Maharashtra vs Services Match Prediction MAH 62 % Chance of Winning SER 38 % Place a bet Batery 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Services will engage in their fifth Ranji Trophy match ever from November 6 to 9, 2024. They will be hosted at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, and the action will kick off at 9:30 A.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Services Chances of Winning

Maharashtra have endured a mixture of results so far but they were highly successful against Meghalaya in their last match, marking their first victory of the season. The latter scored 276 runs while batting first and Maharashtra showed no hesitation in snatching the lead with 361 runs on the board. It was Harshal Kate who secured a brilliant century in his first game of the season, having amassed 128 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Mandar Bhandari trailed closely behind with 73 runs while Azim Kazi garnered 66 runs. Meghalaya struggled in the second innings as well and found that they were all out for 185 this time which allowed Maharashtra to make up this slight deficit as the openers, Siddhesh Veer and Murtaza Trunkwala, scored 24* and 78* runs, respectively, to get the team over the line with ten wickets to spare.

Services lost their second game in a row and in embarrassing fashion as they conceded defeat to Jammu and Kashmir. The former’s batting display in the first innings was abysmal to say the least considering they were bowled out for a measly 71. Jammu and Kashmir made no haste in racking in big runs and scoring 228 to take the lead. Services had the chance to redeem themselves at this juncture but they failed miserably yet again by getting dismissed for 132. This handed Jammu and Kashmir victory by an innings and 25 runs.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 62%

Services chance of winning - 38%

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Maharashtra vs Services Betting Tips

Services to score low before first dismissal

Nitin Tanwar and Shubham Rohilla have struggled to make any headway at the front and it does not come as a surprise given that they are averaging at 18.20 and 16.60, respectively. The pair have not posted a single competent partnership until now with measly scores of 14, 4, 0, 3* and 18 runs before the first dismissal. After their below par showings in the last three games, it is unlikely that they will bring about a substantial improvement immediately.

Maharashtra vs Services Toss Prediction

Fielding first has been the go-to choice at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium since the surface is more conducive to the bowlers. It also allows high scoring chases which makes it an advantageous prospect for the fielding side. In the previous season, two matches were held here where the toss winners chose to field first both times. They won once and the other match was drawn, making it the preferred strategy at the venue for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The forecast shows no possibility of rain at Pune on the day of the match and the temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The weather is going to be rather sunny.

Maharashtra Player List

Ankit Bawne (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Kate, Murtaza Trunkwala, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Azim Kazi, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari, Nikhil Naik, Hitesh Walunj, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Rajneesh Gurbani, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Veer All-rounder Murtaza Trunkwala Batter Sachin Dhas Batter Ankit Bawne (C) Batter Harshal Kate Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Mandar Bhandari Wicket-keeper Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Hitesh Walunj Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra did everything right in their last outing against Meghalaya which shows that they did their homework after two poor results. Their batting and bowling were both on point during the match.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal (c), AK Shukla, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Jayant Goyat, Pulkit Narang, Suraj Vashisht, Arun Kumar, Lovekesh Bansal, Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Lovekesh Bansal Batter Rajat Paliwal (C) Batter Arun Kumar Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Jayant Goyat Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler

Services Team Form

Services won their first game against Meghalaya but they stood no chance whatsoever in both the following games.

Maharashtra vs Services Head-to-Head

Maharashtra and Services have met four times in the history of the Ranji Trophy and the latter has a slight upper hand with one win.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Maharashtra - 0

Services - 1

Draw - 3

Maharashtra vs Services Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Services

Siddhesh Veer and Murtaza Trunkwala have opened two out of three games for Maharashtra so far but their partnership has not quite soared yet. The team have posted first wicket stands of 26, 104*, 3, 1 and 0 so far. Barring the previous match, their partnership has not been on the mark in the slightest. However, Services seem to be worse off with their opening partnerships of 14, 4, 0, 3* and 18 runs in the previous three fixtures. Maharashtra have the scope to bring some improvement to the top order quicker and better than Services.

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Maharashtra vs Services Best Batters

Harshal Kate to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Harshal Kate has taken part in a single innings in the ongoing tournament and it was in the last match against Meghalaya. The middle order batter came in with a bang and scored a remarkable century with 128 runs. He did not get a chance to play the second innings but this feat alone has made him one of the top scorers for the team. Naturally, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ Best Batter

Rajat Paliwal was not particularly impressive in the last outing versus Jammu and Kashmir where he scored three runs in the first innings and six in the second. Nevertheless, he has a solid grasp on first place among the team’s batters with 225 runs in five innings. In spite of his downtrend in the last match, the skipper will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Maharashtra vs Services Best Bowlers

Mukesh Choudhary to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Mukesh Choudhary is the second highest wicket-taker for Maharashtra with nine wickets in three innings. Eight of these were taken in the last game against Meghalaya where he claimed four wickets in each of the two innings. Averaging at 28.00, he is anticipated to be their top bowler once more.

Varun Choudhary to be Services’ Best Bowler

Varun Choudhary achieved a sensational fifer in the previous encounter against Jammu and Kashmir during his spell of 17.4 overs. This also included five maidens and a stellar economy rate of 1.98. With ten wickets in five innings and a bowling average of 19.90, he is the top pick for the next game.