Karnataka vs Kerala Match Prediction

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60%

Chance of Winning

KER

40%

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India

Alur KSCA Cricket Ground

Karnataka host Kerala in round 2 in Group C of the Elite category. The match is scheduled to be played at the Alur KSCA Cricket Ground in Bengaluru from Oct 18 to Oct 21. Play begins at 9:30 AM IST on Oct 18.

Facts:

  • Mayank Agarwal is the only player to have scored a double hundred in matches involving Karnataka and Kerala.
  • Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak requires two more wickets to complete 100 first class dismissals in his career.

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Karnataka vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Karnataka are one of the strongest teams in the domestic Indian cricket circuit. They’ve won 8 Ranji Trophy titles, two of which came in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015. They’re looking for their first win of the season after the match away to Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw after rain interruption.

Kerala started their 2024/25 season with an 8-wicket win over Punjab, thanks to new signing Aditya Sarwate’s 9-wicket haul. They are currently second in the table, behind Haryana. Last season, they finished fourth in the table after one win and five draws in their seven games.

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 60%

Kerala Chance of Winning - 40%

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Karnataka vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Devdutt Padikkal finished last season with the highest average among all players who played four or more matches. He scored 3 hundreds in the four matches he played at an average of 92.66. He failed to get going in the first match, scoring just 16 runs against Madhya Pradesh. However, we’re expecting Padikkal to go big at home.

Despite playing three T20 internationals with India against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson made himself available for Kerala for the match against Karnataka. He has scored 11 hundreds and 16 fifties in 64 matches. He comes into the game on the back of scoring 150 runs in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. We expect him to do well against Karnataka.

Karnataka vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

This is the first Ranji Trophy match that the ground will host. Keeping the weather conditions in mind,

captains that win the toss will want to put up a good total by batting first and back their bowlers to defend that by taking 20 wickets in little time.

Weather Report

While the weather in Bengaluru is pleasant throughout the year, it is especially pleasing at this time. The temperature during match hours is expected to be in the early to mid 20s. However, there is a forecast for rain on each of the days, so we can expect a rain-interrupted match for Karnataka once again.

Karnataka vs Kerala News & Player List

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Mohsin Khan, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia, R. Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Predicted Playing XI

Nikin Jose

Batter

Mayank Agarwal

Batter

Devdutt Padikkal

Batter

R Smaran

Batter

Manish Pandey

Batter

Shreyas Gopal

All-rounder

Sujay Sateri

Wicket-keeper

Hardik Raj

Bowler

Abhilash Shetty

All-rounder

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Bowler

Vasuki Koushik

Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka’s first round match away to Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw after rain intervened for large portions of the match. They’ve won three and lost two of the nine matches they’ve played this season with the rest ending in a draw.

Kerala Player List

Sachin Baby (c), Sanju Samson, Baba Aparajith, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Vishnu Vinod

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper

Vathsal Govind

Batter

Sachin Baby

Batter

Rohan Kunnummal

Batter

Baba Aparajith

All-rounder

Akshay Chandran

All-rounder

Jalaj Saxena

All-rounder

Mohammed Azharuddeen

Wicket-keeper

Salman Nizar

Batter

Aditya Sarwate

All-rounder

Basil Thampi

Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Kerala came into the match on the back of an 8-wicket win over Punjab in the first round. The result helped them equal their total wins from the entirety of last season where they lost one and drew five of their seven matches.

Karnataka vs Kerala Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other twice in Ranji Trophy history. Karnataka inflicted an innings defeat on Kerala in their first match back in 1999. The two sides faced off again in January 2023 where Sachin Baby and Mayank Agarwal scored big for their teams, leading to a draw.

Head to Head

Karnataka: 1

Kerala: 0

Draw: 1

Karnataka vs Kerala

India

Alur KSCA Cricket Ground, null

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Karnataka

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Karnataka vs Kerala Top Batters

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

The No. 3 batter for Karnataka may not have performed in the first match, but there’s no denying his talent. Padikkal was his team’s topscorer last season despite playing just four matches last season. With 556 runs, he finished 75 runs ahead of second-placed Manish Pandey, who played seven matches.

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batsman

The second highest run scorer from last season began the season with a fifty against Punjab. Despite Sanju Samson’s return, Sachin Baby will continue leading the side and we’re expecting him to be among the team’s top run scorers at the tournament once again.

Karnataka vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Medium pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak has ensured Karnataka haven’t missed Prasidh Krishna, who has had a terrible time with injuries. With the pacer on international duty, Vyshak will be donning the leading wicket-taker’s hat once again. The 27-year-old was at his lethal best last season, taking 39 wickets in just 8 matches. In the rain-interrupted season opener, he got 2 wickets in one inning.

Aditya Sarwate to be Kerala’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Aditya Sarwate moved from Vidarbha to Kerala in the off-season. Last season, he had taken 40 wickets in just 10 matches and he took no time to settle with his new team. In his first match of the season with Kerala, Sarwate spun his spell around Punjab batsmen, bagging 9 wickets to emerge as the man of the match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

Karnataka were unlucky in the first match as rain prevented them from starting the season with a win. While Kerala will be buoyed by the return of Sanju Samson, we’re not expecting them to cause an upset. We believe Karnataka will get off the mark at home against Kerala if rain doesn’t play spoilsport once again.
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