Kerala vs Punjab Match Prediction KER 55 % Chance of Winning PUN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kerala and Punjab will meet in the 12th game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 11 and will be hosted at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Kerala vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Kerala had a poor season in the previous season of the competition. They finished at the 4th place of the Group B table with a win, a loss and five draws. Kerala has never won the title and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Punjab has won the title once before. The team has improved ever since it started. However, the team had an abysmal campaign last season. They finished 6th in the Elite Group C standings. They had a win, three losses and three draws in their campaign. The team will be hoping to produce a better performance coming into this tournament.

Kerala's chance of winning: 55%

Punjab' chance of winning: 45%

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Kerala vs Punjab Betting Tips

Punjab to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (@Batery)

Punjab is known for their batting proficiency. However, the team did not have a pleasant last season. The opening order revolved around Vishwanath Singh and Naman Dhir. The team scored 8, 21 & 25 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings of their last three Ranju games. In their last clash against Kerala, Punjab scored 13 runs before their first wicket in the 1st innings of the game. That said, Punjab is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Kerala.

Kerala vs Punjab Toss Prediction

Toss predictions at the St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, are influenced by the ground's playing conditions. The pitch generally supports bowlers early in the game, especially with some swing available for pacers, which might encourage captains to opt for bowling first if they win the toss. Historically, this venue has seen bowlers like Abdul Ramees and Muhammed Riyas deliver effective performances, indicating that the pitch might favour bowlers over batsmen early on, especially in limited-overs formats.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, Thumba is expected to experience warm weather with a temperature range of 25°C to 32°C (77°F to 90°F). The day will likely be sunny with minimal chances of rain, and humidity will be relatively high, typical of the region.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Mandeep Singh(c), Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Anmol Malhotra(w), Siddarth Kaul, Vinay Choudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jass Inder Singh

Punjab Predicted XI

Prabhsimran Singh Batsman Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Naman Dhir Batsman Mandeep Singh (c) Bastman Nehal Wadhera Batsman Anmol Malhotra Batsman and Wicket-keeper Sanvir Singh All-rounder Baltej Singh Bowler Gurnoor Brar Bowler Vinay Choudhary Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab finished at the 6th place of their group table. The team will be looking to do well in the upcoming Ranji trophy. The team has a strong batting order and will come in for a good start in the competition.

Kerala Players List

Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon Joseph, Sachin Baby, Ponnan Rahul (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Fazil Fanoos, MD Nidheesh Rohan Kunnummal, Vaisakh Chandran, Vathsal Govind, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Suresh Sachin

Kerala Predicted XI:

P Rahul Wicket-keeper R Prem Batsman S Roger Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Samson Batsman JalaJ Saxena All-rounder A Chandran Batsman B Thampi Bowler F Fanoos Bowler Nidheesh Bowler Suresh Sachin Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala has never won the title before. The team were knocked out after group games last season. Kerala will be the underdogs going against Punjab in the next game. They must do better this season.

Kerala vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 1-1

Kerala Won: 1

Punjab Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Kerala vs Punjab Betting Odds

Kerala went against Andhra in their last Ranji game. Andhra went in to bat first and scored 272 & 189 in their two innings. Kerala posted 514 runs. The game could not be finished and it ended in a draw. Sachin Baby (113) and Akshay Chandran (184) were the best batters from Kerala. Basil Thampi was excellent with the ball and picked 7 wickets in the game. Vaisakh Chandran bagged 4 wickets on his own. Kerala will be confident coming into the next game against Punjab.

Punjab had an unfortunate campaign in their season. The team finished pretty low in their group standings. The team clashed against Tamil Nadu in their last Ranji game. Punjab posted 274 & 231 runs in the two innings. Tamil Nadu posted 435 & 71/1 in the two innings and won the game by 9 wickets. Sukhwinder Singh was the best bowler from Punjab with 4 wickets in the game. Nehal Wadhera posted 43 & 109 runs in the game. Anmol Malhotra also smashed an unbeaten 64 runs in the first innings. That said, Punjab will be expecting a strong batting performance in the first game.

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Kerala vs Punjab Top Batters

Prabhsimran Singh to be the top batter for Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh was the best batter from Punjab last season. He scored 431 runs in 12 innings last season at an average of 47.88. He struck at 76.14 in the last season. He will come in as the best batter from Punjab.

Sachin Baby to be the top batter for Kerala

Sachin Baby was the best batter from Kerala last season. He struck his bat consistently in the competition. He scored 830 runs in 12 innings at an average of 83.00. He bagged four centuries and as many fifties in his campaign. Baby will come in as the best batting pick from Kerala in the next game.

Kerala vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be the top bowler for Punjab

S Kaul was impeccable with the ball last season for Punjab. He managed to pick 15 wickets in 8 innings of the competition last year. The bowler will come in as the best bowling pick from the side.

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena is an excellent bowler from Kerala. He picked 34 wickets in 13 innings last season. He will be expected to do well in the upcoming match against Punjab.