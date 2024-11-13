MP (Madhya Pradesh) vs BEN (Bengal) Match Prediction MP 55 % Chance of Winning BEN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh hosts Bengal in round 5 in Group C of the Elite category. The match is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 9:30 AM IST on Nov 13 till Nov 16.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Chance of Winning

5-time Ranji Trophy winners Madhya Pradesh have made an unbeaten start to the season. After drawing three matches, they got their first win of the season in Patna. The semi-finalists from last season are picking up form and will be looking at extending their winning run against Bengal to make the knockout stages once again.

While Bengal are also unbeaten so far, it isn’t the unbeaten run they would have liked. They have had rotten luck with rain as one of their matches was washed out while the other three also had rain affect play, resulting in the games ending in draws. While they need luck to fall their way, their players would also need to raise their game to get their first win of the campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning - 55%

Bengal Chance of Winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Holkar Cricket Stadium is a batters’ paradise. All the matches played so far at the venue this season have resulted in high scores, with 4 out of 6 innings seeing scores above 300.

With the form the tournament’s leading runscorer is in, we’re expecting Shubham Sharma to go big. The last match he played, he scored 240 runs against Bihar while he has scored a century and another fifty as well in the season.

Bengal have been impressive with the bat as well despite rain playing spoilsport in all of their matches. Sudip Chatterjee has given the team a good platform at the top of the order in all three matches and we believe he will be able to make the most of the conditions in Indore as well.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The hosts have batted first on both occasions on this batting-friendly track in Indore. With the pitches favouring batters, we expect teams to want to bat first in order to set up an imposing first inning total to gain an advantage in the match.

Weather Report

It is expected to be sunny in Indore throughout the four days the match is scheduled and with no chance of rain, we are likely to see a full game. The conditions are likely to be ideal with the maximum temperature predicted to be 30 degrees celsius and the minimum at 16 degrees.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Anubhav Agarwal, Avesh Khan, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Harpreet Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Pandey, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Sagar Solanki

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Subhranshu Senapati Batter Aryan Pandey All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

After three straight draws to start the tournament, Madhya Pradesh won their first match against Bihar in Patna. Their first match at home against Karnataka was affected by rain while they drew to off-form Punjab and an in-form Haryana side.

Bengal Player List

Anustup Majumdar (c), Abisek Porel, Akash Deep, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aamir Gani, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avilin Ghosh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Rishav Vivek, Rohit Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shuvam Dey, Yudhajit Guha, Ishan Porel

Predicted Playing XI

Shuvam Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Avilin Ghosh Batter Wriddhiman Saha Wicket-keeper Aamir Gani All-rounder Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Rishav Vivek Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal had a match abandoned at home without a ball being bowled while they drew their other 3 games so far in the tournament. Their second home match was also curtailed by rain while their two away matches saw them share the points against Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh and Bengal have faced each other thirteen times in first-class cricket. Bengal have won two times, including the last time they faced each other. MP, however, are ahead with three wins while the two teams have shared the spoils eight times.

Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh: 3

Bengal: 2

Draw: 8

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal India Holkar Cricket Stadium, null Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Bengal Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Top Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s top batsman

Madhya Pradesh’s captain has led from the front in the Ranji Trophy so far. Shubham Sharma is the tournament’s leading run getter with 536 runs in 6 innings at an average of 134. He comes into the match on the back of a match-winning 240 against Bihar while he also smashed an unbeaten 143 at home in the team’s first match of the season.

Sudip Chatterjee to be Bengal’s top batsman

33-year-old Sudip Chatterjee has been a figure of consistency in the tournament so far. The opener has scored three fifties and one hundred in five innings with his lowest score in the season being 48. Bengal will be relying on him to score the bulk of the team’s runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s top bowler

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was the joint second-highest wicket taker in the Ranji Trophy last season. He has started this season well with 19 wickets in just 4 matches with 10 of those coming in Indore in just 3 innings. With the 26-year-old enjoying home comforts, we’re expecting him to do well against Bengal.

Ishan Porel to be Bengal’s top bowler

Medium pacer Ishan Porel has been Bengal’s best bowler in the tournament so far despite rain interruptions in three of their four matches. The 26-year-old has taken 10 wickets in three innings for his team and will be expected to lead Bengal’s bowling attack once again in Indore.