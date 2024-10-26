Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Match Prediction MAH 99 % Chance of Winning MEG 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Meghalaya will meet in the 41st game of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. The match will begin from October 26 and will be hosted at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ground, Aurangabad. It will commence from 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Maharashtra has won the title twice before. They have a decent team and have produced impressive results with their performances over the years. The team started their campaign with a draw followed by a loss this season. They lost their last game against Mumbai. With that, they are placed at the 7th in the Group A standings. The team has a point and a net run rate of 0.527.

Meghalaya is a relatively new cricket team in the country. In July 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the team as one of the nine new sides that would compete in domestic tournaments for the 2018–19 season. Meghalaya made their way from the Plate group to an Elite Group this season. However, the team faced two consecutive losses in the last two games of the competition. With that, they are placed at the 8th place of the points table with a net run rate of 0.413.

Maharashtra's chance of winning: 99%

Meghalaya' chance of winning: 1%

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Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Maharashtra to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Maharashtra is a strong team. However, the team did not win a game yet in the competition. Their first game was drawn while they suffered a loss in their last outing. The team has posted scores of 0 & 3 before their first dismissal in the first innings of the two games. The opening order features Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddhesh Veer who have batted decently but lack consistency. Gaikwad and Veer average 77.00 & 46.00 respectively in the competition. That said, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The toss at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Ground in Aurangabad, like all cricket tosses, is purely a 50-50 chance and cannot be precisely predicted. However, depending on the pitch and climate, teams winning the toss may lean toward a particular strategy. Typically, pitches in Aurangabad are dry, which can support spinners as the game progresses. Captains who win the toss may opt to bat first to maximise runs on a fresh pitch, especially in longer formats, as spin often plays a bigger role later in the game.

Weather Report

On October 26 in Aurangabad, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with daytime temperatures around 27°C and dropping to about 23°C at night.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Dippu Sangma (vc), Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, Arpit Bhatewara, Aryan Bora, Akash Choudhary, Bijon Dey, Ram Gurung, Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Chengkam Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Swarajeet Das

Predicted Playing XI

Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Balchander Anirudh Batter Jaskirat Sachdeva Batter Kishan Lyngdoh © Batter Bijon Dey All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Swarajeet Das All-rounder Chengkam Sangma Bowler Aryan Borah Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya is a newer team than Maharashtra. They contested in the Plate group last year and made it to an Elite Group this season. The team faces a massive challenge this year in the Elite group. They lost both their games.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Sachin Dhas, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajneesh Gurbani, Harshal Kate, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Murtaza Trunkwala, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra finished at the 7th place in their group table last season. The team has not won a game yet in the competition. They are coming after a loss against Mumbai in the last fixture. They will be looking for their first win in the competition.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met before. This will be their first meeting.

Maharashtra Won: 0

Meghalaya Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Maharashtra clashed against Mumbai in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Maharashtra scored 126 & 388 runs in the two innings. Mumbai overpowered their batting strength. They scored 441 & chased a small target (75/1) and won the game by 9 wickets. Hitesh Walunj was the best bowler from Maharashtra with 6 wickets in the game. There was no impactful batting from Maharashtra in the first innings. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (145), Ankit Bawne (101) and Sachin Dhas (98) batted well in the second innings.

Meghalaya matched against Tripura in their last Ranji game. Batting first in the game, Tripura posted 377 runs in a single innings. Meghalaya leaked a lot of runs. Aryan Bora, Dippu Sangma and Akash Choudhary picked 2 wickets each in the game. Ajay Duhan played an innings of 93* runs in the first innings while Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva posted 51 runs in the later innings. Meghalaya has lost their second game in a row. They will be hoping to put on a better performance in the next game.

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Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Sumit Kumar to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Sumit Kumar has been phenomenal with the bat in the competition lately. He has scored 121 runs in 4 innings for his side. He averages at 40.33 in the competition. He will be the top batting pick from Meghalaya.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for Jammu and Kashmir

Ruturaj Gaikwad only played a single game last season. He scored 96 & 4 runs in that game. He is the captain of the team this season and leads his side with his bat. He has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 77.00. He scored 0 & 145 runs in the last game.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Aryan Bora to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Aryan Bora was impeccable with the ball in the Ranji Trophy Plate league last season. He has picked 6 wickets in 2 innings of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Hitesh Walunj to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Hitesh Walunj was impeccable with the ball last season for Maharashtra. He managed to pick 41 wickets in 13 innings of the competition last year. The bowler has already picked 10 wickets in 3 innings of the competition. He took 6 wickets in the last game. He will be the top bowling pick in the next game.