MP (Madhya Pradesh) vs KAR (Karnataka) Match Prediction MP 55 % Chance of Winning KAR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh take on Karnataka in the opening round of games of the 2024 Ranji Trophy Elite at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 09:30 PM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Karnataka had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs last term. After an impressive start to the campaign where they lost one in the first four games, they only won once in the final three games and ended up second on the table. Karnataka were beaten by Vidarbha in the Quarterfinals.

Much like their opponent, Madhya Pradesh were brilliant in the group stages as they were one of the two teams who were unbeaten in the group stages. They were beaten by Vidarbha in the semifinals who won the game by 62 runs. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh’ chances of winning - 55%

Karnataka’ chances of winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Venkatesh Iyer had a steady season last year as he was one of the most consistent players for Madhya Pradesh. Iyer scored 547 runs last term with an average of 45.58 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Manish Pandey had a solid campaign last year as he was one in the anchoring role last season and he scored 480 runs with an average of 53.33 which is pretty impressive. We expect Pandey to score well in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Harpreet Singh, Harsh Gawli, Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati, Yash Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Jain, Shubham Sharma (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Himanshu Mantri (Wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Aryan Pandey, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya

Predicted Playing XI

Yash Dubey Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Venkatesh Iyer Batter Himanshu Mantri Wicket-keeper Harsh Gawli Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Aryan Pandey All-rounder Anubhav Agarwal Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh were excellent in the group stages last season as they went unbeaten and ended up at the top of the table. They were beaten by Vidarbha in the semifinals.

Karnataka News & Player List

Karnataka Player List

Devdutt Padikkal, Kishan Bedare, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Smaran Ravichandran, Hardik Raj, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Luvnith Sisodia (Wk), Sujay Sateri (Wk), Abhilash Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Kishan Bedare Batter Mayank Agarwal Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Shreyas Gopal All-rounder Sujay Sateri Wicket-keeper Manish Pandey Batter Vijaykumar Vyshak All-rounder Prasidh Krishna All-rounder Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka had a decent campaign last season as they ended up second on the table but were outplayed by Vidarbha in the Quarterfinals.

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Head to Head

Karnataka hold a slight edge in this fixture against Madhya Pradesh 2-1. On five occasions both sides have managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 2

Draw: 5

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka

Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh head into this game after both sides had solid campaigns last year. Madhya Pradesh were dominant last season especially in the group stages as they went unbeaten and won four of their seven matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs they fell short against Vidarbha. On the other hand, Karnataka struggled for consistency last term but still managed to win three of the seven matches and made the playoffs where they were beaten by Vidarbha in the Quarterfinals. We expect Madhya Pradesh to dominate the game especially with the new balls and much like last season where they ended the campaign with better opening stands in three of the last four matches, we expect them to have a better opening partnership once again in the upcoming game.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Batters

Himanshu Mantri to be Madhya Pradesh’ top batter

Himanshu Mantri was sensational last season as he was the star of the show for Madhya Pradesh. With 647 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devdutt Padikkal to be Karnataka’ top batter

Devdutt Padikkal only played four games last year but made a significant impact as he scored 556 runs with an average of 92.66 which includes three centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’ top bowler

Kumar Kartikeya was exceptional in the last campaign as he was the most consistent bowler for his side. With 41 wickets, he was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vijaykumar Vyshak to be Karnataka’ top bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshak’s experience in IPL and other formats paid dividends last year as he bagged 39 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Karnataka. We expect Vyshak to dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.