Karnataka vs Bengal Match Prediction KAR 46 % Chance of Winning BEN 54 % Place a bet Batery 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Karnataka and Bengal are going to go head-to-head in the Ranji Trophy from November 6 to 9, 2024, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The action is set to kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Karnataka vs Bengal Chances of Winning

Karnataka ended their series of draws with a win over Bihar in the last match. The latter batted first and scored a measly 143 runs which Karnataka chased down easily by posting 287 before declaring. Skipper Mayank Agarwal did much of the grunt work by scoring 105 runs single handedly, marking his first ton of the season. Manish Pandey was also quite impressive with 56 runs. Bihar were marginally better during their second attempt as they added 212 runs to the scoreboard but there was no keeping Karnataka at bay who made up the deficit with eight wickets still in hand.

Bengal had yet another drawn result against Kerala in their last match as both teams only got to play one innings each. There was no play on day one and Kerala kicked off the match by posting 356 runs on the board. Bengal were on their way to catching up but as they scored 181/3, they ran out of time and a draw was reached. However, it is worth noting that openers Shuvam Dey and Sudip Chatterjee did a splendid job by scoring 67 and 57 runs, respectively.

Karnataka chance of winning - 46%

Bengal chance of winning - 54%

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Karnataka vs Bengal Betting Tips

Bengal to score high before first dismissal

Bengal’s openers have been nothing short of sensational and no matter what combination they have tried out, it has worked like a charm. In two matches, they have oscillated between Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran and they have all produced outstanding results, having scored 101, 14 and 212 runs. They have shown no sign of backing down and a big total is on the cards for the team’s first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Karnataka Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Bengal Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Karnataka vs Bengal Toss Prediction

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for being a chasing track through and through and it is quite obvious at this point that both teams will be keen to field first in the next match. The last time the venue was used in the tournament was during the 2022/23 season where the chasing sides won four out of five games while the remaining fixture was drawn. There is absolutely no doubt that fielding first will be the sought-after option here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at Bengaluru suggests no chance of a downpour with the temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius. The conditions will remain mostly sunny.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Kishan Bedare, Manish Pandey, Nikin Jose, Smaran Ravichandran, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Luvnith Sisodia, Sujay Sateri, Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Abhinav Manohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Nikin Jose Batter Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Mayank Agarwal (C) Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Manish Pandey Batter Abhinav Manohar All-rounder Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka drew two consecutive games before achieving their first win and their batting performance is largely to be credited for it.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Aamir Gani, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel, Wriddhiman Saha, Akash Deep, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Porel.

Predicted Playing XI

Shuvam Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Gharami Batter Avilin Ghosh Batter Anustup Majumdar (C) All-rounder Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Suraj Jaiswal Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal’s batting has been absolutely phenomenal and they are expected to go hammer and tongs against Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Bengal Head-to-Head

Bengal have a slight edge over Karnataka in their previous five head-to-head meetings with two wins against the latter’s one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Karnataka - 1

Bengal - 2

Draw - 2

Karnataka vs Bengal Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka

In each of the teams’ matches thus far, they have both had disruptions and interruptions which has made life difficult for them. Bengal’s first wicket have adapted to this extremely well and have delivered top-notch performances in the present season. Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee and Abhimanyu Easwaran have all opened for the team and in the two matches they have played, Bengal has had first wicket stands of 101, 14 and 212. This is tough to compete with and Karnataka’s opening wicket is no match for them, having scored totals of 30, 26 and one. Bengal’s first partnership is the undisputed favorite in this regard.

Karnataka vs Bengal India M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Karnataka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.95 Bet Now! Bengal Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Karnataka vs Bengal Best Batters

Nikin Jose to be Karnataka’s Best Batter

Nikin Jose is the top run scorer for Karnataka, having scored 143 runs in three innings so far. He missed out on a century by a single run in the first match, having been out for 99, and his performance in the last game against Bihar could have been better. He was dismissed for 16 in the first innings and he went on to score an unbeaten 28 in the following innings. He continues to be the top choice for Karnataka.

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s Best Batter

Sudip Chatterjee scored his second half-century of the season in the last match against Kerala where he amassed 57 runs and emerged as the team’s second highest run scorer. Overall, he is Bengal’s leading batter with 266 runs in three innings and an excellent average of 88.66. After his displays so far, he is expected to lead the charge once again.

Karnataka vs Bengal Best Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s Best Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak was among the top bowlers for Karnataka in their last encounter against Bihar where he bagged a single wicket in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings. He stands as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 27.14, making him the top pick against Bengal as well.

Ishan Porel to be Bengal’s Best Bowler

Ishan Porel is currently the joint highest wicket-taker for Bengal after capturing a six-wicket haul in his first and only innings so far against Kerala. In 30 overs, he delivered six maidens and earned an impressive economy rate of 3.43. Averaging at 17.16, he will be relied upon to come out on top in the next match, too.