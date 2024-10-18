Karnataka vs Kerala Match Prediction
KAR
60%
Chance of Winning
KER
40%
India
Alur KSCA Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Mayank Agarwal is the only player to have scored a double hundred in matches involving Karnataka and Kerala.
- Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak requires two more wickets to complete 100 first class dismissals in his career.
Karnataka vs Kerala Chance of Winning
Karnataka are one of the strongest teams in the domestic Indian cricket circuit. They’ve won 8 Ranji Trophy titles, two of which came in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015. They’re looking for their first win of the season after the match away to Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw after rain interruption.
Kerala started their 2024/25 season with an 8-wicket win over Punjab, thanks to new signing Aditya Sarwate’s 9-wicket haul. They are currently second in the table, behind Haryana. Last season, they finished fourth in the table after one win and five draws in their seven games.
Karnataka Chance of Winning - 60%
Kerala Chance of Winning - 40%
Karnataka vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Devdutt Padikkal finished last season with the highest average among all players who played four or more matches. He scored 3 hundreds in the four matches he played at an average of 92.66. He failed to get going in the first match, scoring just 16 runs against Madhya Pradesh. However, we’re expecting Padikkal to go big at home.
Despite playing three T20 internationals with India against Bangladesh, Sanju Samson made himself available for Kerala for the match against Karnataka. He has scored 11 hundreds and 16 fifties in 64 matches. He comes into the game on the back of scoring 150 runs in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. We expect him to do well against Karnataka.
Karnataka vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction
This is the first Ranji Trophy match that the ground will host. Keeping the weather conditions in mind,
captains that win the toss will want to put up a good total by batting first and back their bowlers to defend that by taking 20 wickets in little time.
Weather Report
While the weather in Bengaluru is pleasant throughout the year, it is especially pleasing at this time. The temperature during match hours is expected to be in the early to mid 20s. However, there is a forecast for rain on each of the days, so we can expect a rain-interrupted match for Karnataka once again.
Karnataka vs Kerala News & Player List
Karnataka Player List
Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Abhilash Shetty, Kishan Bedare, Shreyas Gopal, Hardik Raj, Vasuki Koushik, Mohsin Khan, Nikin Jose, Devdutt Padikkal, Devdutt Padikkal, Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna, Sujay Sateri, Luvnith Sisodia, R. Smaran, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nikin Jose
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
R Smaran
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
All-rounder
|
Sujay Sateri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Raj
|
Bowler
|
Abhilash Shetty
|
All-rounder
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
Vasuki Koushik
|
Bowler
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka’s first round match away to Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw after rain intervened for large portions of the match. They’ve won three and lost two of the nine matches they’ve played this season with the rest ending in a draw.
Kerala Player List
Sachin Baby (c), Sanju Samson, Baba Aparajith, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Vishnu Vinod
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Vathsal Govind
|
Batter
|
Sachin Baby
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith
|
All-rounder
|
Akshay Chandran
|
All-rounder
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Aditya Sarwate
|
All-rounder
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala came into the match on the back of an 8-wicket win over Punjab in the first round. The result helped them equal their total wins from the entirety of last season where they lost one and drew five of their seven matches.
Karnataka vs Kerala Head to Head
The two teams have faced each other twice in Ranji Trophy history. Karnataka inflicted an innings defeat on Kerala in their first match back in 1999. The two sides faced off again in January 2023 where Sachin Baby and Mayank Agarwal scored big for their teams, leading to a draw.
Head to Head
Karnataka: 1
Kerala: 0
Draw: 1
Karnataka vs Kerala
India
Alur KSCA Cricket Ground, null
Karnataka vs Kerala Top Batters
Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’s top batsman
The No. 3 batter for Karnataka may not have performed in the first match, but there’s no denying his talent. Padikkal was his team’s topscorer last season despite playing just four matches last season. With 556 runs, he finished 75 runs ahead of second-placed Manish Pandey, who played seven matches.
Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batsman
The second highest run scorer from last season began the season with a fifty against Punjab. Despite Sanju Samson’s return, Sachin Baby will continue leading the side and we’re expecting him to be among the team’s top run scorers at the tournament once again.
Karnataka vs Kerala Top Bowlers
Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’s top bowler
Medium pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak has ensured Karnataka haven’t missed Prasidh Krishna, who has had a terrible time with injuries. With the pacer on international duty, Vyshak will be donning the leading wicket-taker’s hat once again. The 27-year-old was at his lethal best last season, taking 39 wickets in just 8 matches. In the rain-interrupted season opener, he got 2 wickets in one inning.
Aditya Sarwate to be Kerala’s top bowler
Left arm spinner Aditya Sarwate moved from Vidarbha to Kerala in the off-season. Last season, he had taken 40 wickets in just 10 matches and he took no time to settle with his new team. In his first match of the season with Kerala, Sarwate spun his spell around Punjab batsmen, bagging 9 wickets to emerge as the man of the match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Karnataka
Parimatch