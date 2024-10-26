MP (Madhya Pradesh) vs HAR (Haryana) Match Prediction MP 48 % Chance of Winning HAR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh and Haryana’s Ranji Trophy encounter this season is slated to be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The teams will meet from October 26 to 29, 2024, with the game scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh were fortunate to draw with Punjab in the last match seeing as they were on the brink of losing before they were saved by the bell. They failed to match Punjab’s total of 277 in the first innings and found themselves bundled out for 207. Rajat Patidar was the standout player, having scored 90 runs, while Shubham Sharma contributed 61. With a 70-run deficit, Madhya Pradesh fell further behind as Punjab added 329 runs to their original total. Madhya Pradesh’s chase was going terribly since they were down to the last two wickets with just 146 runs on the board. At this point, they were destined to lose badly but they ran out of time which settled the game in a draw.

Haryana were aiming for a second win of the season against Uttar Pradesh last time around but it did not quite pan out that way. Batting first, the former did a brilliant job by scoring 453 runs, owing to Himanshu Rana, Dheeru Singh, Ankit Kumar, Sumit Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal who individually contributed 114, 103, 77, 61 and 48 runs, respectively. The bowlers defended well by keeping Uttar Pradesh down to 364 runs and the batters started drawing out their lead. Unfortunately for Haryana, the match was halted when they reached 72/3 since the allotted four days were up and the sides reached an impasse.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 48%

Haryana chance of winning - 52%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh to score low before first dismissal

Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri have not been able to do much to help Madhya Pradesh’s first wicket, especially since the latter has been the first to get out two out of three times before any substantial impact was made. In the three innings they have opened together, they have secured partnerships of 30, 4 and 0 runs. To add to this, Dubey and Mantri’s averages of 17.00 and 25.50, respectively, do not inspire confidence in their ability to perform better in the upcoming encounter.

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Toss Prediction

Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka went head-to-head at Holkar Cricket Stadium this season and the latter elected to field first after winning the toss. However, Madhya Pradesh took advantage of home soil and posted a highly competitive target which Karnataka could hardly keep up with. The match eventually resulted in a draw but the toss winning side in the next match will want to bat first and score big.

Weather Report

The forecast shows absolutely no possibility of precipitation at Indore which will allow the match to progress swimmingly under 34-degree heat.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh, Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri, Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya.

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma (C) All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have to find some consistency in order to mount a challenge against Haryana, particularly their batters who have shown massively contradictory performances thus far.

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Ashok Menaria, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshhya Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kumar (C) Batter Lakshhya Dalal Batter Mayank Shandilya Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Dheeru Singh Bowler Kapil Hooda Wicket-keeper Jayant Yadav Bowler Sumit Kumar All-rounder Harshal Patel Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Aman Kumar Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana were unbelievably dominant in their first game against Bihar. They were also well on their way to bagging a second win but it did not materialize due to circumstances outside their control.

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Head-to-Head

Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have met four times in the Ranji Trophy where the former won the first encounter and the following three fixtures concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Madhya Pradesh - 1

Haryana - 0

Draw - 3

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Although Madhya Pradesh’s batting has been top-notch this season, their first wicket is not particularly impressive considering they have only managed to set up stands of 30, 4 and 0 in the previous two matches. Haryana have been ever so slightly better in this regard, having secured partnerships of 10, 18 and 51 runs in the last two outings. Both sides have got a lot to work on in order to improve but Haryana’s opening wicket seems more likely to outgun that of Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming fixture.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Best Batters

Shubham Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Shubham Sharma was among the team’s leading batters in the last outing against Punjab where he notched up a half-century in the first innings with 61 runs. His second innings was not as fruitful given that he was dismissed for ten but he maintains his lead at the top with a total of 214 runs in three innings and an average of 107.00. Considering his present form, he is expected to be their top batter once more.

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Himanshu Rana scored his first century of the season in the last outing against Uttar Pradesh where he crafted 114 runs in the first innings. He didn’t get much of an opportunity to score in the second innings since he was not out on four and the match ended there. He is currently their leading run-getter with 139 runs in three innings and an average of 69.50. He is the top choice against Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Avesh Khan went wicketless in the first match of the season against Karnataka where he only delivered four overs. He performed significantly better in the last encounter versus Punjab where he took one wicket in his first spell and three during the second innings. His average of 27.00 is the best of the team and he is the top pick for the next fixture.

Jayant Yadav to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Jayant Yadav has been absolutely phenomenal so far, having captured 11 wickets in three innings with a stellar average of 16.00. He achieved a fifer in the first match and went on to take a four-wicket haul in the last match against Uttar Pradesh. He is, without a doubt, the leading pick from the team.