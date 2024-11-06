Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Match Prediction SAUR 71 % Chance of Winning JHKD 29 % Place a bet Batery 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR From November 6 to 9, 2024, Jharkhand and Saurashtra will go up against each other in the Ranji Trophy at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The encounter is scheduled to take place at 9:30 A.M IST.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Jharkhand drew their first two matches of the season before they ended up losing to Chandigarh in the previous game where the former batted first on home turf. Their batting display was poor from the get-go since they only managed to score 202 runs. Anukul Roy emerged as their leading run scorer with 61 runs but he had almost no support from the others. Chandigarh did take the lead but not by a severe margin, having scored 290 runs. Jharkhand were still very much in the mix up until this point but their second attempt absolutely demolished any hopes they had of winning. This time, they were bundled out for just 130 where opener Sharandeep Singh did half the work with 64 runs. The rest were a no-show and it was a cakewalk for Chandigarh who breezed past without losing any wickets. Jharkhand suffered a crushing ten-wicket defeat.

Saurashtra also fell short against Railways in their last game where they were tasked with fielding first. Railways did not get off to a good start and they posted an easily attainable total of 234 runs. However, Saurashtra fumbled their chase quite badly and ended up falling behind with 196 runs on the board. It was a low-scoring endeavor overall considering Railways were bundled out for 141 but Saurashtra made a meal of their doable fourth innings chase by getting dismissed for 142. In the end, they lost by a mere 37 runs.

Jharkhand chance of winning - 29%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 71%

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Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Jharkhand to score low before first dismissal

In the three matches that Jharkhand have participated in thus far, the openers were only able to secure a competitive stand on one occasion. While Nazim Siddiqui has consistently been at the front, his opening partner has switched from Aryaman Sen to Sharandeep Singh. This change could also have contributed to their inability to score big since it takes time for batters to bed in. Their scores of 7, 0, 7, 24, 93 and 13 runs are not something to write home about and their partnership is not expected to yield a great stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Jharkhand Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Saurashtra Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

JSCA International Stadium Complex was host to one game in the previous edition of the tournament between Jharkhand and Vidarbha. Although the former won the toss on home soil and opted to chase, they were handed a complete thrashing. The surface was able to support a big first innings total and the toss winner of the next fixture might want to bat first to get the advantage.

Weather Report

There is a distant 10% likelihood of rainfall at Ranchi and the players could thrive in the sunny conditions. The temperature is expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Ishan Kishan, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Md Nazim, Sharandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Ravi Yadav, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Manishi, Raunak Kumar, Saurabh Shekhar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vikas Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwari, Aditya Singh, Robin Minz, Shubham Kumar Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Nazim Siddiqui Batter Sharandeep Singh Batter Aditya Singh Batter Kumar Suraj Batter Virat Singh (C) Batter Robin Minz Wicket-keeper Anukul Roy All-rounder Manishi Bowler Vivekanand Tiwari Bowler Shubham Kumar Singh Bowler Saurabh Shekhar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand’s batting was quite competent in the first two games of the season but they dropped off almost immediately and landed in a soup against Chandigarh. This sudden decline does not bode well for them against Saurashtra.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parswaraj Rana, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Navneet Vora, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Chirag Jani All-rounder Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Sheldon Jackson Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Prerak Mankad All-rounder Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (C) Bowler Yuvrajsinh Dodiya Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra have got to amp up their performance after two poor results in the first three matches. Their batters, particularly, were completely off the mark in the last match.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

Saurashtra lead their tally against Jharkhand with two wins in their last five matches while the latter has a single triumph.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Jharkhand - 1

Saurashtra - 2

Draw - 2

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand

Jharkhand and Saurashtra’s opening wickets are more or less on the same boat at the moment given that they are both struggling to put on a competitive total for their respective teams before the first dismissal. For Jharkhand, Nazim Siddiquie has been the linchpin alongside Sharandeep Singh and Aryaman Sen, and the team has had first wicket stands of 7, 0, 7, 24, 93 and 13 runs. Saurashtra have not been much better, having scored 43, 10, 13, 7 and 7 runs before the fall of the first wicket. The bookmakers are compelled to back Saurashtra due to the upward trend they have seen in their opening partnerships until now.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra India JSCA International Stadium Complex, null Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.95 Bet Now!

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Virat Singh to be Jharkhand’s Best Batter

Virat Singh is the leading run-getter for Jharkhand with 248 runs in six innings with an average of 62.00. He scored 34 runs in the first innings and 30 runs in the second innings against Chandigarh in the last outing. He has a hefty lead over the other batters and will be relied upon to come out on top in the next game.

Cheteshwar Pujara to be Saurahstra’s Best Batter

Cheteshwar Pujara currently stands as Saurashtra’s top batter with 255 runs in five innings. He was not particularly helpful in the previous encounter versus Railways where he departed for 2 and 3 runs but he is one of the most seasoned players in the format, making him the top pick for the match against Jharkhand.

Jharkhand vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Manishi to be Jharkhand’s Best Bowler

Manishi is miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team with 18 wickets under his belt in five innings and a bowling average of 26.40. In his 13-over spell against Chandigarh in the first innings, he took two wickets and delivered five maidens. He did not capture any more wickets in the second innings but he is highly likely to emerge as the premier bowler again.

Jaydev Unadkat to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat is tied as Saurashtra’s second highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 21.87. He did a great job for the team in the last fixture against Railways where he bagged two wickets in his first spell. He only got to deliver two overs in the second innings and did not take any more wickets but will be endorsed to lead the way for his side once more.