sen have established themselves as the mainstay openers. Together, they have scored 7, 24, 93 and 13 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although these figures are slightly on the lower end, they are superior to Chandigarh’s first wicket thus far. Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra have secured mediocre stands of 35, 23, 9 and 0 runs in their last two matches. There is no doubt that both sides need to amp up their performance at the front but as it stands, Jharkhand have the potential to outclass Chandigarh’s first partnership in the upcoming matchup.

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Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh’s century in the last match against Railways boosted him all the way to the top with 184 runs in four innings. He was the top scorer for the team in the previous outing wherein he scored 128 runs in the first innings and remained not out on three in the following innings. Averaging at 92.00, he is anticipated to come out on top.

Raj Bawa to be Chandigarh’s Best Batter

Raj Bawa leads the way for Chandigarh’s batting lineup considering he has accumulated 193 runs in three innings so far along with a mighty impressive average of 64.33. Additionally, he scored a respectable century in the last game where he secured 146 runs, making him the top scorer of the match. He is absolutely the top choice for the next match as well.

Jharkhand vs Chandigarh Best Bowlers

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Utkarsh Singh is the joint highest wicket-taker for Jharkhand with eight wickets in three innings. He was also tied as the second best bowler for the team last time out against Railways where he took two wickets in 13.4 overs. His average of 19.12 is among the best of the team which makes him the top pick against Chandigarh.

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’s Best Bowler

Jagjit Singh was Chandigarh’s top wicket-taker in the last encounter, having picked two wickets in the first innings and an outstanding seven-for in the following innings. With 12 wickets in four innings, he is tied as the team’s top bowler but his average of 14.16 makes him stand out. After his sensational display against Assam, he remains the leading contender to be their premier bowler again.