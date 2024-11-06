KER (Kerala) vs UP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction
KER
43%
Chance of Winning
UP
57%
India
St Xavier's College Ground
Facts:
- Aditya Sarwate is Kerala’s top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in three innings thus far, including a fifer.
- Uttar Pradesh’s captain, Aryan Juyal, is the team’s leading batter with 232 runs in four innings.
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning
Kerala’s last game versus Bengal was not played to fruition as there was no play on day one. Kerala came in to bat first on the second day and the batters did a brilliant job as they posted 356 runs on the board before declaring. The lower order, particularly, were quite prolific with the bat as Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena were the top scorers with 95*, 84 and 84 runs, respectively. Bengal set out to chase the target and it was going at a steady pace but as they scored 181/3, the match was halted abruptly due to time constraints and the teams were at an impasse.
Uttar Pradesh settled for a third draw in a row against Punjab in the last encounter. The latter batted first and their performance was substandard at best with 210 runs on the board. Uttar Pradesh’s batters gave the opposition’s bowlers a run for their money by piling on 556 runs before declaring the total. However, Punjab’s second innings was going rather well considering they scored an extra 267 runs before they ran out of time and had to draw with Uttar Pradesh.
- Kerala chance of winning - 43%
- Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 57%
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Kerala to score over 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal have maintained decent averages of 21.33 and 37.25, respectively, in the ongoing season but their first wicket stands have been extremely beneficial to the team. With scores of 33, 94, 37 and 73 runs before the fall of the first wicket, Kerala’s opening wicket is undoubtedly safe in the hands of the duo. Another big showing is anticipated on their part against Uttar Pradesh’s bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kerala Opening Partnership Over 25.5
Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction
Kerala and Punjab were hosted at St Xavier's College Ground earlier this season where the visitors elected to bat first. This did not work out as well as they would’ve hoped since they set up low totals which Kerala were able to chase down with ease. Considering this result, it is expected that the toss winning side in the next game will choose to field first.
Weather Report
A 20% chance of a washout is predicted at Thumba on match day with partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.
Kerala Player List
Sachin Baby (c), Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Vathsal Govind, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Chandran, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Vathsal Govind
|
Batter
|
Rohan Kunnummal
|
Batter
|
Baba Aparajith
|
All-rounder
|
Aditya Sarwate
|
All-rounder
|
Sachin Baby (C)
|
Batter
|
Akshay Chandran
|
Batter
|
Jalaj Saxena
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Nizar
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Azharuddeen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
MD Nidheesh
|
Bowler
|
Basil Thampi
|
Bowler
Kerala Team Form
Kerala’s batting has been quite good but the top order are yet to settle in and do something worthwhile for the team. Their bowling is not bad so far but they have not had the chance to prove themselves, owing to the delays and truncated matches.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Aryan Juyal (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Priyam Garg, Siddarth Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Kritagya Singh, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Aditya Sharma, Aaqib Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Bihari Rai, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Dayal, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
All-rounder
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Siddarth Yadav
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Shivam Sharma
|
Batter
|
Bihari Rai
|
Bowler
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh’s batting has steadily improved from the start of the season and they definitely have the strength to give the others a tough fight.
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head
In the two matches that Kerala and Uttar Pradesh have played against each other, the latter hold the lead with one win.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 2
Kerala - 0
Uttar Pradesh - 1
Draw - 1
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Kerala to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh
Vathsal Govind and Rohan Kunnummal have been the openers for Kerala since the start of the season and they have been incredibly consistent, having added 33, 94, 37 and 73 runs to the first wicket in the three matches they have played. Having said that, it is certainly going to be a close contest with Uttar Pradesh whose openers have also done just as well for the team with totals of 42, 31, 83 and 9 runs in the last three fixtures. Although it is a tough choice, the bookmakers believe that Kerala’s openers have a slight edge over Uttar Pradesh in the next game.
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh
India
St Xavier's College Ground, null
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters
Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Kerala’s Best Batter
Mohammed Azharuddeen has played two innings so far and has 122 runs under his belt with an average of 61.00. His best performance was in the last outing against Bengal where he scored 84 runs and was tied as the team’s second highest run scorer in the match. He is expected to do just as well against Uttar Pradesh.
Madhav Kaushik to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter
Madhav Kaushik swooped in and took second place among the team’s run scorers, having amassed 163 runs in a single innings against Punjab. He opened for the team for the first time this season in the last match and his stellar knock at the first time of asking makes him a top contender for the upcoming match, too.
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers
Shivam Mavi to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler
Shivam Mavi played his first match of the season against Punjab last time around and picked four wickets in his first spell of 13.3 overs, wherein he also delivered six maidens and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 2.14. He bowled 12 overs in the second innings but did not topple any more batters. With a bowling average of 13.50, he is the top pick for the next match.
Aditya Sarwate to be Kerala’s Best Bowler
Aditya Sarwate is the leading bowler for Kerala at the moment with 11 wickets in three innings and an average of 12.63. He was also the team’s top wicket-taker in the previous encounter against Bengal where his 15-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 2.26. He remains the leading choice in the next fixture as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttar Pradesh
- Kerala to win @ 2.10 (Batery)
- Uttar Pradesh to win @ 1.75 (Batery)
Batery