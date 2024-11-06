MEG (Meghalaya) vs JK (Jammu and Kashmir) Match Prediction MEG 6 % Chance of Winning JK 94 % Place a bet Batery 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR For the first time in the Ranji Trophy, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir are set to lock horns from November 6 to 9, 2024. Their meeting will be staged at Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong, at 9:30 A.M IST.

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Chances of Winning

Meghalaya made it three for three after losing yet again in their last game at the hands of Maharashtra. They were, undeniably, off the mark right off the bat since they were able to set a mediocre target of 276 runs in the first innings. Balchander Anirudh was responsible for much of the scoring, having amassed 142 runs on his own. With little to no help from the others, Meghalaya ended up with a poor first innings total which Maharashtra chased down in no time, setting up a score of 361. Even though Meghalaya were able to add another 185 runs to their original tally, it was not enough to stop Maharashtra’s advance considering the latter chased it down successfully with ten wickets in hand.

Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, had a relatively simple game against Services where they won without having to exert themselves too much. The bowlers did an exceptional job to bowl out Services for 71 in the first innings which gave the batters the leeway to craft a big total. Jammu and Kashmir were able to secure 228 runs in their chase with a great deal of help from opener Shubham Khajuria who single handedly scored 55 runs. Services failed to mount a challenge and gave way after 132 runs were scored, handing Jammu and Kashmir victory by an innings and 25 runs.

Meghalaya chance of winning - 6%

Jammu and Kashmir chance of winning - 94%

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Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Tips

Meghalaya to score low before first dismissal

Bamanbha Shangpliang and Arpit Bhatewara have had their ups and downs for Meghalaya in the tournament so far but more often than not, their first wicket totals have been on the lower side. Together, the duo have notched up totals of 41, 0, 33, 3, 0 and 6 in three games. Barring two instances where they set up an adequate collaboration, they failed to do justice to the team’s opening wicket. It is quite evident that they may not be able to do much better in the next match either.

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Toss Prediction

Meghalaya Cricket Association Cricket Ground hosted Meghalaya and Tripura earlier this season where the home team won the toss and chose to field first. However, this was a disaster since their rivals notched up a commendable total of 377 before declaring and Meghalaya failed to chase it down in two innings. Even though they ultimately lost the match, the surface is more favorable to the bowlers which means the toss winning skipper of the next match could be inclined to field first, too.

Weather Report

There is a 60% chance of disruptions at Shillong with scattered thundershowers expected. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Balchander Anirudh, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Roshan Warbah, Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma, Jaskirat Sachdeva, Ram Gurung, Swarajeet Das, Ajay Duhan, Arpit Bhatewara, Sumit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Aryan Bora, Chengkam Sangma.

Predicted Playing XI

Bamanbha Shangpliang Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Ajay Duhan Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Kishan Lyngdoh (C) Batter Sumit Kumar Batter Jaskirat Sachdeva All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Chengkam Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

All three of Meghalaya’s defeats have been by crushing margins which has relegated them to the bottom of the standings. They absolutely do not have it in them to pose a threat to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Abhinav Puri, Ahmed Banday, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Sahil Lotra, Vivrant Sharma, Shivansh Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Rohit Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Khajuria Batter Ahmed Banday Batter Shubham Pundir Batter Abdul Samad Batter Paras Dogra (C) Batter Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Abid Mushtaq All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Auqib Nabi Bowler Umar Nazir Mir Bowler Rohit Sharma Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir had a much-needed upswing after their win against Services which bolstered them to second place on the table. Their squad is quite balanced with the batters and bowlers pulling their weight.

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Head-to-Head

Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir are meeting for the first time in the Ranji Trophy and no record has been established between them until now.

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Jammu and Kashmir to have a better opening partnership than Meghalaya

Jammu and Kashmir and Meghayala’s openers have been somewhat on par with relatively similar scores in the tournament. Bamanbha Shangpliang and Arpit Bhatewara, Meghalaya’s openers, have added 41, 0, 33, 3, 0 and 6 runs to the first wicket thus far while Jammu and Kashmir’s Shubham Khajuria and Ahmed Banday have scored 49, 6, 1, 0 and 38* runs together in the previous three fixtures. There is a noticeable inconsistency on both sides but Jammu and Kashmir have proven to be superior on multiple counts, making them the favorites to have a better opening stand in the next match.

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Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Best Batters

Balchander Anirudh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Balchander Anirudh scored his first century of the season in the last game against Maharashtra wherein he accumulated 142 runs in the first innings. He was also among the top scorers in their second innings with 36 runs. Overall, he is Meghalaya’s top run-getter, having garnered 264 runs in six innings. With an average of 44.00 so far, he is the top choice to be their leading batter.

Shubham Khajuria to be Jammu and Kashmir’s Best Batter

Shubham Khajuria is the top run-getter for Jammu and Kashmir, having scored 360 runs in four innings so far. He achieved his first half-century of the season in the previous encounter against Services wherein he contributed 55 runs, making him the top scorer of the team. Averaging at 90.00, the opener will be expected to come out on top once more.

Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Best Bowlers

Aryan Bora to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Aryan Bora is tied as Meghalaya’s best bowler with seven wickets in four innings and a bowling average of 29.42. He picked a single wicket in his first innings against Maharashtra last time out and went wicketless in the following innings. Despite this underwhelming haul, he is anticipated to be their top bowler.

Auqib Nabi to be Jammu and Kashmir’s Best Bowler

Auqib Nabi has 12 wickets in five innings until now, making him Jammu and Kashmir’s top wicket-taker. He earned his second fifer of the season in the last game against Services during the first innings in just nine overs. He took another wicket in the second innings as well and with an average of 16.16, he remains the top choice to be their leading bowler in the next game.